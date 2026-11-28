Evangelist Benny Hinn addressed Nigerians at a live church event in Auchi over remarks he made about Edo State's bad roads

Hinn had previously urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to fix the roads, warning he would not return if they remained in poor condition

His public apology triggered strong reactions from Nigerians who questioned why he felt the need to walk back his words

Veteran American televangelist Benny Hinn has publicly walked back his earlier comments about the state of roads in Edo state, delivering what appeared to be a heartfelt apology at a live church event in Auchi, Nigeria, on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The event, hosted alongside Apostle Suleman Johnson, saw Hinn address the controversy before a seated audience in what was a notably earnest and conciliatory tone.

Benny Hinn apologises to Nigerians over his comments on Edo State's bad roads. Credit: bennyhinn/edostategovt

Source: Instagram

The drama began during Hinn's visit to Edo state, when the evangelist complained about the bumpy condition of the roads after a rough car ride. He had called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to fix the roads, suggesting that his return depended on it. The comments quickly gained traction online and sparked public debate.

Benny Hinn explains his road comments

In his address at the Auchi event, Hinn clarified that his earlier remarks were not part of any planned message and were never intended to cause offence. He said the conversation about the roads started informally in a car, and that he simply voiced what was on his mind in that moment.

"God didn't ask me to say anything about the roads," he said. "We were talking in the car about the bumps, and so we talked about, let's hope someday these roads would be nice. And so I said that a few days ago. That was not something that I had to say."

He acknowledged that, as a foreign guest, it may not have been his place to make such remarks.

"Maybe sometimes it's the wrong thing to do or the right thing to do. Don't judge me for that, please," he told the audience.

Hinn went on to express genuine affection for Nigeria, crediting the hospitality he received during the visit.

"Last night I found something that was very touching. How they, your nation, is treating me on this visit so kindly," he said, also thanking the government for their care.

He closed by confirming he intends to return: "I will come again."

Benny Hinn says he might have overstepped by commenting on Edo’s roads. Credit: edogovt

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react to Hinn's apology

Watch Benny Hinn deliver his apology live in Auchi:

Many Nigerians who saw the video were puzzled as to why Hinn felt any apology was necessary, with several defending his original comments on Instagram. Here is what some social media users had to say:

@lkjackson_:

"Sir, you didn't say anything bad at all thank you sir fro coming to Nigeria 🇳🇬"

@elochiezenwanne:

"Apologies for what exactly? God bless you man of God for speaking your mind 👏👏"

@jojo_futball_tv:

"Ooh them don call am'"

@sosafyre_:

"who u dey apologize to? who was offended"

@iamlionel30:

"Wow, so you apologise for saying the truth?"

@mukoshafredrick:

"its how he excellently he puts his words"

Benny Hinn and Apostle Suleman's daughter trend

Legit.ng previously reported the moment Pastor Benny Hinn took off his white jacket mid-service and draped it over Divine Johnson Suleman, the daughter of host Apostle Johnson Suleman, as she collapsed to the floor during worship.

The scene played out at The Restoration City, the Benin-based headquarters of Omega Fire Ministries International along the Benin-Okene/Abuja Expressway. It was the opening day of the International Amazing Grace 2026 conference, a six-day gathering running from November 24 to 29 under the theme "Ultimate Power."

Source: Legit.ng