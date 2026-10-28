Qatar has announced a joint tourist visa scheme covering 6 specific countries at a cost of 100 riyals

The visa grants holders a 30-day stay that can be extended for an additional 30 days upon meeting set conditions

Travellers must meet requirements including valid health insurance, a round-trip ticket, and a confirmed hotel booking

Qatar has released details of a joint tourist visa programme covering six countries, offering a 30-day entry permit for a fee of 100 riyals, extendable for an equal period.

According to an official government visa information source, the visa is described as being "granted instantly," making it a swift option for eligible travellers planning short-term visits.

Qatar mentions the countries qualified for a joint tourist visa valid. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qatar: The 6 countries covered

The countries whose nationals qualify for this joint tourist visa are:

1.Montenegro

2. Mauritius

3. Macau

4. French Guiana

5. Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

6. The Falkland Islands.

The visa covers an initial stay of 30 days and can be extended once for a further 30 days, giving eligible travellers a maximum possible visit of two months under a single application.

Qatar: Conditions applicants must meet

Qatar has has outlined four requirements that applicants must satisfy before the visa can be issued.

1. Travellers must hold a passport valid for at least three months at the time of travel.

2. They must also present a confirmed round-trip ticket

3. They must show proof of a hotel reservation or provide a clear residential address for the duration of the visit.

4. In addition, applicants must carry health insurance issued by one of the approved insurance companies recognised under the scheme.

The visa’s instant approval and relatively modest 100-riyal fee make it a straightforward entry option for citizens of the listed countries seeking to visit Qatar for tourism.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia announced stay durations for foreigners applying for premium residency.

Saudi Arabia: Countries eligible for eVisa, visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its decisions to let citizens of Kosovo and Guyana apply for a visit visa online or on arrival.

The visa covers everything from family visits and events to performing Umrah outside the Hajj season, but it does not allow paid work. The move adds two more countries to Saudi Arabia’s growing list of eligible nations as the kingdom seeks to attract more visitors.

Source: Legit.ng