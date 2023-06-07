Meet Ms Rachel’s husband, Aron Accurso, composer and music director

Aron Accurso is an American music director, pianist, composer and conductor known for directing Aladdin on Broadway and Songs for Littles. He is also known for being Ms Rachel’s husband. His wife is an American YouTuber, songwriter, and educator. She is famous for creating the YouTube series Songs for Littles, a children's music series focused on language development for toddlers and infants.

Ms Rachel’s husband, Aron Accurso, is a composer and music director based in New York City, New York. He is the associate music director at Aladdin on Broadway and has worked on several other projects. He also co-creates YouTube videos with his wife. They have been married since July 2016 and share two children.

The music director was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, United States, but currently resides in New York City, New York, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His father’s name is Frank J Accurso, and his mother is Tanya L Accurso. He grew up alongside two brothers named Joseph and David.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) Degree with a major in Music Theory and Composition. While there, he was a member of the St. Olaf Choir and The Limestones as a contemporary acapella. He also performed in theatre productions.

Accurso studied writing for the theatre in the BMI Workshop, where he won the Jerry Harrington Award for outstanding creative achievement in musical theatre. He also trained as a Dramatist Guild Fellow at the institution.

The award-winning composer is 44 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 February 1979. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Ms Rachel Griffin’s husband is a music director, pianist, composer, singer, occasional lyricist and conductor. He is the Associate music director and conductor for Aladdin on Broadway. His additional Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, and Billy Elliot.

Previously, he was the musical director and incidental music arranger for Up Her, a musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez that premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015 and Calvin Berger by Barry Wyner.

He and his wife created Ms Rachel - Toddler Learning Videos on 13 February 2019. The channel has amassed almost 4.5 million subscribers as of this writing. Aron creates the videos with Rachel.

Besides creating children's songs, he has developed numerous adult musicals, such as The Dogs of Pripyat, Seeing Red with Joey Mazzarino, and We Have Apples with Rachel. He worked as a writer for various projects, including Goodspeed Mercer Colony, The Trail and Strega Nona.

Rachel and Aron have been together for over a decade. They tied the knot on 23 July 2016 and share two children. Their firstborn son, Thomas Johnson, was born in 2019, and their second child was born in 2022. Their son Thomas was diagnosed with a speech delay condition and did not say his first word until he was two years old.

Aron Accurso’s wife is an American YouTuber, social media personality, songwriter, and educator. She is best known for her baby learning content. She uses songs and other forms of play to stimulate motor skills, language development, and cognitive and social development for toddlers and infants.

Rachel Griffin Accurso’s husband is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

