Who is Kante's wife? The fascinating life story of Jude Littler

Jude Littler is a former model, businessperson, reality TV star and presenter from the United Kingdom. She is famous for being N'Golo Kante's wife. Her husband is a French professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and the France national team.

Jude Cisse attends the private press view of Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar at Harvey Nichols Liverpool on 7 November 2012 in Liverpool, England. Photo: David Munn

Who is Kante’s wife? Her name is Jude Littler. Before marrying the Chelsea defender, she was Djibril Cisse's wife for around seven years. Apart from her celebrity marriages, she is a popular British businessperson and reality TV star.

Full name Jude Littler Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Anglesey, Wales, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse N'Golo Kante Profession Businessperson

Jude Littler’s biography

The media personality was born and raised in Anglesey, Wales, United Kingdom, but currently resides in London, England, UK. She is a British national of white ethnicity.

What is Jude Littler’s age?

Jude Littler and son arrive at the Liverpool FC End of Season Awards at The Exhibition Centre. Photo: John Powell

N'Golo Kante’s wife is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 November 1975. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Jude Littler do for a living?

She is a TV personality, presenter, businesswoman, and former model. She is a thriving businessperson, having worked in numerous businesses. She set up a successful business while in her early 20s. In 2005, she became 'Lady of The Manor' when she and her former husband moved into Ridge Manor House in Frodsham, Cheshire.

She has also appeared on various television documentaries, TV shows and chat shows, including Celebrity Coach Trip, Celebrity Come Dine with Me, and Britain's Flashiest Families. She is known for her Welsh documentary with S4C titled The Wag from Wales. Jude previously worked as a hairdresser.

According to her Twitter profile, she works as a presenter at ITV Wales and S4C television channels.

Jude Littler and Kante's relationship

The couple has reportedly been together for a while now. However, the two have been very private about their personal lives. They have not disclosed any information concerning their relationship and when they got married.

Jude Littler's husband is a French professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and the France national team.

Kante’s wife was previously married to Djibril Cissé, a French former professional footballer. The two got married on 18 June 2005 and divorced in October 2014. Djibril and Jude share three children, Cassius, Prince Kobe and Marley Jackson.

Djibril Cisse speaks during a press conference, next to his wife Jude, 27 June in Hanover. Photo: PASCAL PAVANI/AFP

Who is Jude Littler? She is a British businessperson, former model, reality TV star and presenter best known for being N'Golo Kante’s partner. Where is Jude Littler from? She was born in Anglesey, Wales, in the United Kingdom. How old is Jude Littler? She is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 November 1975. What is Jude Littler’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Is Jude Littler married to Kante? The two reportedly married but have not confirmed any information regarding their marriage. Does N'golo Kante have children? The professional football player has no biological children. However, he shares three kids with his wife from her previous marriage. Who is Kante's girlfriend? Kante does not have a girlfriend. However, he is reportedly married to Jude Littler. Where does Jude Littler live? She currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom.

Jude Littler is a British media personality, former model, businessperson and presenter. She is widely recognized for being N'Golo Kante’s wife. Jude is also known as the ex-wife of a former French footballer Djibril Cissé.

