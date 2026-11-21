Former SGF Babachir Lawal, an NDC chieftain, made a bold prediction about Peter Obi's chances in the 2027 general election

Lawal challenged the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll, arguing a runoff should have been held after Obi got the most votes

The former SGF also made a specific projection about Atiku Abubakar's performance in his home state of Adamawa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has predicted that the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will win the 2027 elections, saying the conditions that defined the 2023 contest will not repeat themselves.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal spoke on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, November 20, arguing that the political landscape heading into 2027 favours Obi and that the former Anambra State governor would this time secure the geographical spread of votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Babachir Lawal predicts Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election, saying the circumstances that shaped the 2023 election will not be repeated. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Lawal questions 2023 election outcome

The former SGF contended that a runoff should have followed the 2023 presidential election, saying Obi received the highest number of votes while President Bola Tinubu, who came second, won on the basis of spread across states.

"Peter got the majority of votes; he didn't get the spread. Bola Tinubu got the spread and came second. There should have been a runoff in that election," Lawal said.

He went further to project that Obi would carry Kogi, Benue and Plateau states in 2027, and would also defeat African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Atiku's home state of Adamawa.

"Atiku will come third in Adamawa State this time around," Lawal added.

NDC's campaign strategy and Obi's appeal

On why he believes Obi is the right choice for Nigerians, Lawal cited character and competence as key factors.

"First of all, he is incorruptible. Second, he is detribalised. Third, he is a businessman that understands market forces. And fourth, he is a man who sticks to his words," he said.

Lawal also revealed that the NDC plans to focus its campaign on town hall meetings, which he described as a more effective way of reaching voters directly. He argued that Atiku lacks the ethnic base needed to secure the presidency and that the NDC ticket compares favourably with those of rival parties.

When asked whether Obi had made any promises to him in exchange for his support, Lawal was straightforward: "No, he doesn't need to."

The 72-year-old also addressed questions about whether he would seek a role in an Obi-led government, saying he was content to return to his 4,000-hectare farm where he grows cash crops and rears livestock.

"I'm 72 years old. I have a 40-year-old son. What is wrong if Peter says, 'I'm going to make you Minister of Agric,' and I say Peter, instead, give my son Minister of Agric. Is that wrong? In those days when we were young, that's how things were done," he said.

Watch a video of Babachir Lawal predicting the outcome of the 2027 election below via the X post below:

Voters across Nigeria prepare to elect their preferred candidates in the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng