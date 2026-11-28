Nigerian actor Uche Edochie took to Instagram three days after his father Pete Edochie's passing to honour the veteran Nollywood legend

Uche described the unique traits each of his siblings inherited from their father, from physical presence to sharp memory

He also shared what he whispered to his father while the actor lay in a coma, in a moment that left many deeply moved

Nigerian actor Uche Edochie has written a deeply moving tribute to his late father, veteran Nollywood icon Chief Pete Edochie, three days after the legendary actor's death.

On November 28, 2026, Uche took to Instagram to honour his father's memory, expressing love, gratitude and the kind of quiet admiration that only comes from a lifetime of watching someone up close. Rather than grieve in silence, he chose to celebrate the man behind the legacy.

Nollywood actor Uche Edochie shares heartfelt memories of late father Pete Edochie and the qualities his children inherited from him. Photo: ucheedochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's traits live on in his children

One of the most touching parts of Uche's post was how he traced his father's character through each of his siblings.

He wrote that Leo Edochie carries Pete Edochie's physical presence and leadership, while Toby resembles him the most in looks, speech and temperament.

Gene, he said, shares their father's creativity and love of home; Eva inherited his sharp memory and bluntness, and Yul Edochie got his confident swagger and defiance of authority.

Uche also painted a portrait of his father as a man with a sharp, dry wit.

He recalled how, during conversations about esoteric topics, Pete would listen patiently before quipping:

"Adam, you are a brilliant guy with a complex mind. But you have a way of investing a lot of energy gathering useless information."

He added another anecdote about how Pete Edochie responded to public controversy surrounding his brother Yul Edochie with characteristic humour, blaming it on the fact that Yul was born via caesarean section.

Pete Edochie's son Uche Edochie pays tribute to the veteran Nollywood actor, shares the distinct traits each sibling inherited from him. Photo: ucheedochie

Source: Instagram

What Uche Edochie told Pete Edochie while he was in a coma

Perhaps the most striking part of the tribute was Uche's account of a recorded voice message he sent shortly before his father passed.

At that point, Pete Edochie was already in a coma, but Uche said he wanted his father to hear from him, noting that people in comas can often still register sound.

He told his father how much the family loved him, thanked him for his sacrifices and even shared something deeply personal: a belief about what happens in the moments after death.

He urged his father not to follow the tunnel of light that people reportedly see, describing it as a "reincarnation trap" and encouraging him to look for other options instead.

Closing his tribute, Uche Edochie wrote:

"Thanks for everything dad. In another life I will choose you again to be my dad. I will pray for you everyday for as long as I live. I love you."

Read Uche Edochie's Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie reflects on death before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie paid tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs in a September 2026 video, praising his courage while battling illness and reflecting on the inevitability of death.

He said there was nothing anyone could do when God decided a person's time on earth was over, adding that he hoped to reunite with Jacobs after death.

The video has resurfaced following Edochie's death at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, exactly 70 days after Jacobs died at 84.

Source: Legit.ng