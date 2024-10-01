10 good co-parenting apps to try to make your family work

Separation and divorce are some of the most high-conflict areas of a relationship. However, it is possible to peacefully manage schedules and children's needs during such periods with parenting apps. Retain the family bonds between parents and children with these top co-parenting apps.

When creating this list of the best co-parenting apps, we used a combination of factors, including user reputation, features, cost-effectiveness, device capability, and the available resources that foster healthy co-parenting. To rank the applications, we used data from Appranking and Tracxn and details from official app websites.

Best co-parenting apps

While co-parenting apps do not replace actual, in-person connections, they come in handy in high-conflict relationships. Here are some of the best applications you can try if you find yourself in such a circumstance.

Rank App 1 OurFamilyWizard 2 AppClose 3 Cozi Family Organiser 4 Custody X Change 5 Onward: Co-Parenting Expenses 6 TalkingParents 7 CoParenter 8 Peaceful CoParenting Messenger 9 WeParent 10 2houses

1. OurFamilyWizard

Screenshots of OurFamilyWizard's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 3.8

: 3.8 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.5

It is a co-parenting application with structured communication options, accountability records, documented interactions, expenses, and schedule tracking features. OurFamilyWizard is one of the two court-approved co-parenting apps in the United States.

Other features allow parents to schedule calls, create and adjust shared calendars, track expenses, and store crucial child documents. The app's ToneMeter helps parents manage their emotions by flagging charged language.

This helps reduce conflict and improve communication. The app's action item alert features act as reminders for each co-parent, flagging items that need attention.

2. AppClose: Co-Parent Essentials

Screenshots of AppClose's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 4.6

: 4.6 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.7

AppClose is a free court-approved co-parenting app that offers real-time brief messaging, audio, or video calling options. The ability to schedule group calls allows you to include third parties such as stepparents and grandparents. AppClose also facilitates communication between caregivers and law or child welfare professionals.

To minimise conflict, co-parents can pay expenses through the in-app payment system. Parents can also schedule payments and track expenses through the app.

The above features, along with documenting check-ins and easing access to court-admissible records with a valid subpoena, make AppClose the best co-parenting app for high-conflict relationships. Other helpful tools include creating and organising schedules and preserving and sharing information, documents, and receipts.

3. Cozi Family Organiser

Screenshots of the Cozi Family Organiser's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 4.1

: 4.1 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.7

The Cozi Family Organiser offers both parents a one-stop-shop calendar that organises all activities, appointments, and schedules, accessible on any device. Every day, each parent receives a reminder of the day's activities, including to-do lists and added grocery shopping lists.

The app attempts to ease the pressures of co-parenting by simplifying to-do lists. The primary parent can update the list of daily assigned chores for the co-parent and children. The Cozi Family Organiser allows the whole family to access shopping lists.

The app can be accessed for free or at a fee. You can test drive the paid version (Cozi Gold) for fourteen days before investing in it. According to SensorTower, the paid version can cost between $29.99 and $59.99 on an annual subscription.

4. Custody X Change

Screenshots of Custody X Change's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Custody battles can present emotionally challenging experiences for all involved, especially the children. Custody X Change attempts to resolve this by simplifying custody schedules and parenting plans.

For co-parents, it allows you to journal everything from custody plans to school and health records and third-party contacts such as grandparents. This information forms part of your parenting agreement.

Generated information and records such as the custody calendar, child activities, expense reports, and journal entries make it easy for legal practitioners to represent you in court.

The app's Bronze package costs $7 per month ($87 annually), Silver costs $11 per month ($137 annually), and Gold packages cost $16 monthly ($187 annually). The family account, which contains a free co-parent and child account and a link to legal counsel, costs $31 monthly ($374 annually).

5. Onward: Co-Parenting Expenses

Screenshots of the Onward: Co-Parenting Expenses app's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 3.8

: 3.8 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.5

This free app helps minimise financial stress by highlighting monthly cash flows, child and spousal support payments, and reimbursements. Parents can automate expense payments and track expenses by category. Onward: Co-Parenting Expenses send prompt reminders to the co-parent, alerting them of expenses and allowing you to avoid back-and-forth text reminders.

6. TalkingParents

Screenshots of TalkingParents' main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 3.2

: 3.2 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.4

The primary purpose of the TalkingParents app is to provide an all-in-one recordable communication service for messaging and calls. Good communication eases the coordination of schedules, payments, and appointments.

It also offers secure storage of documents, pictures, and receipts in one place, accessible by each parent. These documents are available on demand for verification, with the option of certification.

The application allows both players to remain accountable to each other by offering unalterable storage services for calls, text messages and documents. Parents can get the app's services on a free plan or an annual billable account.

After a 30-day free trial, you can purchase the app's premium package, which costs $24.99 monthly, or the standard version, which costs $9.99 monthly. Alternatively, you can use the free option (website access only).

7. coParenter

Screenshots of coParenter's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 3.2

: 3.2 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 3.6

coParenter is an online communication tool for divorced or separated parents that provides professional mediation and co-parent coaching services. Its in-app professional services cover assistance in creating legal agreements. The app allows you to schedule your custody schedules, drop-offs, and pick-ups, and it logs your location during exchanges, increasing trust and security.

It records and saves any communication and includes time stamps. The storage of communication records is uneditable and can not be deleted, making them court-admissible.

The coParenter app is free for the initial 30-day trial period. After that, you can pay $12.99 monthly, which covers two mediation sessions. Other pricing options include an annual fee of $119.99 or $199.99.

8. Peaceful CoParenting Messenger

Screenshots of Peaceful CoParenting Messenger's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews: 3.1

3.1 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.2

The Peaceful CoParenting Messenger fosters peaceful interaction with healthy boundaries. It allows you to determine when and how much communication you want to receive daily.

Co-parents who cooperate peacefully can opt for the extended chat feature, which has no restriction on message length. The free-to-use app also allows you to flag offensive messages. You can export messages or message threads for admissible court records.

9. 2houses

Screenshots of 2houses' main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 3.2

: 3.2 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 4.0

2houses is an online platform that helps foster good communication between parents and third parties, such as mediators. It helps you keep a detailed journal of co-parenting activities, schedule family calendars, and manage all expenses, such as child support and alimony payments.

The 2houses app payment plan allows both parents to enjoy a free 14-day trial and choose a monthly, annual, or lifetime payment plan. In a month, you can expect to part with $8.25, which can be paid by either parent.

10. WeParent: Coparenting. Custody

Screenshots of WeParent's main features. Photo: play.google.com (modified by author)

Google rating : 3+

: 3+ Google reviews : 2.9

: 2.9 Apple rating : 4+

: 4+ Apple reviews: 3.7

WeParent is a unique tool designed for single-parent households. The app organises the whole family's schedules, and like most co-parenting apps on this list, WeParent allows you to store or share documents, notes, and pictures. After a 14-day free trial, families in the United States can benefit from their affordable payment plans, starting at $9.99 a month or a one-time payment of $199.99.

Are co-parenting apps worth it?

Co-parenting apps allow children to experience both a mother's and a father's love. They help streamline communication, scheduling, and financial matters between parents.

Is there a free app for co-parenting?

AppClose is a top free co-parenting app trusted by families and legal experts. Talking Parents and Peaceful CoParenting Messenger also provide free communication tools for co-parents.

Do co-parenting apps work?

They contain invaluable tools, such as communication, finance, and calendars, that help reduce hostility and foster a smoother parenting journey.

Good co-parenting apps are lifesavers for wounded families. Retaining family bonds between parents and children during separation and divorce plays a fundamental role in a child's stability and adjustment. These applications do just that by fostering communication, openness, and accountability.

