Meet Bells from BBNaija, Season 11's self-confessed neat freak and foodie

Bells from BBNaija is an Akwa Ibom native, reality TV star, student, and content creator. She entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house on 26 July 2026. A self-confessed foodie and neat freak, she aims to win the ₦160 million grand prize.

Bells from BBNaija in a purple traditional dress (L) and a white top (R). Photo: @isabella_nation01 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bells joined BBNaija Season 11 as the 12th housemate during the premiere.

Season 11 as the 12th housemate during the premiere. Her full name is Isabella Imoh .

. Bells hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

She studies videography at the University of Calabar.

Profile summary

Full name Isabella Imoh Moniker Bells Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 2004 Age 22 years old (as of 2026) State of origin Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Cross River, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Relationship status Dating University University of Calabar Profession Student, content creator

Bells from BBNaija's biography

The reality TV star, Isabella Imoh, was born in Akwa Ibom State. She turned 22 on 22 July 2026, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Top-5 facts about Bells from BBNaija. Photo: @isabella_nation01 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Isabella grew up in Ojo Barracks, Lagos State. Reflecting on her childhood in her introductory video, she shared how that environment built her character:

I grew up in Lagos State, Ojo Barracks. It shaped me to be more resilient. I don't have to rely on nobody. I became strong. I am confident, and I know how to follow rules because living in the barracks, there are rules that you need to follow... I know how to understand rules and listen to rules, and that has kept me safe till now.

Bells attends the University of Calabar, where she studies videography. According to Vanguard, she also has a background in dance. In fact, she trained as a ballerina earlier in life and later explained why she stopped dancing:

I used to be a ballerina. I can dance, but surgery forced me to stop.

A look at Bells' Big Brother Naija debut

Bells from BBNaija in a shimmering dress by a balcony at night. Photo: @isabella_nation01 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bells stepped into the Big Brother house with energy, focus, and strategy. She loves cooking and enjoys keeping her living space spotless. Bells describes herself as sharp and strategic:

I am a schemer, and I am highly calculative.

Speaking on her motivation for joining the show, Isabella noted:

I've always loved the show, and I'm certain that I'd bring a lot of vibes.

Is Bells from BBNaija dating?

Bells from BBNaija with crossed arms. Photo: @bigbrothergists_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Isabella Imoh is in a relationship. The TV personality has spoken fondly about a past high school romance in her introductory video:

I am currently in love with somebody I met back in high school.

When asked about her ideal romantic outing, she kept it simple:

My idea for a perfect date is going to an Hermès shop and a David Yurman shop. That's my idea of a perfect date. Shopping.

FAQs

Who is Bells from BBNaija? She is a student, content creator, and contestant on BBNaija Season 11. What is the real name of Bells from BBNaija? Bells' real name is Isabella Imoh. What is Bells from BBNaija age? The reality star is 22 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 22 July 2004. Where is Bells from BBNaija from? She hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. What does Bells from BBNaija do? Bells is a student. Where is Bells from BBNaija studying? Isabella is a videography student at the University of Calabar.

Bells from BBNaija combines a passion for cleanliness with a sharp, strategic mindset. As the Big Brother Naija competition unfolds, the Akwa Ibom State student remains a focused contender for the ultimate prize.

Legit.ng published an article about Martins from BBNaija. Martins Iyeh, popularly known as Martins BBNaija, is one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11. He comes from Kogi State in Nigeria and graduated from Ahmadu Bello University.

Martins works as a creative director, storyteller, and fashion model. Fans love his great charm and fun energy on the show. He wants to make a strong mark on the reality show. Learn more about Martins from BBNaija in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng