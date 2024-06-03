Who is Thuso Mbedu's husband? Her background and relationships explored

Thuso Mbedu is an award-winning American-based South African actress and model. She gained international prominence after starring in Amazon 2021 TV series The Underground Railroad. Her success in the entertainment industry has also drawn people’s attention to her personal life. Who is Thuso Mbedu’s husband?

Thuso Mbedu thrived in the South African film industry before moving to the United States, where she has been featured in multiple movies and TV series. She currently boasts 13 acting credits. Besides her career, many have wondered who Thuso Mbedu’s husband is.

Profile summary

Full name Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 1991 Age 32 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 32-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School College University of the Witwatersrand, Stella Adler Studio of Acting Profession Actress, model Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @thuso.mbedu Facebook

Who is Thuso Mbedu's husband?

The South African actress has no husband and has never been married. In 2022, after her date of birth and age became public, rumours on social media emerged that she was married and had children.

However, the actress took to Twitter to address the unfounded claims, saying that she is not married and does not have kids, but her nieces call her young mother as per the Zulu culture.

Thuso Mbedu was previously romantically linked with The Woman King co-star John Boyega, but neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship. In 2018, she was also rumoured to be dating South African medic and TV personality Musa Mthombeni. However, during an interview with SNL 24, he set the record straight, clarifying that they were just good friends.

Thuso Mbedu's background

Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu was born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to a Zulu mother and a father of Sotho and Xhosa descent. After their parents passed away, Thuso was raised alongside her sister, Masentle Nomalungelo Mbedu, in the Pelham area by their grandmother, a strict high school principal. Her sister is a sports scientist and raising social media personality.

In an interview with Greg Williams, she talked about her upbringing, saying:

My sister and I lost our mother to a brain tumour when I was four years old. And we didn’t have much of a relationship with our father. He was never in our lives. And so, our grandmother raised us. She was super strict.

As for her education, she attended Pelham Primary School and completed her high school studies at Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School. She pursued a bachelor of arts degree in dramatic arts at the University of the Witwatersrand between 2010 and 2013. She also took an acting and drama course at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York in 2012.

Where does Thuso Mbedu live now? She is based in Los Angeles, California, United States, and moved there in 2019 to further her acting career.

How old is Thuso Mbedu?

The Woman King actress is 32 years old as of June 2024. Her date of birth is 8 July 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Thuso Mbedu’s career

Thuso Mbedu started her acting career in South Africa in 2014 when she starred as Nosisa in the TV series Isibaya. She later landed multiple acting roles in South African movies and TV shows until 2021, when she made her Hollywood debut portraying Cora in the TV series The Underground Railroad. Below is a list of Thuso Mbedu’s movies and TV shows.

Movie/TV series Period Role Castlevania: Nocturne 2023 Annette (voice) The Woman King 2022 Nawi The Underground Railroad 2021 Cora Shuga 2017 - 2019 Ipeleng Side Dish 2018 Phiwe JJC: Johnny Just Come 2018 Fifi Liberty 2018 Rosie Is'Thunzi 2016 - 2017 Winnie Lokoza 2017 Snake Park 2015 Kheti Scandal! 2015 Kitso Isibaya 2014 Nosisa Yet-to-be released HBO drama series Aleah

During an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, she revealed how she uses acting to impact people’s lives. She said:

I choose projects that I feel would have some sort of impact. We are not following the money; we are following purpose. We are following changing people’s lives. I did drama in high school and university because I wanted to use acting as a tool for social change.

In addition to acting, she thrives as a model. She has been featured in commercials for brands such as Nivea, Steers, Nando’s, and Dettol Even Tone. She has also appeared on the front covers of W Magazine and Essence Magazine. The talented actress and model is represented by multiple agencies, including CAA, Creative Partners Group, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP, Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman, and Wolf-Kasteler.

What is Thuso Mbedu’s net worth?

According to The Shade Room and Glusea, her net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. Earnings from her acting and modelling careers are believed to be her primary income sources.

Thuso Mbedu’s measurements

The South African professional model is estimated to be 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her measurements are 32-25-36 inches (81-64-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Thuso Mbedu

Are Thuso Mbedu’s parents alive? Her parents passed away when she was young, and she was raised by her grandmother. What is Thuso Mbedu’s age? She is 32 as of June 2024 and was born on 8 July 1991. Does Thuso Mbedu have a sister? Masentle Nomalungelo Mbedu is her only sibling. She is reportedly a sports scientist. How many are Thuso Mbedu’s movies? She has been featured in approximately 13 films and TV series. Who manages Thuso Mbedu? Multiple agencies manage her career, including CAA, Creative Partners Group, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. How much is Thuso Mbedu worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Is Thuso Mbedu married? She is not married and is seemingly not in a romantic relationship at the moment. How tall is Thuso Mbedu? She stands at approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

The topic of Thuso Mbedu's husband has always fascinated her fans. She dispelled rumours that she was married and had children. She is focused on pursuing her entertainment career goals and making a positive social impact. The South African native actress has about 13 acting credits and has worked with several brands as a model. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

