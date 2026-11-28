At least 21 people died and 35 were injured when military jets bombed a wedding venue in southern Shan state on Saturday

Earlier that week, an air strike on a school in central Myanmar killed at least 20 civilians, including students and young monks

The deadly attacks came just one week after an international court found Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya minority

Myanmar's military launched a series of deadly air strikes across the country over the past week, killing dozens of civilians at a wedding celebration, a school, and a residential neighbourhood.

Rescuers confirmed at least 21 people were killed and 35 others wounded after warplanes bombed a wedding gathering at Moe Bye village in the southern Shan state on Saturday afternoon. The attack on the ceremony added to a string of strikes that have brought fresh waves of civilian casualties across the country.

Myanmar Military Air Strikes Kill Dozens at Wedding, School in Civil War

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School bombing kills students and monks

Two days before the wedding attack, on Thursday, warplanes hit a school in In Yon village, in the Magway region of central Myanmar, where resistance forces have an active presence. At least 20 people died in that strike, among them students, young monks, and teachers, according to Myanmar's exiled National Unity Government (NUG).

Myanmar's military-led government has not issued any comment on either attack.

On Saturday evening, the military carried out further strikes on Mrauk-U town in western Rakhine state. At around 20:00 local time, bombers hit a residential area of the town, reportedly killing more than 10 people and wounding about 20 others. That area is under the control of the Arakan Army, one of the most powerful ethnic armed groups fighting the military regime.

Civil war since 2021 coup

Air strikes have been a near-daily occurrence across Myanmar since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, overthrowing the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the country into a prolonged civil war. Beyond aerial bombardment, the military has burned villages and carried out ground offensives against areas it does not control, including territories held by the NUG and various ethnic armed organisations.

The latest violence came within a week of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. That ruling marked the first time an international court had ever found a state liable for genocide.

The 2017 military crackdown at the centre of the case left thousands dead and forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee the country. Myanmar denied the genocide charge, maintaining that its forces had acted in response to attacks by armed groups.

Source: Legit.ng