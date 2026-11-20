Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed Joao Pedro is not fit to face Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League fixture

The Brazilian striker has been sidelined with a thigh injury picked up in training, missing several key matches for the club

Summer signing Maxence Lacroix is also unavailable, with Alonso revealing the defender faces a similar recovery timeline

Chelsea will be without striker Joao Pedro when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, manager Xabi Alonso confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday, November 20.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has not featured for Chelsea since suffering a thigh injury in training ahead of last month's 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed Joao Pedro and Maxence Lacroix will be unavailable against Leeds due to injury. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football, he also missed Brazil's fixtures during the international break, with Alonso offering little encouragement about a swift return to fitness.

"Not yet."

"He's not ready to train yet for the team. Not for Leeds no. We need to see day by day how he is feeling."

Lacroix also out as injury problems mount

Chelsea's injury concerns do not end with Joao Pedro.

French defender Maxence Lacroix, signed during the summer transfer window, picked up a hamstring problem during the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at Anfield and has not recovered in time for the Leeds fixture.

Reports had already suggested the club feared Lacroix could miss action until the new year, and Alonso did nothing to soften that outlook on Friday.

"He is not ready to play for tomorrow and is a similar situation to Joao," the manager said of the centre-back.

The double absence leaves Chelsea stretched heading into a fixture they can ill afford to drop points in, given the tightly packed nature of the Premier League table.

Chelsea's form under pressure

The timing of these injuries has coincided with a difficult run of results for Chelsea.

Since Joao Pedro last played, the Blues have lost to Tottenham, Sunderland and Liverpool across all competitions, with the Carabao Cup exit coming via a penalty shootout at Anfield.

Their only bright spot in that period was a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, which momentarily lifted spirits before a limp 1-0 defeat away at basement side Sunderland on November 8 brought the mood back down.

According to stats from SportsMole, Alonso's record across his first ten Premier League games now reads five wins, one draw and four defeats, leaving Chelsea fifth in the table.

They trail fourth-placed Liverpool by just two points, but the gap between themselves and Aston Villa in tenth is only three points, meaning any slip against Leeds could invite unwanted company in the standings.

Alonso reacts after Chelsea lose to Tottenham

Legit.ng previously reported about Alonso’s reaction after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, including the moment he said changed the match.

Spurs’ win was only their second Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea’s task grew harder after Cole Palmer was sent off.

Source: Legit.ng