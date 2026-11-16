Meet all 10 of Eddie Murphy's kids and their moms, and where they all are now

Edward Regan Murphy, better known as Eddie Murphy, holds a remarkable record even by Hollywood standards: he has 10 children with five different women, ranging from his eldest son Eric (born 1989) to his youngest, Max Charles (born 2018). The Beverly Hills Cop star has never hidden his pride in that fact. His children have since grown up and begun carving out their own paths.

Actor Eddie Murphy (3rd from R), Paige Butcher (4th from R) and his children attend the premiere of Cinelou Releasing's "Mr Church". Photo: David Livingston (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Eddie Murphy has 10 children with five different women , spanning almost three decades of births.

, spanning almost three decades of births. His eldest son Eric married Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, in May 2025 , uniting two of comedy's most iconic families.

, uniting two of comedy's most iconic families. Several of Eddie Murphy's kids have followed him into acting , including Bria, Bella, and Shayne.

, including Bria, Bella, and Shayne. Daughter Bria announced her first pregnancy in November 2025 , making Eddie a grandfather for the third time.

, making Eddie a grandfather for the third time. Eddie Murphy's net worth is estimated at $200 million by multiple sources, built across four decades in film, comedy, and voice acting.

Profile summary

Detail Info Full name Edward Regan Murphy Date of birth 3 April 1961 Birthplace Brooklyn, New York Spouses Nicole Mitchell (1993–2006); Paige Butcher (2024–present) Children 10 Mothers of children Paulette McNeely, Nicole Mitchell, Tamara Hood, Mel B, Paige Butcher Occupation Actor, comedian, producer, singer

Eddie Murphy's kids: all 10, their moms, and where they are now

Actor Eddie Murphy has welcomed 10 children with five different women, with the oldest born in 1989 and the youngest in 2018. Below is a full breakdown, in birth order.

1. Eric Murphy (born July 1989) — mother: Paulette McNeely

Eric Murphy, born on 10 July 1989, is Eddie Murphy's eldest son. Eric has pursued a career as a writer and voice actor in Los Angeles.

His personal life became the talk of Hollywood when he began dating Jasmin Lawrence — daughter of Eddie's longtime friend and Boomerang co-star Martin Lawrence. The couple started dating in 2021; they met through Jasmin's uncle, not their famous fathers.

In May 2025, Eddie revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show, as reported by Independent:

They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.

The family kept growing quickly. Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Ari Skye — as confirmed by Eddie in an interview with E! News.

We thought it was cool.

2. Bria Murphy (born November 1989) — mother: Nicole Mitchell

Bria Murphy attends the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night. Photo: Phillip Faraone

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Bria Murphy is Eddie's second child and first daughter, born on 18 November 1989. Following in her parents' footsteps, she has made a name for herself in modelling and acting, debuting in a music video in 2009. Bria has followed in her father's acting footsteps, with roles in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Conflict of Interest, The Perfect Match, and more.

Bria has been married to Michael Xavier since 9 July 2022. After debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of Being Eddie in November 2025, Bria and Xavier welcomed their first child, a baby boy named John, in February 2026—making Eddie a grandfather to his first grandson. Bria admitted to Entertainment Tonight in 2024:

I'm a daddy's girl

3. Christian Murphy (born November 1990) — mother: Tamara Hood

Christian Murphy, the third of Eddie Murphy's 10 children, was born on 29 November 1990, to the actor and Tamara Hood. Christian is one of the more private members of the Murphy family and maintains a relatively low public profile compared to his siblings. He has an Instagram presence but rarely makes headlines.

4. Myles Mitchell Murphy (born November 1992) — mother: Nicole Mitchell

Born on 7 November 1992, Myles Murphy is Eddie Murphy's second child with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell. Myles enjoys a quiet private life, with no social media presence at all.

Myles became a father himself in July 2019, welcoming a daughter with girlfriend Carly Fink. In October 2024, Myles and Fink welcomed their second child, daughter Zuri Liv Murphy. That makes Eddie Murphy a grandfather — a role he has embraced warmly.

5. Shayne Audra Murphy (born October 1994) — mother: Nicole Mitchell

Shayne Audra Murphy attends Netflix's "Being Eddie" premiere. Photo: Presley Ann (modified by the author)

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Shayne Audra Murphy, Eddie Murphy's fifth child, was born on 10 October 1994, and studied English literature at Loyola Marymount University. With her outgoing personality and charismatic appearance, she caught the eye of her older sister Bria's manager, Jerome Martine, who has been helping her pursue a dual career in fashion modelling and entertainment.

Shayne and Bria appeared together on Hollywood Exes, and Shayne also made an appearance on season 2 of Claim to Fame.

6. Zola Ivy Murphy (born December 1999) — mother: Nicole Mitchell

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Zola Ivy Murphy, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Leon Bennett

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Zola Ivy Murphy, the fourth child of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell, was born on 24 December 1999. Zola keeps a lower profile than several of her siblings. In June 2024, Zola, alongside sisters Bria and Bella, supported their dad at the Los Angeles premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

7. Bella Zahra Murphy (born January 2002) — mother: Nicole Mitchell

Bella Zahra Murphy, Eddie and Mitchell's fifth child together, was born on 29 January 2002, and it was revealed in 2021 that she would play a role in Coming 2 America — that of the intelligent and collected Princess Omma. Bella also appeared in an episode of Dollface in 2022.

Sharing the screen with her father has been a memorable chapter for Bella. She starred alongside her father in 2021's Coming 2 America, and they were featured on the cover of Essence magazine together while promoting the film.

8. Angel Iris Murphy Brown (born April 2007) — mother: Mel B

Murphy welcomed his eighth child, Angel, with Spice Girls alum Melanie Brown (better known as Mel B) in 2007. Angel was born on 3 April 2007 — Eddie Murphy's 46th birthday. Eddie and Mel B's relationship was one of the most publicised of his life, and the birth was full of drama, as Eddie questioned whether he was the father during Mel B's pregnancy.

The pair eventually reconciled their co-parenting relationship. Angel and Eddie Murphy's relationship was strained during her childhood, but they reconciled in 2017 and have since become close. An insider told People that Eddie is "an amazing father" and that Angel had accompanied him on a vacation to Hawaii with her siblings.

9. Izzy Oona Murphy (born May 2016) — mother: Paige Butcher

Murphy welcomed his first child with Paige Butcher in May 2016. He shares his two youngest children, Izzy and Max, with wife Paige Butcher, whom he married in July 2024. Izzy and Max are largely kept out of the public eye, as neither Eddie nor Paige post photos of their children on Instagram — mainly because they don't have accounts.

10. Max Charles Murphy (born November 2018) — mother: Paige Butcher

Murphy and Butcher welcomed Max Charles Murphy on 30 November 2018. Max was given the middle name Charles to pay homage to Eddie Murphy's brother, actor Charlie Murphy, who died from leukaemia in 2017. Turning 8 years old in November 2026, Max is the youngest of Eddie's 10 children.

Are any of Eddie Murphy's kids actors?

Several of Eddie Murphy's children have pursued careers in entertainment. The most notable are:

Bria Murphy — roles in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F , The Game , Love That Girl , and The Perfect Match

— roles in , , , and Bella Zahra Murphy — appeared in Coming 2 America and Dollface

— appeared in and Shayne Audra Murphy — appeared on Hollywood Exes and Claim to Fame

— appeared on and Eric Murphy — works as a writer and voice actor

Murphy said on Marc Maron's podcast in March 2021:

I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like, ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people....

Eddie Murphy kids: latest news

The Murphy family has been particularly newsworthy in 2025 and 2026.

Being Eddie, a documentary chronicling Eddie Murphy's rise to fame, was released on Netflix on 12 November 2025. The premiere became a family affair, with Bria notably showing off her baby bump on the red carpet that evening.

Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence welcomed their first child together in 2026, with Eddie confirming the news in an exclusive interview. Prior to connecting, the couple had no idea that each other's parents were comedy icons — they met through Jasmin's uncle.

The elder Murphy and Lawrence are longtime friends who co-starred in the 1992 film Boomerang and 1999's Life, making the union of their children a truly full-circle moment for both families.

Eddie Murphy's net worth

Eddie Murphy, posed with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, attends the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Murphy's net worth is widely reported at $200 million as of 2025–2026, a figure cited by Celebrity Net Worth and referenced by outlets including Parade and Social Life Magazine. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the films he has starred in have collectively raked in nearly $7 billion worldwide, making him the sixth-highest-grossing American actor at the global box office.

His primary sources of wealth include:

Decades of blockbuster film salaries ( Beverly Hills Cop , Trading Places , The Nutty Professor )

, , ) Voice work across the entire Shrek franchise

franchise A reported $70 million deal with Netflix for a return to stand-up comedy

Luxury real estate holdings in Beverly Hills and beyond

FAQs

How many kids does Eddie Murphy have? Eddie Murphy has 10 children: Eric, Bria, Christian, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy, and Max. Who are the mothers of Eddie Murphy's children? The mothers are Paulette McNeely, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Tamara Hood, Mel B, and Paige Butcher. Did Eddie Murphy and Mel B have a child together? Yes. Melanie Brown, known as Mel B from the Spice Girls, is the mother of Murphy's daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown, who was born on 3 April 2007 — Eddie Murphy's own birthday. Are Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence related by marriage? Yes — Eddie Murphy's son Eric has married Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, making the two comedy legends official in-laws. How old are Eddie Murphy's kids? As of November 2026, they range in age from Eric at 37 to Max at 8. Eric is 37, Bria is 37, Christian is 36, Myles is 34, Shayne is 32, Zola is 26, Bella is 24, Angel is 19, Izzy is 10, and Max is 8. Which of Eddie Murphy's kids are actors? Bria, Bella, and Shayne have all taken on acting roles, while Eric works as a writer and voice actor. When did Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher get married? Murphy and Butcher, who began dating in 2012, married in a private ceremony in Anguilla on 9 July 2024. Is Eddie Murphy a grandfather? Yes — Murphy is a grandfather of four. His son Myles and wife Carly Fink share two daughters (born in 2019 and 2024), his daughter Bria and husband Michael Xavier welcomed a son, John, in February 2026, and his son Eric and wife Jasmin Lawrence welcomed a daughter, Ari Skye, in April 2026.

We also highlighted facts about Denzel Washington's four children—John David, Katia, Malcolm and Olivia—and their careers in film and television.

Together, they are building their own paths in Hollywood: John David transitioned from professional football to acting, while Malcolm made his directorial debut with The Piano Lesson, a project that also brought the family together on screen and behind the scenes.

Source: Legit.ng