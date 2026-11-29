Former Osun governor Bisi Akande made a bold call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's time in office to be extended well beyond a second term

Akande cited road construction progress and electricity sector reforms as evidence the administration needed more time to deliver

The Osun politician blamed decades of military rule for Nigeria's economic and developmental challenges, arguing sustained leadership was the solution

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande has called for President Bola Tinubu to remain in office for up to 10 more years, arguing that the administration's ongoing reforms require sustained leadership to reach their full potential.

Akande made the remarks during an interview on the Frankly Speaking with Icon podcast, published on Friday, November 27. He said cutting short Tinubu's time in office risked reversing the progress already made and returning the country to what he described as a period of economic stagnation.

Bisi Akande urges President Bola Tinubu to remain in office for 10 more years to consolidate his administration's 'reforms'. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Akande cites road projects, electricity 'reforms'

The former Osun State governor pointed to road construction across the South-West as evidence of meaningful progress under the current administration. He referenced comments attributed to the Olubadan on developments along routes connecting Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Oyo and Ikire.

Quoting the Olubadan, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

"If you are working like this, and this had not been done 50 years before you, what again do we still say you should do, and you have not done? But so that you will be able to complete this good job that you started, Ibadan people and Oyo State people are supporting you to do another four years."

Building on that position, Akande went further, suggesting a second term alone would not be sufficient.

His words:

"What else do you want me to say? So Bola Tinubu should be allowed to do another four years to be able to complete that good job he has started.

"He (President Tinubu) should remain in office, if possible, for another 10 years; otherwise, we go back to the situation of 'Ebinpawa' because there has been a foundation for hunger."

Akande stands with Tinubu

Furthermore, Akande attributed much of the country's economic difficulties to military administrations that governed Nigeria from 1966 onwards, accusing them of neglecting agriculture, education and modernisation.

"Forty years before he came, since 1966, when the military started ruling you, you have been laying the foundation for hunger. You have abandoned your farms. You have abandoned the job. You have refused to be educated. You have refused to be modernised," Akande said.

He also highlighted electricity sector liberalisation as a significant policy shift under Tinubu, contrasting it with restrictions he said military governments imposed on independent power generation.

"They liberalised electricity. If you have money today, you can create electricity in your home. You can create it in your city. You can create it around you," he said.

Akande added that under previous military administrations, individuals who attempted to generate power independently faced legal penalties.

"Unlike what the military did before, if you tried to create electricity, they would arrest you. They would make you a debtor. They wouldn't let you do it. They said only the Federal Government could do it. Tinubu came and said everybody can do it," he said.

He predicted that if the administration's reforms were sustained over the next decade, electricity supply would improve significantly and modernisation would follow across the country.

Watch a snippet of Bisi Akande's interview on the Tinubu administration below, as shared in the X post:

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu approves Eastern Gas Pipeline, railway line

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the Eastern Gas Pipeline and the Eastern railway line as part of his administration’s efforts to boost industrialisation, improve electricity supply and expand transport infrastructure in Nigeria’s Southeast region.

The president also announced plans to grant interest-free loans to farmers, increase funding for education and create greater opportunities for young Nigerians to address poverty and promote sustainable economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng