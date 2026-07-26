The UK government has published official guidance on how long it takes to process a British passport application

Applicants using the standard service can expect a specific turnaround time, though certain circumstances may extend the wait

The government also outlines urgent options for those who need a passport quickly, including for compassionate reasons

The UK government has published official guidance on how long applicants should expect to wait before receiving a British passport, with the information drawing renewed attention online.

According to the official post, most people who apply for a British passport through the standard service will receive their document within three weeks.

UK speaks on processing time for British passport in 2026. Photo credit: Matt Cardy, JAMES SPEAKMAN/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The clock starts ticking from the moment the passport office receives the applicant's supporting documents, not from when the application is submitted online.

When Processing Can Take Longer

The three-week window is not guaranteed in all cases. If officials need additional information from the applicant, or if an in-person interview is required, processing can extend beyond that period.

In such situations, HM Passport Office commits to informing the applicant of the delay within the three-week mark.

The guidance applies specifically to applications made from within the United Kingdom. Those applying from overseas are subject to different turnaround times.

How to Apply and Urgent Options

The standard route is to apply online, which is also the most cost-effective method. Applicants who prefer a paper form can obtain one from a post office, though this attracts an additional fee of £16.00.

For those who need a passport more quickly, two faster services are available: the Online Premium service and the one-week Fast Track option.

The guidance also covers emergency situations. Anyone requiring a UK passport urgently due to a medical emergency, the serious illness or death of a close friend or family member, or pressing government business is advised to contact the Passport Adviceline directly for assistance.

Applicants who have already submitted their documents can monitor progress through the official passport application tracking tool on the government's website.

One key warning issued alongside the guidance is that applicants should not book travel until they are in possession of a valid passport, as a newly issued passport will carry a different number to the one it replaces.

Nigerian lady becomes UK citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain.

The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey.

Source: Legit.ng