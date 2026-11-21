Peller has appealed to Nigerians to forgive actor and influencer Enioluwa following the backlash over his recent controversial comment

Although Peller admitted that Enioluwa was wrong, he urged the public not to judge him harshly

The livestreamer also reflected on his own journey, saying he does not consider himself better than Nigerians who hawk goods

Popular Nigerian streamer and social media personality Peller has appealed to Nigerians to give actor and influencer Enioluwa another chance following the controversy surrounding his recent comment.

He made the plea in a recent livestream.

Peller acknowledged that Enioluwa was wrong but argued that the actor should not be condemned indefinitely for his statement.

Peller says Enioluwa was wrong but argues that the actor should not be condemned indefinitely for his statement. Photos: @peller089/@enioluwa/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the streamer, people make mistakes, and what matters is giving them an opportunity to learn and do better.

His intervention comes amid criticism directed at Enioluwa over the remark, with Peller urging Nigerians to approach the situation with understanding rather than harsh judgment.

Peller speaks about Nigerians struggling to survive

Explaining his position, Peller drew attention to the everyday struggles of Nigerians who take to the streets to sell goods or engage in menial jobs to make ends meet.

He maintained that people should not be looked down upon because of their occupations or financial circumstances.

The streamer also used his own experience to make his point, saying he does not see himself as superior to those working hard to survive.

The streamer explained that his own source of income comes from livestreaming, adding that his success has largely been made possible by God's favour.

Peller concluded by urging Nigerians to forgive the actor, stressing that financial success or social status does not make anyone better than another person.

Watch the X video of Peller pleading for Enioluwa here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@slowflamez stated:

"Eni didn't say anything wrong. So many young people don't have the desire to work any more. Artisans are shrinking by the day because young people don't want to learn handiwork, and the ones that do are impatient to learn properly."

@VisioEaseDigita wrote:

"Some times the guy is using his brain for real, you just have to acknowledge other people’s hardwork. Because you get am clear no means say the other person no serious with him life."

Peller says people make mistakes, and what matters is giving them an opportunity to learn and do better. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng