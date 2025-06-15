Mike Majlak is currently single, and has not publicly discussed his love life nor unveiled a romantic partner as of 2025. His most popular high-profile relationship was with adult film star Lana Rhoades. Over the years, he has also been linked to a few other women. Here is a closer look into Mike Majlak’s girlfriend timeline.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Majlak Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 1985 Age 40 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Milford, Connecticut, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Robin Majlak Father Michael Majlak Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Foran High School College Fordham University Profession YouTuber, podcast co-host, author, social media influencer Instagram @heybigmike X (Twitter) @mikemajlak TikTok @heybigmichael

Mike Majlak’s girlfriend timeline: confirmed and rumoured relationships

Mike Majlak’s love life has sparked endless curiosity online. Whether rumoured or confirmed, his relationships often make headlines. Here’s a full look at his confirmed and rumoured romances over the years.

Lana Rhoades (2020–2021)

Mike Majlak’s most serious and well-documented relationship was with Lana Rhoades, an ex-adult film actress. The two began dating in 2020 after they were introduced to each other by Logan Paul. They even teamed up on YouTube and created a popular channel.

However, their relationship was turbulent, marked by public arguments, cheating allegations, and a series of on-again-off-again breakups. Despite officially breaking up in early 2021, they reunited briefly and maintained a close friendship, though Majlak later confirmed they were never getting back together romantically.

In an episode of the No Jumper YouTube channel, Mike Majlak explained their reason for the breakup, saying:

The whole time both of us tried to figure it out and make it work because I cared about her I wanted to see her succeed, and she looked at me like this lifelong partner, but at the end of the day, it just didn’t work out.

He continued:

We didn’t match properly the way I always explained it to her, and especially now in the end, I’ve explained to her, like, you're a round hole I’m a square peg. We just don’t match right now, maybe in the future things change, and I become weather, and my square peg become rounded, and we could try it again.

Ava Louise (2020)

In 2020, during a brief split from Lana Rhoades, Mike was involved in a short-lived and controversial entanglement with Ava Louise, a social media influencer best known for viral stunts. This fling was largely viewed as a scandal, with both parties acknowledging the incident publicly.

The affair contributed to the temporary end of his relationship with Lana, making Ava one of the most talked-about figures in Mike’s dating history. In an interview with Distractify in 2020, Ava Louise gave her side of the cheating scandal. She said:

I wasn't necessarily trying to meet up with Mike. I liked having the open line of communication because the way you grow in this industry is other influencers. I wanted him more so as a connection than just a quick meet-up. That was my master plan with the entire thing.

About ruining Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades’ relationship, she added:

I didn't think I was homewrecking a relationship at all. I 1000 per cent believed him that the relationship was just for clout because that's what happens.

Ashly Schwan (2023)

Ashly Schwan, an influencer and content creator, was briefly linked to Mike Majlak through online speculation after they were spotted together at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This relationship remains unconfirmed, as there is no evidence to suggest that their relationship went beyond casual interactions.

Sommer Ray (2023)

Another internet personality Mike has been rumoured to be involved with is Sommer Ray, a fitness influencer and model. Their relationship rumour began after they shared a YouTube video during a trip to Jerusalem, where Sommer Ray claimed she made out with Mike Majlak on the bus. It remains another of Mike Majlak’s unconfirmed relationships, as there is no evidence of them dating.

Sara Maughan (2023)

In mid‑2023, Sara Maughan surfaced in Mike’s Instagram and Snapchat stories during trips to Laguna Beach and Little Havana. Their relationship, although not formally confirmed, was described by Feast Magazine as brief but strikingly memorable.

Their social media exchanges seemed to suggest that they were seeing each other, but neither cleared the air on whether they were an item or not. After a while, their exchanges on social media diminished and ultimately disappeared, seemingly marking the end of their relationship.

Emily Willis (2023)

In the Sideman Tinder episode on YouTube, Mike Majlak shared a kiss with former adult actress Emily Willis, leaving many questioning whether they were in a relationship or not. According to Inside Sport, the two reportedly had a romantic past.

The kissing incident ignited dating rumours about them, but it remained unclear whether the moment was just a one-time occurrence or it signalled a rekindling of their past relationship.

Sky Bri (2023)

Mike Majlak has also been romantically linked to American model and adult actress Sky Bri. The model has, on multiple occasions, discussed the alleged relationship and admitted to secretly hooking up with Mike. On his part, Mike Majlak has never confirmed a romantic relationship with Sky Bri.

In an episode of No Jumper Clips in January 2023 hosted by Adam22, Sky Bri said:

I really like Mike a lot. He is one of my favourite people I have met since moving to LA. He is great; he gives me so much wisdom and insight because he is a little bit older. He has been in it for so long like he just knows how it goes, and I like getting his opinion on things. He is awesome.

FAQs

Who is Mike Majlak’s current girlfriend? As of 2025, Mike Majlak is presumably single as he has not publicly confirmed a current girlfriend. Did Mike Majlak date Lana Rhoades? They were in a publicly confirmed on‑and‑off romantic relationship from January 2020 until February 2021. Who is Sarah Maughan? She is a social media influencer and model recognised for representing multiple brands including Fashion Nova. Sara reportedly dated Mike Majlak in 2023. Are Mike and Sara still together? They are no longer together, having quietly ended their relationship sometime in late 2023. Did Mike Majlak and Emily Willis date? Although some social media videos showed flirtatious interactions between them, neither confirmed a romantic relationship. Did Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades have a child together? Mike Majlak is not the father of Lana Rhoades' child. Was Mike Majlak in a relationship with Ashly Schwan? No confirmed relationship exists between them, though rumours circulated after they were spotted together during Coachella 2023.

Mike Majlak’s girlfriend timeline is intriguing, featuring famous women on social media and in the acting industry. While his relationship with Lana Rhoades was highly public and dramatic, his other rumoured links are unconfirmed. As of this writing, he is seemingly single, leaving fans speculating on who he might date next.

