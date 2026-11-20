Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shared a video of herself praising God amid recent pressures surrounding her and her children

The actress questioned who she was that God would be mindful of her, expressing deep personal gratitude

Fans flooded her comment section with reactions, with many drawing connections to her recent public challenges

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has gone spiritual, sharing a moving video of herself worshipping God and crediting Him as the force behind her victories.

In the post, she asked a deeply personal question directed at God, wondering why He would even pay attention to someone like her.

Actress Iyabo Ojo shares a video of herself in a worship mood. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She went on to express heartfelt appreciation for divine protection and declared her identity as a person of faith.

"Who am I that You are mindful of me? Thank you, Lord, for always fighting my battles. I am God's chosen child of grace," she wrote.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's praise post

The post sparked a wave of responses from followers who appeared to understand the deeper meaning behind her words, with many suggesting her message was directed at enemies she had been dealing with on Facebook.

@Shakira Ashabee Adeleke weighed in:

"E reach to throw this subtle sub."

@Omilana Yetunde wrote:

"They drag her she should die, but today God is fighting her battles, he will surely fight my own battles."

@Ugochinyere Maureen added:

"Na kemi 😂😂 d woman to do."

@Mary Nkechi declared:

"All ur enemies crumbling one by one iii."

Fans link Iyabo Ojo's praise to recent pressures involving her and her children. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video Iyabo Ojo shared expressing gratitude to God is below:

Iyabo Ojo at movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's appearance at the premiere of Issakaba: The Return in Lagos became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, as her outfit drew sharp and divided opinions from fans online.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, stepped out in a long casual suit paired with an inner black gown. While the ensemble was clearly a bold fashion statement, it did not land the way she may have hoped.

Source: Legit.ng