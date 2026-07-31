Who is Shep Rose dating? The American television personality is currently single following a split from former Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans and brief romance with Molly O'Connell. While rumours have been swirling that he and his most significant ex, Taylor Ann Green, are circling each other again, both have explicitly stated that they are not romantically reunited.

Shep Rose on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 23 Episode 23042. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shep Rose is currently single, although he and ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green have reconnected and remain friends.

have reconnected and remain friends. Shep and Taylor dated for about two years before ending their relationship in 2022 due to ongoing issues, including Shep's admitted infidelity.

due to ongoing issues, including Shep's admitted infidelity. Before Taylor, Shep dated model Bella Clark after meeting her on RelationShep , but they split in 2018.

after meeting her on , but they split in 2018. The reality personality has also been romatically linked with Danni Baird, Landon Clements, Kathryn Dennis, Sienna Evans and Molly O'Connell.

Profile summary

Full name William Shepard Rose III Known as Shep Rose Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 1979 Age 46 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, United States Current residence Isle of Palms, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father William Shepard Rose Jr. Mother Frances Rose Siblings Katherine Rose and Whitaker Rose Relationship status Single School Hilton Head Preparatory School, Episcopal High School University University of Georgia, Vanderbilt University Profession Reality television personality, businessman, restaurateur, entrepreneur, author Net worth $5 million Instagram @relationshep

Who is Shep Rose dating?

As of 2026, Shep Rose is not publicly dating anyone. However, he has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, on friendly terms after her breakup with Gaston Rojas. Both have confirmed they have been spending time together again, but they have denied being back in a romantic relationship.

Inside Shep Rose’s dating history

Over the years, Shep Rose has been linked to a few high-profile relationships, many of which have been featured on Southern Charm. While he has often described himself as hesitant to settle down, his romances have remained a major part of his public life. Here's a look at Shep Rose's dating history over the years.

Danni Baird (before 2014)

Danni Baird on Southern Charm - Season 5. Photo: Rodolfo Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Shep Rose and Danni Baird dated before joining the cast of Southern Charm. Although their romantic relationship ended before the show began, they remained close friends throughout the series.

In 2019, according to People magazine, Madison LeCroy claimed that Danni had contracted chlamydia from Shep while they were dating, but both strongly denied the allegation. Danni later moved on with Nick Volz, and the couple welcomed their son, Yates, in December 2023.

Landon Clements (before 2014)

Landon Clements at Directors Guild Of America on 26 April 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Shep Rose and Landon Clements were longtime friends before Southern Charm, and their friendship became a storyline during Season 3. In Season 3, which aired in 2016, Landon admitted she had feelings for Shep, telling him:

I was getting jealous [of your other relationship]. Well, maybe I love you. I’ve loved you for a long time. Of course, you’ve known.

Shep replied, "I didn't know," and the two never became a couple. Although they continued to flirt on the show, their relationship remained platonic, and they have stayed friends over the years.

Kathryn Dennis (2014)

Kathryn Dennis at BravoCon 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in New York City on 15 October 2022. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis had an on-and-off casual relationship before and during the early seasons of Southern Charm. During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shep revealed that they had been romantically involved.

He said their first romance happened during Season 1, while Kathryn was also pursuing Thomas Ravenel. According to Shep, their relationship was never exclusive and remained casual. He joked on Watch What Happens Live:

Originally I was [her booty call]. But then she [got] back with Whitney [Sudler-Smith] and Thomas and I was just like ‘No, no, no!’

Bella Clark (2017 – 2018)

Shep Rose and Bella Clark had a brief relationship that began after meeting on Bravo's dating series RelationShep in 2017. Bella, a stylist from New York City, left the show before the finale to return to work. Instead of choosing one of the two remaining finalists, Shep travelled to New York in the finale and told Bella he wanted to date her.

However, their relationship was short-lived, and their breakup was officially confirmed right around the time the finale aired in January 2018. While speaking to Bravo, Shep admitted that they were no longer together, saying,

Unfortunately no [we're not together still]. And it's not my doing, honestly."

The TV personality later explained that their relationship ended once filming ended and they returned to their normal lives. In an interview with People, Shep said he genuinely cared about Bella and had hoped the relationship would last. He explained:

Sadly, it didn't work out. It's too bad. She's an awesome girl, and when she left the show, I couldn't get her out of my head. I really adored her. I had a warm and fuzzy feeling about her and I wanted to see where that went.

As reported by Bravo, Bella later shared a similar view of their split during an interview with The Morning Breath; she said:

We tried to make it work after the show, but I think once you're off camera, you get to know someone a little bit better, and I just realised we didn't have as much in common as we initially thought.

Taylor Ann Green (2020 – 2022)

Taylor Ann Green on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 22 Episode 22014. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's relationship was the most significant and longest committed romance in Shep's history. The two began dating in early 2020 after meeting at a bar on Sullivan's Island in South Carolina and quickly moved in together to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a November 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Shep admitted that living together happened much sooner than he expected, saying:

I mean, we were quarantined together, which made it quite easy. Honestly, we were like a married couple two or three months into our relationship. That was a change, and I was kind of nervous about it. I must say, domesticity isn't all that bad….She's a really kind person. Everybody loves her... I just love seeing her navigate all of my friends because she wins everyone over immediately.

Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on 3 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Taylor officially joined the reality show Southern Charm as Shep's girlfriend. Their relationship faced several challenges, mainly because of Shep's commitment issues. During the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion, Shep confessed to kissing another woman, though Taylor chose to forgive him and work through it.

After about two years together, Shep and Taylor broke up in July 2022. According to People magazine, the pair's split was caused by Shep's unwillingness to commit to a monogamous relationship.

Sienna Evans (2024)

Sienna Evans in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: @sienna.evans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to US Weekly, former Miss Bahamas World Sienna Evans and Shep Rose were romantically involved in 2024. Although they lived in different countries, they travelled together several times, and Shep quickly developed strong feelings for her.

During a trip to Palm Beach, Florida, he told Sienna he loved her after only their second weekend together. Their relationship was featured on Southern Charm Season 10. However, the relationship began to fall apart as the distance between them became more obvious.

During the cast's trip to the Bahamas, Sienna admitted she did not view the relationship as seriously as Shep did, and the two quietly broke up soon afterwards. After the breakup, Shep admitted he was deeply hurt by how the relationship ended.

Shep later revealed that he learned Sienna had been seeing an American football player in the Bahamas after they split. By late 2024, he confirmed he was single again and had returned to dating apps.

Molly O'Connell (2025)

Shep Rose and Molly O'Connell on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 22. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Shep Rose and Molly O'Connell sparked romance rumours during the Southern Charm Season 10 finale after Shep invited Molly to be his date for the group's summer kickoff party. Molly made the first move by kissing Shep several times, and the pair later admitted they became romantically involved after the event.

However, their romance was short-lived. During the Season 10 reunion, both confirmed they were romantically involved twice but never became an official couple. In March 2025, while speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when Cohen asked if he was still dating Molly, Shep said:

No, not currently, no, we hung out a couple times, and it was a lot of fun, and she’s great.

FAQs

Who is Shep Rose? Shep Rose is an American reality television star, businessman, and author best known as an original cast member on Bravo's Southern Charm. What is Shep Rose’s age? Shep Rose is 46 years old as of 2026. He was born on 27 September 1979. Is Shep Rose dating anyone? The American TV personality is not currently dating anyone and is playing the field. Who is Shep Rose's longest relationship with? His longest relationship was with Taylor Ann Green, whom he dated for over two years, from March 2020 to July 2022. Who did Shep date on Southern Charm? On the reality show, Shep has been romantically linked to Taylor Ann Green, Sienna Evans, Kathryn Dennis, and Chelsea Meissner. How long did Danni and Shep date? Danni and Shep only dated for a few months before the show started filming. Is Shep still in love with Taylor? While he deeply regrets how he treated her and values her presence in his life, they are currently just close friends. Is Shep Rose still single? Shep Rose remains officially single and is Charleston's resident bachelor.

Although Shep Rose is currently single, his renewed friendship with Taylor Ann Green has sparked plenty of speculation among Southern Charm fans. For now, both insist they are simply reconnecting as friends, even as they acknowledge the strong bond they still share.

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