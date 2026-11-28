Moment top Nigerian Gov Got Angry at APC Rally: “Take That Thing Back, Nonsense!”
- Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly reacted after a gorilla mascot showed up at an APC campaign event
- The incident took place at a campaign rally on Saturday, 28 November
- Okpebholo's sharp reaction to the mascot drew immediate attention at the event
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Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly ordered a gorilla mascot to be removed after it appeared at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally on Saturday, 28 November.
The governor expressed visible displeasure when the costumed mascot turned up at the event, issuing a sharp directive for it to be taken away. "Take that thing back, nonsense!" Okpebholo said, making clear his disapproval of its presence at the rally.
Okpebholo's reaction at the APC rally
The gorilla mascot's appearance caught attention at the campaign gathering, though the circumstances surrounding how it came to be at the event were not immediately clear. Okpebholo wasted no time in making his feelings known, confronting the situation directly in front of those in attendance.
The incident has drawn attention given the sensitivity around the use of animal imagery, particularly primates, in political settings on the African continent, where such depictions carry deeply offensive racial connotations. It is not clear who introduced the mascot to the rally or what purpose it was intended to serve.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash
Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.
The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.
Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng