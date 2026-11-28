New Zealand has announced a change to its Green List that will affect one occupation currently eligible for the Straight to Residence Visa

The government said the role was added by mistake and does not fit the original purpose of the Green List

Workers in the affected occupation still have other pathways they can explore to secure residence in New Zealand

New Zealand is removing Career Counsellors from its Straight to Residence Visa Green List, a move set to take effect from March 2027.

The change was announced by Immigration New Zealand, which said the occupation was included on the Tier 1 Green List in error. Career Counsellors were added when allied healthcare occupations were brought onto the Green List, but the government noted that the role does not align with the original intent behind those additions.

New Zealand sets to delete one occupation from straight to residence visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Why Career Counsellor was removed

The Green List is designed to fast-track residence for workers in occupations where New Zealand faces significant shortages, particularly in highly skilled and critical sectors. When allied health roles were added to the list, Career Counsellors were swept in alongside them, despite not fitting the broader criteria the list was built around.

Immigration New Zealand has clarified that the removal is not a reflection of the value of the profession itself, but rather a correction to ensure the Green List remains focused on its intended purpose.

What Career Counsellors can do next

Workers currently employed as Career Counsellors in New Zealand, or those who had planned to use this pathway to secure residence, are not entirely without options. Immigration New Zealand confirmed that Career Counsellors may still qualify for residence through the Skilled Migrant Category or other available residence pathways, provided they meet the relevant criteria for those routes.

The Skilled Migrant Category considers factors such as employment, qualifications, and work experience, meaning some Career Counsellors could still build a strong case for residence through that channel.

Read the full details of the Green List changes from March 2027.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced four occupations that allow foreigners to get direct residence visas.

New Zealand announces change to visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its new rules for processing Skilled Migrant Category resident visa applications, which take effect on November 30, 2026.

The change removes priority processing for some applicants, including many claiming points for a New Zealand master’s degree, while Tier 1 Green List workers such as doctors and engineers keep their priority status. Find out who may now face a longer wait.

Source: Legit.ng