President Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaigned in Enugu State ahead of the 2027 elections, rallying residents behind the APC

Tinubu named several South-East political figures he said were standing with him and backing the party

The Nigerian leader urged voters to collect their PVCs and mobilise friends and family to support the APC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, November 28, 2026, told residents of Enugu State to cast their votes for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates across all contests in the 2027 elections, dismissing opposition parties as irrelevant and without direction.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, November 29, 2026, Tinubu made the remarks at the flag-off of the APC campaign rally in Enugu State, where he called on voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and encourage those around them to support the party.

President Bola Tinubu campaigns for APC candidates in Enugu State ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu on APC's South-East support

The President told the crowd that prominent political figures from the South-East had already aligned with the APC, naming former Senate President Orji Kalu, businessman Arthur Eze, former Senate President Pius Ayim, and the Deputy Speaker among those he said were visibly backing the party.

"I could see Orji Kalu here; I could see my brother from Imo clearly mobilising for APC.

"I could see our great man, Arthur Eze, he is a great businessman, but a sympathiser of APC. He loves the broom. My brother, the former Senate President, Pius Ayim, is equally here standing with me, what else do you need? The Deputy Speaker is equally here, your brother is here, we are in the same uniform, the same party. This party is the party of the broom, unity, peace, development," Tinubu said.

Opposition parties 'don't have plans' - Tinubu

Tinubu declared that the APC remained the only credible option for Nigerians, arguing that rival parties lacked both structure and a clear agenda.

"Don't let anybody deceive you. The other parties, they don't exist, they don't have plans, they don't know the road," he said.

The President asked Enugu residents to vote for the APC at every level in 2027, covering the presidential race, National Assembly seats, and other contests on the ballot.

Watch a video of Tinubu in Enugu below via the X post:

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Ayodele warns Obi, Atiku over APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that opposition presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not paying attention to what the ruling APC is reportedly planning against them in the 2027 general elections.

Primate Ayodele said the opposition is complacent and will face a rude awakening on election day if the situation does not change.

According to the preacher, the APC intends to use the most aggressive form of electoral manipulation in order to eliminate competition entirely, and that the consequences could spill into physical violence.

Source: Legit.ng