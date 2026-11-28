A Canadian credential assessment body announced it would no longer process applications from graduates of four named Nigerian universities

An education technologist raised alarm on X, warning that innocent graduates could bear the cost of alleged misconduct within the university system

Concerns grew that another major international assessment organisation could follow with a similar decision

Thousands of Nigerian graduates seeking to study or work in Canada could face serious setbacks after the International Credential Assessment Service of Canada (ICAS) announced it had stopped accepting academic documents from four Nigerian universities.

The affected institutions are Imo State University (IMSU), the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Canada blacklists four Nigerian public universities Photo Credit: @Canada

Source: Twitter

ICAS published the decision on its official website, making clear that any applications tied to study completed at the four universities would not be processed. The notice read: "Please note that ICAS is not currently accepting applications for study completed at Imo State University, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Enugu State University of Science and Technology and the University of Benin. If you submit documentation for study completed at one of the above institutions, it will not be included in the assessment."

Education technologist raises alarm

PM News reported that education technologist Alex Onyia drew wider public attention to the development through a post on X on Saturday, calling it a serious academic crisis. He warned that graduates who spent years earning their degrees could now find their qualifications unrecognised internationally because of alleged misconduct within their institutions.

Onyia also raised the possibility that the World Education Services (WES), another body that evaluates academic qualifications for use in Canada and elsewhere, could follow with a similar move. He attributed the situation to concerns about academic corruption, arguing that the people directly responsible might face no consequences while ordinary graduates are left to deal with the fallout.

He also referenced his earlier campaign against academic fraud at Abia State University (ABSU), noting that the institution was not among those named by ICAS. He used the opportunity to urge the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to treat the development as a warning and take steps to address any internal irregularities before facing a similar outcome.

What this means for Nigerian graduates

The ICAS decision has reignited debate over academic standards, examination integrity and the international standing of Nigerian university certificates. Graduates from the four institutions who had planned to use their qualifications for immigration, further study or professional recognition in Canada may now find their path significantly harder.

The agency's notice did not specify the precise reasons for excluding the four universities, nor did it indicate whether the suspension is temporary or permanent.

Canada to stop accepting certificates from four Nigerian universities Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that IRCC opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng