A wave of high-profile defections from the NDC raised fresh questions about Peter Obi's capacity to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 polls

State chairmen in Bauchi and Oyo revealed the party had received no campaign funding, forcing members to finance activities from their own pockets

NDC national leaders dismissed the exits as driven by personal interest, insisting the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements would deliver the required votes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi's presidential campaign under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing mounting pressure ahead of the 2027 general elections, as a string of defections and complaints about inadequate funding threaten to weaken the party's structure, particularly in the North.

Over the past few weeks, several prominent NDC figures have crossed to rival parties. On Thursday, November 26, the NDC deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Uka Ndubuisi, announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a governorship campaign rally, saying he would transfer the party's structure in the state to the APC. Ndubuisi also held the position of NDC National Youth Publicity Secretary.

Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential campaign under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) faces challenges amid defections and funding concerns. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Key defections across Nigeria

Before Ndubuisi's exit, the NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim, formally joined the APC on November 16, calling on his associates to follow him. Kashim cited political realities, saying Bauchi could not afford to remain outside the orbit of a party that controls both the federal government and 18 of the 19 northern states.

"No state should deliberately place itself in a position where it becomes politically isolated from the centre of national decision-making," Kashim said.

A prominent Obi loyalist, Yunusa Tanko, also resigned as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and Political Adviser (North) to the former Anambra State governor on October 30. He was subsequently named National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on November 11. The NDC's former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, resigned around November 12, citing internal injustice and frustration, before joining the African Democratic Congress roughly two weeks later.

In September, a group claiming to represent over 6,000 NDC members in Enugu State joined the Peoples Democratic Party. The group, led by Chief Godwin Obasi, was said to include members drawn from all 260 wards and 17 local government areas in the state. The party also reportedly lost its only northern senator, Rufai Hanga, to the APC.

NDC: Funding crisis hampers campaign

Beyond the defections, state leaders have raised alarm over the absence of financial support from the national leadership. The NDC chairman in Bauchi State, Abdullahi Bisau, told The Punch that the lack of funds had made it impossible to reach voters across local government areas.

"I cannot say NDC will win in Bauchi, but NDC will get a large proportion of people that are going to vote. With our current predicament, if we are financially buoyant, we could move from various local governments for campaign and consultation. I can tell you it could be more than 35 per cent, but for us, we don't have any financial backing," Bisau said.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso emerge as the NDC's presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The acting NDC chairman in Oyo State, Akeem Aderogba, said members had been funding party activities personally.

"We just defended our financial budget before the party last week. We are expecting the funds any moment from now," he said.

NDC national leaders, however, rejected concerns about the defections. National Vice-Chairman for the North-Central, Barnabas Ejisi, said the Kwankwasiyya movement in the North and the Obidient movement in the South and Middle Belt would compensate for any losses, while the party's National Vice-Chairman for the South-East, Teddy Obe, expressed confidence that Obi would secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes across states.

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Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff, as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development he believed would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng