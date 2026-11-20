Gunmen shot dead a 55-year-old Plateau State University security guard on Thursday night in Barkin Ladi LGA

The victim, Mr Sati Kalbas, was ambushed with his wife while returning home by motorcycle at around 8pm

A community resident and the university's acting information officer both confirmed the killing and condemned the attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - Gunmen have killed a security guard attached to Plateau State University, Bokkos, in an attack on Thursday night, November 19, 2026, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victim, identified as Mr Sati Kalbas, 55, was travelling home on a motorcycle with his wife at around 8pm when armed men ambushed and shot him dead near his residence in Darwat community, Ropp District.

Residents of Plateau State call on the government and security agencies to strengthen security following the killing of Plateau State University security guard.

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident of the area, Mr Marshal Bitrus, confirmed the killing and described it as a painful blow to the Darwat community.

He said Kalbas was more than a security personnel — he was a respected community leader who had remained steadfast in serving his people despite the area facing repeated attacks over the years.

Community leaders call for action

Bitrus urged the Plateau State Government, security agencies, and other relevant authorities to take immediate steps to protect residents and stop further violence.

He also called on security forces to investigate the killing, track down those behind it, and ensure they face justice.

The Acting Information Officer of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Mr Masara Kim, also confirmed the incident, describing it as an unfortunate development.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of this report. Security agencies in Plateau State are yet to issue an official statement on the killing.

Recall that gunmen shot dead a Deputy Superintendent of the NSCDC in Pushit community, Mangu LGA, Plateau state, late Monday night, October 19, 2026.

Gunmen kill 3 workers on mining site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen stormed a mining site in Jol community, Riyom LGA of Plateau State, on Tuesday evening and opened fire on people at the scene.

The attack came just two days after five people, including a soldier, died in a separate incident in Barkin Ladi LGA of the same state.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association condemned the killings and urged security agencies to act swiftly to protect rural communities.

Source: Legit.ng