Former Imo East APC senatorial aspirant Belusochukwu Enwere condemned the attack on popular APC singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara at the National Mosque

Enwere warned that political intimidation and violence could cause voter apathy and undermine Nigeria's democratic process before the 2027 elections

The former aspirant called on security agencies to investigate the attack on Rarara and urged political leaders to rein in their supporters

Former Imo East APC senatorial aspirant, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, has spoken out against what he described as a rising wave of political violence and intimidation targeting supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Enwere pointed to the attack on well-known APC singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara at the National Mosque on Friday as evidence of growing hostility towards individuals identified with the ruling party. He said the incident was part of a broader, troubling pattern that posed a direct threat to Nigeria's democratic stability.

Former Imo East APC senatorial aspirant, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, speaks against political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo: Dauda Kahutu Rarara, Belusochukwu Enwere

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"This trend must stop as it has dire consequences for our democracy and democratic processes. These actions by political hoodlums are capable of causing voter apathy ahead of the 2027 general election," Enwere said.

Enwere Urges Security Agencies to Act

The former aspirant called on security agencies to investigate the attack on Rarara and prosecute everyone found responsible, while also taking steps to prevent further political violence as the 2027 election season builds momentum.

He argued that every Nigerian has a constitutional right to support any political party or candidate of their choosing, and that threats or physical attacks against people for their political views have no place in a democracy.

Enwere also urged opposition politicians and party leaders across all divides to caution their followers against statements or behaviour that could inflame tensions or disturb public peace.

Enwere Defends Tinubu's Record

Beyond condemning the violence, Enwere used the statement to defend the Tinubu administration's track record, saying the president enjoys genuine grassroots support from Nigerians who have felt the impact of his government's programmes.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one example, saying it has helped indigent students access financial support to pay their school fees. He added that the administration's broader economic and social intervention policies had benefited millions of Nigerians, expressing confidence that those beneficiaries would show up at the polls in 2027.

Enwere stressed that political disagreements should be settled through dialogue, democratic engagement and the ballot box, not through intimidation or attacks on perceived opponents.

2027: Coalition Raises Alarm Over Rising Political Violence

In a related development, a civil society group has sounded the alarm over what it describes as a dangerous rise in politically motivated violence across Nigeria, warning that the country risks repeating its worst election-season patterns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria (CAEVN) made the warning at a press conference held on Tuesday in Abuja, calling on the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Alliance (AAC) to publicly order their supporters to end all forms of thuggery within 48 hours.

Source: Legit.ng