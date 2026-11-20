Qatar's government has officially confirmed the clothing rules that women are expected to follow when out in public spaces

The guidelines specifically name miniskirts, sleeveless dresses, and overly tight outfits as examples of what is not acceptable

The rules also extend to swimwear, with both men and women restricted from wearing swimming suits outside of beaches or pools

Qatar has officially outlined the types of clothing that women are not permitted to wear in public, spelling out clear expectations for both residents and visitors to the Gulf nation.

The guidance, published on an official government platform, makes clear that the country expects a standard of modest dressing in shared public spaces. It applies broadly and covers a range of garments that are considered too revealing or form-fitting for general public wear.

Qatar mentions 4 types of clothes women can't wear in public. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BERTRAND LANGLOIS/MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's list of banned clothing for women

According to the published guidelines, the following four categories of clothing are not acceptable for women in public:

1. Any outfit that is too tight

2. Miniskirts

3. Sleeveless dresses

4. Swimsuits, except at beaches or swimming pools

The official statement reads:

"It is expected that you wear decent clothes, and women should avoid wearing any garments that are too tight, too short or translucent, such as miniskirts or sleeveless dresses. Both men and women should also avoid walking around in their swimming suits away from beaches or swimming pools."

What the swimwear rule means for visitors

The swimwear restriction is notably one that applies to both men and women equally, drawing a clear line between spaces where such attire is considered appropriate and those where it is not. Beaches and swimming pools remain the designated areas where swimwear is permitted, but wearing such outfits in streets, shopping centres, or other public areas falls outside the country's accepted standards.

The guidelines serve as an important reminder for travellers planning to visit Qatar, particularly those coming from countries where dress codes in public spaces are far less defined.

Qatar sets residency years for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior had published the minimum number of years foreigners must live in the country to qualify for permanent residency under Law No. 10 of 2018.

The ministry stated that foreigners born outside Qatar must have lived in the country for at least 20 years, while those born in Qatar must complete 10 years of legal residence.

Source: Legit.ng