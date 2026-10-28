Jacob Elordi's parents, John and Melissa Elordi, raised the Euphoria and Wuthering Heights star in a close-knit, working-class household in Brisbane, Australia. John, a Basque-born house painter who emigrated to Australia as a child, and Melissa, an English-Australian stay-at-home mother, shaped the values the 29-year-old actor credits for keeping him grounded. Jacob is the youngest of their four children — and the only son — a fact he has cheerfully described as making him "definitely spoiled."

John Elordi, Melissa Elordi, Isabella Elordi and Jacob Elordi in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jacob Elordi's parents are John and Melissa Elordi , a house painter and a stay-at-home mother who raised him in Brisbane, Queensland.

, a house painter and a stay-at-home mother who raised him in Brisbane, Queensland. John Elordi emigrated from the Basque Country at age eight and arrived in Australia with almost nothing—a journey that has deeply shaped Jacob's sense of heritage and identity.

and arrived in Australia with almost nothing—a journey that has deeply shaped Jacob's sense of heritage and identity. Jacob has three older sisters, including Isabella and Jalynn , though all three keep a largely private profile away from the entertainment industry.

, though all three keep a largely private profile away from the entertainment industry. In January 2026, Jacob fulfilled a promise made to his mother at age 15 by bringing Melissa as his date to the 98th Academy Awards.

by bringing Melissa as his date to the 98th Academy Awards. Jacob's net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2026, built through acting, streaming, and luxury brand deals.1F

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Jacob Nathaniel Elordi Date of birth 26 June 1997 Age 29 (as of October 2026) Birthplace Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Father John Elordi Mother Melissa Elordi Siblings Isabella Elordi, Jalynn Elordi, one unnamed sister Ethnicity Basque (paternal), English-Australian (maternal) Occupation Actor Years active 2017–present

Jacob Elordi's parents: who are John and Melissa Elordi?

Jacob Nathaniel Elordi was born on 26 June 1997 in Brisbane, Queensland, to Basque-born housepainter John Elordi and stay-at-home mother Melissa Elordi. He has three older sisters and grew up in a working-class household. From the very beginning, the family's story is one of migration, hard graft, and unconditional support.

John Elordi: the Basque housepainter who built the family home

From (L-R) John Elordi, Melissa Elordi and Jacob Elordi at Chateau Marmont. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Elordi's father was born in Markina-Xemein, a town in the Biscay province of the Basque Country, Spain, and moved to Australia from Bilbao at age eight to escape the Francoist dictatorship. His father was eight years old when he emigrated with only $8 in his pocket, the Euphoria actor told El País in March 2022.

John worked as a house painter and spent 13 years building the Elordi family's house himself. That extraordinary act of labour became a defining image in Jacob's upbringing. Speaking to GQ in August 2022, Jacob said his father is a "totem of the kind of man that I would like to be" and that his hard work instilled toughness and a strong work ethic in him.

My grandfather would strangle me if he knew that it said Spanish descent.

Jacob has even corrected descriptions that simply labelled his family as Spanish, explaining that Basque identity matters to him. His paternal grandfather, Joaquín Elordi, was from Ondarroa.

Melissa Elordi: Jacob's greatest champion

Melissa Elordi and Jacob Elordi attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Julian Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

Melissa has English-Australian roots and was a stay-at-home parent. In a 2020 GQ interview, Jacob recalled that his mother volunteered in his school lunchroom every day so they could spend time together.

He has always spoken about her in glowing terms. In a 2022 GQ interview, Jacob described Melissa as the most important person in his life:

[My mum is] the most present, loving, just beautiful, angelic human being on this planet.

In the same interview, Jacob explained that his mother gets extremely invested in the characters he plays — including a time when she was upset with him for a horrific action his Euphoria character Nate committed on screen.

Did Jacob Elordi come from a rich family?

The short answer is no. Growing up in Brisbane, Jacob was raised in a working-class household by his parents, John and Melissa, alongside three older sisters. Both parents were initially realistic about how difficult an acting career could be, but they eventually chose to support their son completely.

When Jacob began showing an interest in theatre, films, and books, John initially thought it was a passing hobby. It wasn't until Jacob started watching YouTube videos of actors' auditions that he realised his son was serious about becoming an actor.

Jacob Elordi's three sisters: Isabella, Jalynn, and one who stays private

Melissa and John had three girls before they welcomed Jacob, and Jacob told GQ that they were "relatively much older" than him. Growing up as the only boy among four siblings left its mark.

Growing up as the baby, I was definitely spoiled, and I'm still spoiled.

Isabella Elordi: from ballet to photography

Isabella Elordi attends a Ralph Lauren lunch at Melbourne Park. Photo: James D. Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Among Jacob's siblings, Isabella Elordi has the strongest public profile. She studied at the Australian Ballet School before moving into photography and built her own creative career, photographing several editorial projects, including portraits of her famous brother.

The Elordis moved from Brisbane to Melbourne so that Isabella could attend The Australian Ballet School. That family relocation — driven entirely by a daughter's passion — speaks volumes about John and Melissa's parenting philosophy.

Jalynn Elordi: the model sister

Jalynn Elordi is Jacob's older sister and works as a fashion model and creative artist. She rarely makes headlines, but she did make a public appearance with the family: on 30 August 2025, Getty Images identified Jalynn alongside Jacob, Isabella, John, Melissa, and other family members on the Frankenstein red carpet at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The third sister

Public sources have not mentioned the third sister's name. She appears to have chosen a completely private life, away from celebrity attention, and the family has respected that choice.

What is Jacob Elordi's ethnicity?

Jacob Elordi at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Elordi's father is Basque, while his maternal grandfather has Danish, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry. The actor is of Basque descent, not Spanish, with his father from the Basque Country—and Jacob is Australian by nationality.

The distinction matters deeply to him. During a viral GQ 'Actually Me' video, Jacob went so far as to edit his own Wikipedia page — changing "Spanish descent" to "Basque descent" live on camera. The video and its statement were seen 1.5 million times in just three days.

Latest news

In January 2026, Jacob confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he would bring his mother, Melissa, to the Oscars, saying,

I promised her when I was 15 that I would take her, so I have to honour that.

Jacob Elordi stars as Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Euphoria Season 3 officially premiered on HBO on 12 April 2026, after a multi-year production delay, and ended with its season finale on 31 May 2026. Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars—starring Jacob as Hig alongside Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce—arrived in cinemas on 28 August 2026.

Jacob Elordi's net worth

Jacob Elordi at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Elordi's net worth is estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Australian actor has built his wealth through film and television roles, including The Kissing Booth, Euphoria, Saltburn and Frankenstein, as well as brand partnerships.

His income streams include:

Film and television salaries ( Euphoria , Saltburn , Wuthering Heights , Frankenstein ).

, , , ). Streaming residuals from Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy.

trilogy. Advertising campaigns for brands including Calvin Klein.

Brand ambassador work, most recently with Bottega Veneta.

FAQs

Who are Jacob Elordi's parents? Jacob Elordi's parents are John Elordi, a Basque-born house painter, and Melissa Elordi, an English-Australian stay-at-home mother who raised their four children in Brisbane, Australia. What do Jacob Elordi's parents do? John worked as a house painter, while Melissa was a homemaker who played a major role in raising the family. How many sisters does Jacob Elordi have? Jacob Elordi has three older sisters. Two are publicly known — Isabella Elordi and Jalynn Elordi — while the third keeps a private life. What is Jacob Elordi's ethnicity? Jacob is of Basque descent on his father's side and has English, Danish, Irish, and Scottish heritage on his mother's side. He was born and raised in Australia. Did Jacob Elordi come from a rich family? No. Jacob grew up in a working-class household in Brisbane. His father was a house painter who spent 13 years building the family's home. Who is Jalynn Elordi? Jalynn Elordi is Jacob's older sister and works as a fashion model and creative artist. Did Jacob really bring his mum to the Oscars? Yes. Jacob Elordi brought his mother, Melissa, as his date to the 2026 Oscars, honouring a childhood promise he made to her at age 15. What is Isabella Elordi known for? Isabella Elordi is Jacob Elordi's sister and is known as a photographer and former ballet dancer.

We also highlighted facts about Joey King's relationship history, including her confirmed romance with Jacob Elordi and her marriage to director Steven Piet.

King and Elordi met while filming *The Kissing Booth*, where their on-screen romance grew into a real-life relationship. Their breakup became a talking point, and Elordi later said King taught him a great deal.

Source: Legit.ng