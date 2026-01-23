Known for his infectious energy and magnetic style, Asake is reshaping the Nigerian music scene. Asake's music stands out with tracks like Omo Ope, Sungba (Remix), Basquiat, and Peace Be Unto You (PBUY), where Afrobeat meets Afropop and Fuji influences.

Asake gained recognition by blending vibrant Afrobeat, Afropop, and Fuji-inspired sounds , making his music impossible to ignore.

, making his music impossible to ignore. He has released three studio albums , including Mr. Money With The Vibe (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024), and has announced a fourth, Money , set for release.

, including (2022), (2023), and (2024), and has announced a fourth, , set for release. Songs like Omo Ope , Sungba (Remix) featuring Burna Boy, and Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) became fan favourites, defining his signature blend of streetwise lyrics and melodic hooks .

, featuring Burna Boy, and became fan favourites, defining his signature blend of . His hit album Mr. Money With The Vibe (2022) solidified Asake's position in Afrobeats, fueled by energetic tracks and unforgettable choruses.

Inside Asake’s music: albums and EPs

Asake has made a name for himself in Nigeria's music scene with a sound that blends Afrobeat, Afropop, and Fuji-inspired rhythms. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Lagos streets, his lyrics celebrate daily life, hustle, and fun, giving each track a unique local flavour.

The rapper began his career releasing music independently online, gradually building a loyal following through catchy hooks and high-energy performances. From 2022 to 2024, the Nigerian rapper reached new heights with hits like Omo Ope, Sungba (Remix), and Peace Be Unto You (PBUY).

The tracks went viral on social media, showcasing the creativity and energy in his projects, including Mr. Money With The Vibe (2022) and Work of Art (2023). Over the years, he has released several projects that reflect his artistic growth and depth. Below is a list of Asake's albums and EPs:

Mr. Money With The Vibe (2022)

(2022) Work of Art (2023)

(2023) Lil' Love (2024)

(2024) Shasha Vibes (2025)

(2025) Street Gospel (2023)

(2023) Afro Fuji Chronicles (2024)

(2024) Lungu Boy (2024)

Asake's top songs every fan should know

From breakout hits to fan favourites, Asake's music showcases his infectious hooks and street-smart energy. Explore the defining tracks that highlight his rise in Afrobeats.

Omo Ope

Release date: 18 January 2022

18 January 2022 Genre: Afrobeat/Afropop

Afrobeat/Afropop Album: Ololade Asake

Time: 2:46 minutes

Omo Ope is one of Asake’s breakthrough tracks, showcasing his dynamic energy, street-smart lyrics, and Lagos-rooted storytelling. With Afrobeat rhythms and vibrant visuals, the song became a fan favourite on streaming platforms and social media. Its celebration of success, community, and positivity helped cement Asake's reputation as a rising star in Afrobeats.

Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy

Release date: 27 March 2022

27 March 2022 Genre: Afrobeat/Street Pop

Afrobeat/Street Pop Album: Mr. Money With The Vibe

Time: 3:30 minutes

Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy is a high-energy collaboration that showcases Asake's Lagos-rooted style alongside Burna Boy's global appeal. The track's upbeat Afrobeat rhythms and lively visuals captured the vibrancy of street culture, making it an instant hit with fans. Its memorable hook and dynamic performance helped the song dominate streaming platforms and go viral on social media.

Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

Release date: 16 June 2022

16 June 2022 Genre: Afrobeat/Fuji-inspired

Afrobeat/Fuji-inspired Album: Mr. Money With The Vibe

Time: 2:33 minutes

Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) blends spiritual messages with upbeat Afrobeat rhythms, creating a track that's both thoughtful and danceable. The video portrays rapper Asake navigating the streets of Lagos, reinforcing his authentic connection to local life. Its infectious hook and positive themes made it resonate widely with fans.

Basquiat

Released: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 Genre: Afrobeat/Experimental

Afrobeat/Experimental Album: Work of Art

Time: 2:14 minutes

Asake's experimental side shines in Basquiat, a standout Afrobeats track that fuses energetic beats with creative visual storytelling. In the official music video, Asake appears as both creator and muse, adding depth beyond his upbeat hits. Fans praise Basquiat for its originality and bold artistic direction.

Active ft. Travis Scott

Released: 06 August 2024

06 August 2024 Genre: Afrobeat/Global Afropop

Afrobeat/Global Afropop Album: Lungu Boy

Time: 2:52 minutes

Featuring Travis Scott, this high-profile collaboration showcases Asake's Lagos-inspired energy to a global audience. The track celebrates success, ambition, and the high life, blending playful boasts with catchy Afrobeat rhythms. Its music video features lavish visuals, from marching bands and horseback rides to private jets, amplifying the song's celebratory atmosphere.

Wave

Release date: 21 June 2024

21 June 2024 Genre: Afrobeat/Afropop

Afrobeat/Afropop Album: Lungu Boy

Time: 3:25 minutes

Wave captures the joy of friendship, fun, and the vibrant energy of Lagos. The track celebrates good times with friends and embraces the lively, celebratory spirit of everyday life. Its music video features a cameo from the British rapper Central Cee, adding an international street vibe.

Lonely at the Top

Release date: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 Genre: Afrobeat/Afropop

Afrobeat/Afropop Album: Work of Art

Time: 2:38 minutes

Providing a reflective take on fame, this track delves into the challenges of success and personal growth. It explores the isolation that often accompanies rising to prominence, as well as the emotional toll of ambition. With smooth Afrobeat rhythms and introspective lyrics, the song reveals a more personal and vulnerable side of Asake.

Terminator

Release date: 18 August 2022

18 August 2022 Genre: Afrobeat/Street Anthem

Afrobeat/Street Anthem Album: Mr. Money With The Vibe

Time: 2:35 minutes

A powerful street anthem, Terminator blends dynamic Afrobeat rhythms with Lagos-inspired visuals. The track celebrates dominance, confidence, and resilience in the face of challenges. With its high-energy delivery and catchy chorus, it quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser.

Amapiano ft. Olamide

Released: 24 May 2023

24 May 2023 Genre: Afrobeat/Amapiano Fusion

Afrobeat/Amapiano Fusion Album: Work of Art

Time: 2:45 minutes

Asake teamed up with Olamide to blend Nigerian Afrobeat with South African-inspired Amapiano, highlighting his musical versatility. The song celebrates the fusion of sounds and cultures, bringing the vibrant energy of Afrobeats and Amapiano to life.

Palazzo

Released: 13 May 2022

13 May 2022 Genre: Afrobeat/Party Anthem

Afrobeat/Party Anthem Album: Top Boy

Time: 3:06 minutes

Palazzo celebrates the joy of living in the moment and enjoying life with friends and community. The song encourages listeners to let loose, have fun, and savour the experience without overthinking. Its playful lyrics and upbeat rhythm capture the carefree energy of parties and social gatherings.

Remember

Release date: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 Genre: Afrobeat/Afropop

Afrobeat/Afropop Album: Work of Art

Time: 3:02 minutes

Remember reveals a softer, more emotional side of Asake’s artistry. The song reflects on gratitude, loyalty, and staying true to those who supported him before his success. With its smooth Afrobeat production and heartfelt delivery, the track carries a reflective and sincere tone

What was Asake's first hit song?

Asake’s first hit, Mr. Money, was released in 2021, and it is widely recognised as his breakthrough track.

What is Asake's most popular song?

Asake's most popular song is Omo Ope, a 2022 breakout hit from the album Mr. Money With The Vibe. It's known for its catchy Afrobeat rhythms and Lagos-inspired energy.

Asake's music reflects the vibrant energy of Lagos and the innovation of contemporary Afrobeats, combining infectious rhythms with streetwise lyrics. His albums and hit tracks have earned him widespread acclaim, establishing him as a standout talent in Nigeria's music scene.

