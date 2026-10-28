Qatar Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for 30-Day Joint Tourist Visa
- Qatar has announced a joint tourist visa scheme covering 6 specific countries at a cost of 100 riyals
- The visa grants holders a 30-day stay that can be extended for an additional 30 days upon meeting set conditions
- Travellers must meet requirements including valid health insurance, a round-trip ticket, and a confirmed hotel booking
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Qatar has released details of a joint tourist visa programme covering six countries, offering a 30-day entry permit for a fee of 100 riyals, extendable for an equal period.
According to an official government visa information source, the visa is described as being "granted instantly," making it a swift option for eligible travellers planning short-term visits.
Qatar: The 6 countries covered
The countries whose nationals qualify for this joint tourist visa are:
1.Montenegro
2. Mauritius
3. Macau
4. French Guiana
5. Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)
6. The Falkland Islands.
The visa covers an initial stay of 30 days and can be extended once for a further 30 days, giving eligible travellers a maximum possible visit of two months under a single application.
Qatar: Conditions applicants must meet
Qatar has has outlined four requirements that applicants must satisfy before the visa can be issued.
1. Travellers must hold a passport valid for at least three months at the time of travel.
2. They must also present a confirmed round-trip ticket
3. They must show proof of a hotel reservation or provide a clear residential address for the duration of the visit.
4. In addition, applicants must carry health insurance issued by one of the approved insurance companies recognised under the scheme.
The visa’s instant approval and relatively modest 100-riyal fee make it a straightforward entry option for citizens of the listed countries seeking to visit Qatar for tourism.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia announced stay durations for foreigners applying for premium residency.
Saudi Arabia: Countries eligible for eVisa, visa-on-arrival
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its decisions to let citizens of Kosovo and Guyana apply for a visit visa online or on arrival.
The visa covers everything from family visits and events to performing Umrah outside the Hajj season, but it does not allow paid work. The move adds two more countries to Saudi Arabia’s growing list of eligible nations as the kingdom seeks to attract more visitors.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng