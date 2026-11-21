Former Adamawa governorship candidate Binani shared the news of her father's passing on her official X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Binani said her father died in Abuja on Friday evening after a brief illness, and she expressed gratitude to Allah despite her grief

The funeral prayer (Jana'iza) is scheduled for Sunday, November 22, at the Central Mosque after Zuhr prayers

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Yola, Adamawa State - Former Adamawa State governorship candidate and ex-senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, widely known as Binani, has announced the death of her father following a brief illness.

Legit.ng reports that Binani, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), announced the sad news in a post on her official X page on Saturday morning, November 21, 2026. She confirmed that her father died in Abuja on Friday evening, November 20, 2026, following a brief illness.

Aishatu Binani announces the death of her father after a brief illness in Abuja. Photo credit: @realaishabinani

Source: Twitter

In her post, she opened with the Islamic expression of condolence:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun," a phrase meaning "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return."

While expressing grief over the loss, she also acknowledged her gratitude to Almighty God.

Binani announces father's funeral details

Binani announced that the funeral prayer, known as Jana'iza, will take place on Sunday, November 22, at the Central Mosque following the Zuhr, the afternoon prayer. She rounded off her announcement with an Islamic expression of faith, praying that her father would return peacefully to his Creator.

No further details about the cause of death or the name of the deceased were shared in her post.

Read Aishatu Binani's full post on X announcing her beloved father's death below:

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