Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly reacted after a gorilla mascot showed up at an APC campaign event

The incident took place at a campaign rally on Saturday, 28 November

Okpebholo's sharp reaction to the mascot drew immediate attention at the event

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly ordered a gorilla mascot to be removed after it appeared at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally on Saturday, 28 November.

The governor expressed visible displeasure when the costumed mascot turned up at the event, issuing a sharp directive for it to be taken away. "Take that thing back, nonsense!" Okpebholo said, making clear his disapproval of its presence at the rally.

Governor Monday Okpebholo orders the removal of the Gorilla Mascot at the APC campaign rally Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Okpebholo's reaction at the APC rally

The gorilla mascot's appearance caught attention at the campaign gathering, though the circumstances surrounding how it came to be at the event were not immediately clear. Okpebholo wasted no time in making his feelings known, confronting the situation directly in front of those in attendance.

The incident has drawn attention given the sensitivity around the use of animal imagery, particularly primates, in political settings on the African continent, where such depictions carry deeply offensive racial connotations. It is not clear who introduced the mascot to the rally or what purpose it was intended to serve.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng