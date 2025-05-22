Atinuke Ogungbe: A glimpse into the life of a Nollywood actress

Atinuke Ogungbe is a Nigerian actress best known for being the wife of Segun Ogungbe, a highly acclaimed Nollywood actor, director, and producer. Take a closer look at the life of the actress, exploring her personal journey and professional milestones.

Atinuke Alirat Ogungbe is a Yoruba actress best known for her roles in Aditu ikoko and Mr. Benson Promax .

best known for her roles in and . The Nollywood actress owns Agbo Atinuke Herbal Mixture , an apothecary business.

, an apothecary business. She got married to Nollywood producer, director, and actor Segun Ogungbe.

Atinuke Ogungbe has three children at the time of writing: Boluwatife, Oluwafemi, and Fisayoni Ogungbe.

Profile summary

Full name Atinuke Alirat Ogungbe Gender Female Date of birth 12 April Zodiac sign Aries Current residence Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Segun Ogungbe Children 3 Profession Actress, businesswoman, internet personality Net worth $100,000–$500,000 Social media Instagram

Atinuke Ogungbe's biography

Atinuke Ogungbe is a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur. Although Atinuke has built a significant following as an actress and an internet personality, details of her parents, siblings, and childhood are yet to be revealed.

Atinuke Ogungbe's age is unknown, but she celebrates her birthday on 12th April. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Atinuke Ogungbe's career milestones

The film star is an established businesswoman who owns and runs Agbo Atinuke Herbal Mixtures. The herbal products she sells reportedly help manage Jedi Jedi, Opa ehin, Ale, Awoka, Afato, Idakole, and Arumolegun.

While she has a notable acting career, she has appeared in a select number of films. Atinuke Ogungbe's movie list includes Iya Ile Mi, Aditu Ikoko, and Mr. Benson Promax.

Who is Atinuke Ogungbe's husband?

The Nigerian businesswoman is married to Segun Ogungbe, a Nigerian filmmaker best known for creating Yoruba films and Nollywood cinema. In recent years, Segun Ogungbe and Atinuke Ogungbe have been at the centre of public attention. This is mainly due to rumours and controversies surrounding their polygamous relationship.

In 2015, Atinuke's husband married Nollywood actress Wunmi Ajiboye, who later denied rumours that she and Atinuke were close friends before the marriage.

Meet Atinuke Ogungbe's children

The couple share three children: Boluwatife Omolabake, Oluwafemi Ogungbe, and Fisayomi Abebi Amodemaja. At the time of writing, she has one grandson, Imade Oluwamurewa Akanni.

Her firstborn daughter, Boluwatife Omolabake Ogungbe, is an alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. Her son, Oluwafemi Ogungbe, better known as Femi, is a musician known for hits such as Better Days and Mr Ability.

Fisayomi Abebi Amodemaja is an entertainer with acting credits in Ere Oran, Simi, Adedimeji, Orogun Omo, and Abebi. The 2025 Glorson Award winner is also a producer and director.

Fast facts about Atinuke Ogungbe

Who is Atinuke Ogungbe? She is a Nigerian actress and businesswoman based in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. How old is Atinuke Ogungbe? At the time of this writing, details of her age have not been revealed. Does Atinuke Ogungbe have children? Yes. She has three children. How many daughters does Atinuke Ogungbe have? The Yoruba actress has two daughters: Boluwatife Omolabake and Fisayomi Amodemaja. How many wives did Segun Ogungbe marry? The Akanni Olowo'rimi producer has two wives. Is Atinuke Ogungbe on Instagram? Yes. She has an active Instagram account with 275,000 followers as of May 2025.

Atinuke Ogungbe is a notable figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene. She has acted in a few films, including Iya Ile Mi, Aditu Ikoko, and Mr. Benson Promax. The mother of three is a successful entrepreneur who owns and runs Agbo Atinuke Herbal Mixture.

