Who is Mollie Frye? A look at Don Frye's ex-wife and family life

Mollie Frye first gained public attention as the wife of legendary American fighter Donald Frye. Their marriage drew considerable media interest, particularly during their widely discussed divorce in 2016. Professionally, she serves as a senior office specialist at the Town of Oro Valley. Despite being a celebrity spouse, she lives a private life away from the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Mollie Bunch Gender Female Year of birth 1964 Age 62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth United States Current residence Tucson, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Don Frye Children 2 College California State University-Sacramento Profession Senior office specialist

Who is Mollie Frye?

Born Mollie Bunch, she is best known as the former wife of Don Frye, the celebrated American mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. Although Mollie Frye’s exact birthday has not been publicly disclosed, she was born in 1964 and is 64 years old as of March 2026. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Despite her connection to a well-known sports figure, Mollie has always preferred a quiet and private life. She has kept personal details about her upbringing largely out of the public eye, including information about her parents and siblings.

Academically, Mollie earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, specialising in finance and accounting, from California State University–Sacramento between 1986 and 1990. While at the university, she worked part-time as a bank teller and also tutored in the finance department.

What does Mollie Frye do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mollie Bunch currently serves as a senior office specialist with the Town of Oro Valley, a role she has held since November 2014. With more than a decade in the position, she has demonstrated long-term commitment and professionalism in public service.

Her career began in 1992 at the U.S. Census Bureau, where she worked as a statistical analyst until 1995, building a strong foundation in data and administrative work. She later transitioned into the private sector, working as an underwriter at UnitedHealth Group (formerly Health Partners Health Plans) from 1996 to 1998.

In addition to her corporate experience, Mollie ventured into entrepreneurship. She served as the president and owner of Predator Enterprises from 1996 to 2015 and later led K&C Investors as president and owner from 2007 to 2017.

Meet Mollie Frye's family members

Mollie Bunch and former mixed martial artist Donald Frye tied the knot in 1996 and spent nearly two decades together before finalising their divorce in 2016.

Although neither of them publicly shared the specific reasons behind their separation, it has been widely alleged that the martial artist’s struggles with alcoholism may have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

During their time together, the couple welcomed two daughters, who later became a central focus during the divorce proceedings. A custody battle followed, with both parents seeking primary responsibility.

Ultimately, Mollie was granted custody and took on the primary role of raising their daughters. Mollie Frye’s kids have reportedly completed high school studies.

FAQs

What is Mollie Frye’s age? She is 62 years old as of March 2026, having been born in 1964. Where does Mollie Frye currently reside? She currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, United States, where she also works. Did Mollie Frye attend college? She took her undergraduate studies at California State University–Sacramento, obtaining a degree in business administration in 1990. What is Mollie Frye’s job? She currently serves as a senior office specialist at the Town of Oro Valley. When did Mollie Frye get married? Her wedding to martial artist Don Frye happened in 1996. Is Don Frye still married? He parted ways with Mollie Bunch in 2016, ending their close to two decades of marriage. Why did Mollie Frye and Don Frye divorce? Even though they have not publicly revealed their divorce reasons, it is alleged that Don’s struggle with alcoholism is one of the causes. Did Don Frye have kids? He shares two daughters with his ex-spouse, Mollie Bunch.

Mollie Frye’s story reflects strength, privacy, and quiet resilience. While many know her through her marriage to Don Frye, her life extends far beyond that chapter. She has built a stable career and prioritised her family. Ultimately, she remains a private individual who values life away from the spotlight.

