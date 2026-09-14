Robert Clarence Irwin, the 22-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin, has been publicly linked to three women: Rorie Buckey, Xochitl Gomez, and Ashleigh Scully. As of mid-2026, he is reportedly dating Scully, a wildlife photographer he has known since 2019.

Robert Irwin attends the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 16, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Robert's only confirmed long-term relationship was with Rorie Buckey , Heath Ledger's niece, from late 2022 to February 2024.

, Heath Ledger's niece, from late 2022 to February 2024. Brief speculation about a romance with Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez followed their Dancing with the Stars Season 34 jive in November 2025; both denied being together.

followed their Season 34 jive in November 2025; both denied being together. As of June 2026, Robert is reportedly dating wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully , who has known him since 2019.

, who has known him since 2019. A separate rumour linked him to Charlotte Briggs , a colleague at Australia Zoo, though neither confirmed the story.

, a colleague at Australia Zoo, though neither confirmed the story. Robert has spoken openly about finding dating "challenging" in the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Clarence Irwin Date of birth 1 December 2003 Age 22 (as of September 2026) Place of birth Buderim, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian / American Profession Conservationist, wildlife photographer, television presenter Instagram @robertirwinphotography

Who is Robert Irwin?

Five facts about Robert Irwin. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Robert Clarence Irwin was born on 1 December 2003 in Buderim, Queensland, Australia, and works as a conservationist, zookeeper, wildlife photographer, and television presenter. The son of conservationists Steve and Terri Irwin, he manages Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland.

Irwin co-produced the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins (2018–2022) before going on to co-host I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Network 10 from 2024 to 2026, earning Logie Award nominations for Most Popular Personality and Most Popular Presenter.

Robert are Irwin's girlfriends?

Robert Irwin's dating life has kept fans curious for years, and his relationships, including one with Rorie Buckey, niece of the late Heath Ledger, were some of the most talked-about chapters. Here's a look at all his girlfriends.

Rorie Buckey (2022–2024)

Rorie Buckley (L) and Robert Irwin attends the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on July 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

Rorie Buckey is the niece of the late actor Heath Ledger. She is the daughter of Heath Ledger's sister, Kate Ledger, and has a twin sister, Scarlett Buckey. Rorie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physiotherapy at Curtin University in Perth.

How the relationship began

Robert was first romantically linked to Rorie in November 2022, when the pair were photographed together on a beach in Queensland, Australia. A month later, Rorie was seen celebrating Robert's 19th birthday alongside his mother, Terri Irwin, at Australia Zoo.

Daily Mail Australia quoted her father, Nathan Buckley, as saying he "absolutely" approved of their relationship.

Going public

On 3 July 2023, Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney. On 24 August 2023, Robert and Rorie became official on Instagram when he shared the couple's first public Instagram photo.

The split

In a joint statement on an Instagram Story on 16 February 2024, Robert and Rorie announced their separation:

We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future.

When asked in November 2024 if he was seeing anyone, Robert admitted there was "no one special" in his life at the time.

Xochitl Gomez: the DWTS rumour (2025)

Xochitl Gomez at "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" World Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez joined Robert on the dance floor in the DWTS 20th anniversary special episode in November 2025. The dating speculation was further fuelled when Gomez was spotted giving Irwin flowers before the DWTS finale, and the two later shared a hug after he won the competition.

When asked directly about the rumour, Robert expertly dodged the question, telling TMZ: "Oh my gosh, we had the best time." For her part, during the Season 34 finale, Gomez was asked whether she was single and giggled before insisting, "Yes, I am. I am. Yes, I am."

In a November 2025 interview with The New York Times, Irwin shared his thoughts on dating as someone who has spent his life in the spotlight, saying, "Holy moly, that's so challenging to navigate," and noting that "anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."

Charlotte Briggs: the airport rumour

Charlotte Briggs and Robert Irwin were photographed travelling in and out of airports over several months in late 2024, sparking rumours of a budding relationship. Aside from working at Australia Zoo, Briggs is also an accomplished sportswoman listed on the Sunshine Coast Cricket website as one of the leading wicket-takers in the 2020/21 season.

Although neither party ever publicly addressed the speculation, multiple outlets reported in February 2025 that their secret romance had fizzled out due to Robert's busy schedule following his hosting stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Ashleigh Scully: his current relationship (2026)

Ashleigh Scully is seen leaving "Hulu Studio" on July 07, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Ashleigh Scully is an American wildlife photographer and conservationist. Originally from New Jersey, the 24-year-old picked up a camera at just eight years old. In 2017, she won the prestigious Nature's Best Windland Smith Rice Youth Photographer of the Year award, and her work has since been featured in major publications and exhibitions. While she grew up in New Jersey, she is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

A connection years in the making

Irwin and Scully, both photographers, have reportedly known each other since 2019. The duo reportedly met in 2019 through National Geographic's MyShot photography platform. Romance rumours began swirling in February 2026 when Scully was spotted visiting Australia Zoo and going on a diving excursion with Irwin. The following month, she visited him on the Australian set of the spin-off show DWTS: The Next Pro.

Going public in 2026

Photographers captured Robert jumping out of his car with Ashleigh Scully near the set of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, being filmed on Australia's Gold Coast.

After winning Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Irwin, 22, is dating Scully, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. Scully has been "travelling all over" with Irwin "for months". The source added that Scully's travels with Irwin included "some stops on the Dancing With the Stars Tour."

According to multiple sources, Robert and Ashleigh's connection has been years in the making, with what started as a shared passion having "quietly evolved into something much deeper".

What Robert says about love

Robert has been candid that he models his idea of a relationship on his parents. Speaking to People in April 2025, he said:

My mom and dad met when she was an American tourist coming over to Australia, and that's also how my sister met her husband. I've been saying, when is that going to happen for me?!

FAQs

Is Robert Irwin in a relationship? Yes, as of June 2026, Robert Irwin is reportedly dating wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, according to Us Weekly. The relationship has not been officially confirmed by either party. Are Robert and Rorie still together? No. Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey announced their breakup in February 2024, after dating for almost two years. Who is Robert Irwin's partner now? As of 2026, Robert has been linked to American wildlife photographer and conservationist Ashleigh Scully. Is Robert Irwin married? No. Robert Irwin was born on 1 December 2003 and has never been married. Did Robert Irwin date Xochitl Gomez? Both Robert and Xochitl later confirmed that they were single following the DWTS Season 34 rumours, and the speculation was never confirmed by either party.

We also highlighted facts about Ashleigh Scully, the American wildlife photographer and conservationist reportedly dating Robert Irwin. Her career includes major photography awards, international recognition, and a shared passion for wildlife that helped build their long-standing friendship.

Scully and Irwin reportedly knew each other for years before romance rumours emerged in 2026. However, reports that Terri and Bindi Irwin are concerned about the relationship moving too quickly have added further interest to the couple’s story.

Source: Legit.ng