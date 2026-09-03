Halsey's boyfriends: from G-Eazy to fiancé Avan Jogia

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known the world over as Halsey, has had one of pop music's most talked-about love lives. From her headline-grabbing split with rapper G-Eazy to her current engagement to actor Avan Jogia, here is the complete, verified timeline of her relationships.

Halsey attends the "The Man I Love" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026, in Cannes, France. Photo: Aurore Marechal (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Halsey is currently engaged to Avan Jogia , with the relationship beginning in 2023.

, with the relationship beginning in 2023. Her most high-profile relationship was with rapper G-Eazy; the two began dating in 2017 after meeting at a party.

Halsey has been openly bisexual and earned GLAAD Media Award nominations for her advocacy.

She shares a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Jogia proposed on 26 May 2024, though Halsey only publicly confirmed the engagement in September 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane Date of birth 29 September 1994 Place of birth Edison, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Pronouns She/they Current partner Avan Jogia (engaged) Children Ender Ridley Aydin (born July 2021)

Five facts about Halsey. Photo: Neilson Barnard

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One of Halsey's first high-profile relationships was with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The pair dated in 2015, and many fans believe their song "Colours" was inspired by him, while her debut EP, Room 93, was named after a hotel room the couple once shared.

Halsey was asked about Healy in a Billboard interview in 2015 and replied:

I spent a lot of time watching him, and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f—ing mind.

Halsey and G-Eazy

Recording artists G-Eazy (L) and Halsey attend the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Halsey's most high-profile relationship was with rapper G-Eazy, born Gerald Earl Gillum, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum. The two began dating in 2017 after meeting at a party and collaborated on the hit single Him & I.

She and G-Eazy, who first went public with their relationship in September 2017, announced they were "taking some time apart" in July 2018.

By September 2018, the two seemed to be back on, with Halsey kissing G-Eazy onstage at his New Jersey show and later performing with him at his Miami afterparty. However, their relationship was marked by breakups and reconciliations, ultimately ending for good in late 2018.

Why did Halsey leave G-Eazy?

On 3 July 2018, Halsey announced via Instagram Stories that she and G-Eazy had separated, saying: "G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart."

When she made her SNL appearance in early 2019, Halsey performed Without Me with stage art that clearly read: "I'm so sorry Ashley I cheated." Though she never explicitly confirmed the reason for their split, fans took this as confirmation that G-Eazy was the reason behind their failed relationship.

Halsey later revealed that writing Without Me helped her realise the need to walk away. There were widespread speculations that G-Eazy had cheated on her, and the track went on to become one of her biggest hits.

In February 2025, G-Eazy seemingly addressed the long-standing rumours directly in his song 'Band Aid.' The track features lyrics that fans widely interpreted as a long-awaited admission of his infidelity during his time with Halsey.

Yungblud

Halsey and Yungblud (R) attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which are broadcast live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Following her final split from G-Eazy, Halsey was linked to British rocker Yungblud. The two were together briefly in 2019 before parting ways amicably.

Evan Peters

Evan Peters (L) and singer Halsey arrive for the Red Carpet event celebrating 100 episodes of FX's "American Horror Story". Photo: Lisa O'connor

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Halsey dated American Horror Story actor Evan Peters from October 2019 until early 2020. The couple were spotted going on dates at Six Flags theme park and walking red carpets together, including the event for AHS's 100th episode.

Alev Aydin

Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Arturo Holmes

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Alev Aydin is a Turkish-American screenwriter, producer, actor, and director. Halsey and Aydin met after he was tapped to write a screenplay for a biopic about and starring the singer.

In January 2021, the singer announced that she was pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. Halsey welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on 14 July 2021.

In April 2023, news broke that Halsey and Aydin had amicably ended their relationship. The 'Bad at Love' singer filed for full physical custody of their son, Ender, while requesting joint legal custody so the former couple could effectively co-parent moving forward.

Who is Halsey in a relationship with now?

Halsey revealed that Jogia had actually proposed exactly a year prior on 26 May 2024. In a May 2025 Instagram post celebrating their one-year engagement anniversary, she shared:

today is 1 yr since the dark magic worked, and this fine a-- man asked me to marry him.

Jogia has already bonded with Ender; Halsey shared in an October 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

He has a relationship with my son now, and just watching the way he shows up for my son in such an authentic way, I was like, 'Okay, you really are just the best person.

Most recently, Halsey and Avan Jogia made rare red carpet appearances together at the Venice Film Festival.

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Halsey spoke about the relationship to E! News:

Avan is the best. He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend.

At the February 2026 Los Angeles premiere of his Amazon Prime thriller series, 56 Days, Jogia gave People an update on the couple's wedding planning, noting they're 'always' in planning mode. 'I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own,' he said.

Is Halsey LGBTQ?

Yes. Halsey, who is bisexual, has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and has been open with fans about her personal experiences.

At the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, where she accepted the Outstanding Music Artist award, Halsey said:

I've spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase. So I tried really hard to find the courage ... to write female pronouns into my music.

In March 2021, she updated her social media biography to include "she" and "they" pronouns, a change many fans took notice of.

FAQs

How many men has Halsey dated? Halsey has been in several verified high-profile relationships: Matty Healy (2015); G-Eazy (2017–2018); Evan Peters (2019–2020); and Alev Aydin (from 2020), with whom she shares a son. She is now engaged to Avan Jogia. Why did Halsey and G-Eazy break up? After seeing Halsey perform Without Me on SNL, fans were left with one obvious conclusion: G-Eazy cheated on Halsey. Halsey revealed that writing the song helped her realise the need to walk away. Who is Alev Aydin? Alev Aydin is a Turkish-American screenwriter, producer, actor, and director. He met Halsey after being tapped to write a screenplay for a biopic about and starring the singer. Halsey welcomed their son Ender with Aydin on 14 July 2021. When did Halsey and Avan Jogia get engaged? Back in September 2024, Halsey confirmed her engagement to Jogia on X by calling him her "fiancé". She later revealed that his proposal actually took place on 26 May 2024. Is Halsey still bisexual? Yes. Halsey proudly identifies as bisexual, a part of her identity she has shared openly with the world. She uses she/they pronouns, which she updated on her social media biography in March 2021.

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Source: Legit.ng