Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has criticised Christians who work for billionaire Bill Gates and American physician Anthony Fauci

The Christ Embassy founder described such believers as people walking in the flesh who cannot please God

He urged spiritually minded Christians to ignore them, warning that engaging them could lead to anger and divisions within the church

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of LoveWorld Nation, popularly known as Christ Embassy, has made a strong statement about Christians who work for billionaire Bill Gates and American physician Anthony Fauci.

The preacher shared his views during a sermon, questioning why some believers would willingly work for and admire the two prominent figures despite his previous criticisms of them.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome questions why some believers would willingly work for Bill Gates. Photos: @chrisoyakhilome/@billgates/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Oyakhilome, such Christians are more concerned with worldly considerations than spiritual understanding.

He argued that their admiration for Gates and willingness to work for Fauci showed that they were not guided by the things of the Spirit.

What Pastor Chris said about Christians working for Gates

During the sermon, Oyakhilome expressed surprise that some Christians would happily work for Gates and even hold him in high regard.

“Do you know there are many Christians who work for Bill Gates, with all the things I've said? Do you know? They work for him happily, they adore him,” he said.

He also mentioned Fauci, suggesting that the same believers would have no problem working for the American physician.

The preacher then described such Christians as people walking in the flesh.

“Because they are in the flesh. And those who are in the flesh cannot please God,” he stated.

The pastor advised believers who consider themselves spiritually discerning to avoid arguments with such Christians.

He said engaging them could lead to anger and unnecessary disagreements within the church.

“So what do we do, those of us who understand the things of the Spirit? Ignore them,” he said.

Oyakhilome further argued that such believers would become ineffective in God's kingdom, regardless of how many they were.

Watch the X video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome here:

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome warns that Christians engaging with Bill Gates could lead to anger and divisions within the church. Photo: @chrisoyakhilome/IG.

Source: Facebook

Pastor Chris names individuals who made Christ Embassy’s EV cars possible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris publicly credited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk during the unveiling of Christ Embassy's Tsion electric vehicles.

The Christ Embassy founder promised to reveal more details about the collaboration in November, leaving fans and critics buzzing.

A video of the moment emerged online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and quickly sparked debate about faith and commercialisation

Source: Legit.ng