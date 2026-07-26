UK Announces How Long It Will Take to Get British Passport in 2026
- The UK government has published official guidance on how long it takes to process a British passport application
- Applicants using the standard service can expect a specific turnaround time, though certain circumstances may extend the wait
- The government also outlines urgent options for those who need a passport quickly, including for compassionate reasons
The UK government has published official guidance on how long applicants should expect to wait before receiving a British passport, with the information drawing renewed attention online.
According to the official post, most people who apply for a British passport through the standard service will receive their document within three weeks.
The clock starts ticking from the moment the passport office receives the applicant's supporting documents, not from when the application is submitted online.
When Processing Can Take Longer
The three-week window is not guaranteed in all cases. If officials need additional information from the applicant, or if an in-person interview is required, processing can extend beyond that period.
In such situations, HM Passport Office commits to informing the applicant of the delay within the three-week mark.
The guidance applies specifically to applications made from within the United Kingdom. Those applying from overseas are subject to different turnaround times.
How to Apply and Urgent Options
The standard route is to apply online, which is also the most cost-effective method. Applicants who prefer a paper form can obtain one from a post office, though this attracts an additional fee of £16.00.
For those who need a passport more quickly, two faster services are available: the Online Premium service and the one-week Fast Track option.
The guidance also covers emergency situations. Anyone requiring a UK passport urgently due to a medical emergency, the serious illness or death of a close friend or family member, or pressing government business is advised to contact the Passport Adviceline directly for assistance.
Applicants who have already submitted their documents can monitor progress through the official passport application tracking tool on the government's website.
One key warning issued alongside the guidance is that applicants should not book travel until they are in possession of a valid passport, as a newly issued passport will carry a different number to the one it replaces.
Nigerian lady becomes UK citizen
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain.
The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.