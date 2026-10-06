Morty Coyle is a Hollywood-based DJ, singer-songwriter, and actor who has spent decades building a career on his own terms. Best known publicly as the former husband of Full House star Jodie Sweetin, he has continued to perform, record, and raise his daughter, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, in the years since their 2016 divorce. His story is one of creative persistence long before, and well after, the Hollywood spotlight found him.

DJ Morty Coyle performs at Sheri Bodell's Fall 2016 collection viewing at Kyle by Alene Too on April 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Morty Coyle was born on 7 December 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be turning 58 years old in 2026.

was born on in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be turning in 2026. He married Jodie Sweetin in March 2012 ; their divorce was finalised in September 2016

; their divorce was finalised in Their daughter, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle , was born on 31 August 2010 ; Morty and Jodie share joint custody

, was born on ; Morty and Jodie share He is the lead vocalist and co-founder of LA rock band All Day Sucker , which released Denim Days in 2015

, which released in His estimated net worth is in the range of $400,000–$500,000, earned through DJ work, music, and acting

Profile summary

Full name Morty Coyle Date of birth 7 December 1968 Age 58 (as of 2026) Birthplace Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Occupation DJ, singer-songwriter, actor, composer Bands All Day Sucker, The F.O.C.K.R.s, FF5 Ex-wife Jodie Sweetin (m. 2012–div. 2016) Children Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle (b. 2010) Instagram @djmortycoyle Twitter/X @DJMortyCoyle

Who is Morty Coyle?

Morty Coyle is a DJ, singer, songwriter, and music composer based in Hollywood, California. He built a long career inside nightclub culture and independent film spaces.

Morty was born on 7 December 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He grew up in a city famous for live shows and nonstop nightlife energy, and his mother is listed as Yvette Ocampo.

From Las Vegas to Hollywood

Five facts about Morty Coyle. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Morty's professional career began in the mid-1990s, performing in clubs, at private events, and on television. He currently holds membership in SAG-AFTRA and has served as general manager of Table Manners Management.

In addition to his DJ work, he has composed music for films and commercials, showcasing versatility in both commercial and mainstream music projects.

Morty Coyle's music career: DJ, bands, and songwriting

Morty Coyle is known for his roles in independent films and as the lead singer and songwriter of the power-pop band All Day Sucker, with which he has released multiple albums across independent labels from the late 1990s through the 2010s.

All Day Sucker and The Imposters

All Day Sucker, previously known as The iMPOSTERS, is a band Morty co-founded with Jordan Summers when the two were in high school. Summers plays keyboards while Coyle handles lead vocals.

The band held residencies at venues including the Viper Room, Opium Den, and Sunset Social Club and helped transform Canter's Kibitz Room into a Tuesday-night institution where acts such as the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Dave Navarro, and Slash also played.

His music career includes songwriting and vocal credits on All Day Sucker releases such as November Bombs (1999), Get High (2004), Home (2008), and Denim Days (2015), along with contributions to compilations and tribute albums.

He has also appeared on tribute compilations, including performing on a 50th anniversary tribute to Paul and Linda McCartney's Ram.

When Coyle spoke to Us Weekly about the split from Jodie Sweetin, he pointed fans towards his work rather than rehashing personal matters:

I wish Jodie all she wants out of life. Just like with Cody we'll all always be co-parents to those precious, loved girls and that's our unorthodox but supportive family forever. Listen to All Day Sucker's new album Denim Days for anything else you may want to know. No hard feelings.

The F.O.C.K.R.s and DJ work

As a DJ and singer, Coyle also performs with The F.O.C.K.R.s, who hold live shows at The Kibitz Room and post videos of their performances on their YouTube channel.

Coyle performs as DJ Morty Coyle, with a long-running DJ career that includes residencies at Hollywood clubs and private events such as weddings.

His high-profile DJ gigs include performances at parties for Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Kirsten Dunst's birthday, a Marilyn Manson event at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, birthday celebrations for Paris Hilton, and a holiday party for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Acting and composing credits

As an actor and composer, Coyle has credits in Impostor (2001), Macabre Theatre (2002), and Sutures (2009).

Morty Coyle and Jodie Sweetin: relationship and split

Actress Jodie Sweetin (R) and Morty Coyle attend L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's 'An Evening With Women' at The Beverly Hilton hotel on April 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Morty Coyle and Jodie Sweetin's romance moved quickly, from dating to parenthood to marriage in just a few years. Here's a look at how their story began and how it ended.

How they met and married

In 2010, Sweetin and her boyfriend of one year, Morty Coyle, had a daughter. Coyle proposed at Sweetin's birthday party in January 2011.

Sweetin and Coyle married on 15 March 2012 in Beverly Hills. They kept their marriage secret until after their one-year anniversary.

At the time of their engagement, Sweetin described Coyle in glowing terms, calling him "wonderful and fantastic" and saying, "I don't think anything in the world could be better than what I have."

Why did Morty Coyle and Jodie Sweetin split?

Court documents filed in Los Angeles show that Sweetin cited irreconcilable differences and sought custody of their daughter, Beatrix. Sweetin filed for legal separation from Coyle in June 2013, and the divorce was finalised in September 2016.

Jodie was amazing and is doing great. We're already madly in love with Beatrix and are so grateful for the support from our family and friends

Custody and child support

Sweetin and Coyle share joint legal and physical custody of Beatrix, according to court documents obtained by People.

The custody agreement notes that each parent can request the other to submit to a hair follicle drug test with 12 hours' notice and that Beatrix "shall only be driven by a sober driver."

No child support was ordered when the divorce was finalised in 2016. In December 2017, after Coyle petitioned the court, a judge ordered Sweetin to pay him $2,800 a month, citing her increased earnings from Fuller House. Sweetin asked the court to reduce the payments in 2021, saying her income had dropped after the show ended.

Does Jodie Sweetin have custody of her children?

Sweetin and Coyle share joint legal and physical custody of Beatrix. Sweetin also shares joint custody of her elder daughter, Zoie, with ex-husband Cody Herpin.

Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle: Morty's daughter

Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle was born on 31 August 2010. She was named after the band. The Beatles, while her middle name, Carlin, was chosen in honour of comedian George Carlin.

Beatrix is Jodie Sweetin's real-life daughter who appeared as an extra in one episode of Fuller House.

Morty keeps a dedicated Instagram account, @BeaAndDaddyCarTunes, where he posts videos of him and Beatrix singing along to various songs in his car. It is one of the most visible and endearing windows into his post-split life.

In a June 2025 interview, Jodie Sweetin shared that Beatrix is "an incredible singer." Sweetin added, "My younger one has the performance bug for sure. She's in a performing arts school."

Zoie Herpin: Jodie Sweetin's other daughter

Sweetin was previously married to Cody Herpin, with whom she shares daughter Zoie. Sweetin recently celebrated Zoie Herpin's high school graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sweetin told People in August 2024 that her daughters had grown closer: "I think now that they're both through the awkward middle school stage, I feel like they're coming through and finding each other as friends again."

Latest news

In summer 2026, Sweetin celebrated her elder daughter Zoie's high school graduation, while Beatrix, Morty's daughter, turned 16 in August. Sweetin has said Beatrix attends a performing arts school and has 'the performance bug.

Morty Coyle keeps a relatively low public profile, channelling most of his visible energy into music and co-parenting. As recently as November 2024, he was active on X (formerly Twitter), promoting local DJ events in Hollywood.

His Instagram account @djmortycoyle lists over 5,146 posts and is set to private, with 1,832 followers. His public-facing @BeaAndDaddyCarTunes account continues to document his music-driven relationship with Beatrix under the hashtag #SingWithYourKids.

FAQs

How old is Morty Coyle? Morty Coyle was born on 7 December 1968, making him 58 years old as of late 2026. Who is Morty Coyle's daughter? Morty Coyle has one daughter named Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, born in 2010, and her name was inspired by his love for The Beatles. Does Jodie Sweetin have custody of her children? Sweetin and Coyle share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Beatrix. She also shares joint custody of Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin. Why did Jodie Sweetin and Morty Coyle split? Sweetin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. What bands is Morty Coyle in? Morty Coyle is a musician known for his bands All Day Sucker and The F.O.C.K.R.s. He also performs as a solo DJ and has been associated with FF5. Who is Zoie Herpin? Zoie is Jodie Sweetin's eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Cody Herpin. She and Beatrix are half-sisters. What is Morty Coyle's net worth? Various entertainment sources estimate his net worth at between $400,000 and $500,000, built through his DJ career, band work, composing, and acting. What is Morty Coyle doing now? He continues to DJ at Hollywood events, perform with his bands, and co-parent Beatrix. His @BeaAndDaddyCarTunes account remains an active showcase of their music-filled bond.

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Source: Legit.ng