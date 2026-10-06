Sherri Kramer and Bob Saget's marriage is one of Hollywood's quieter love stories: a 15-year union between high school sweethearts that ended without public acrimony. Saget married Sherri Kramer in 1982, and the pair remained together for 15 years before divorcing in 1997. She was by his side as he rose from unknown comedian to one of America's best-loved TV dads, and their split, though painful, produced three daughters he called the greatest achievement of his life.

Bob Saget with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, at a Netflix event alongside an earlier photo with his wife, Sherri Kramer, at a 1990s premiere. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Ron Galella, Ltd. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sherri Kramer and Bob Saget met as 17-year-olds and married on 16 May 1982.

and Bob Saget met as and married on Their marriage lasted 15 years , ending in divorce in 1997.

, ending in divorce in The couple share three daughters : Aubrey (b. 1987), Lara Melanie (b. 1989), and Jennifer Belle (b. 1992).

: Aubrey (b. 1987), Lara Melanie (b. 1989), and Jennifer Belle (b. 1992). Sherri cited "irreconcilable differences" when she filed for divorce.

when she filed for divorce. Bob Saget died on 9 January 2022, aged 65, leaving an estate of approximately $50 million.

Profile summary

Full name Sherri Kramer (also known as Sherri Kramer Saget) Nationality American Professions Attorney, screenwriter, marriage and family therapist Law school University of Pennsylvania Law School Married Bob Saget (1982–1997) Children Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget Residence Los Angeles, California

Who is Sherri Kramer?

Sherri is a former attorney and a screenwriter. She co-wrote Bob's 1990 TV special Bob Saget: In the Dream State. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist. She and Bob Saget were married on 16 May 1982, and their marriage lasted for over 15 years until they divorced in 1997.

According to the State Bar of California, she studied at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and was admitted to the bar in December 1981. Her law licence has since become inactive.

She has kept a low profile since the divorce, remaining outside of the public eye.

How did Sherri and Bob meet?

In his 2014 memoir, Dirty Daddy, Saget explained that he and Kramer were high school sweethearts who met when they were 17 years old. They married in 1982 and went on to welcome three daughters together.

Sherri was with him during his entire Full House tenure, a remarkable stretch spanning the show's launch in 1987 right through to its finale in 1995.

Bob Saget's rise to fame during their marriage

Robert Lane Saget (17 May 1956 – 9 January 2022) was an American stand-up comedian, actor, director, and television host. He portrayed Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House (1987–1995) and its sequel Fuller House (2016–2020).

Saget was also the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos (1989–1997) and voiced the narrator Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014).

His family-friendly fame was built entirely during his years with Sherri. By the time they divorced in 1997, he was one of the most recognisable faces on American television.

What Bob said about the marriage breakdown

Saget rarely spoke publicly about the split, but he opened up in a 1998 interview on The Howard Stern Show, one of the few times he addressed the subject in detail.

I will say that in the last couple of years, I was more of a flirter than I had ever been.

Stern enquired whether Saget had been unfaithful to Kramer. While Saget didn't admit to that, he acknowledged that his relationship with other women had contributed to their divorce. Saget claimed his flirting was not about his fame but about him "being an idiot".

Despite the candid admission, Saget made clear that his feelings for Sherri had not disappeared.

"You love Sherri; you probably still do," Stern said. "Yes, of course."

The divorce: what we know

Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer kept the end of their marriage fairly private, but a few details have surfaced over the years. Here's what is known about the split and how Saget moved on.

Why did they split?

When Sherri filed for divorce, she cited "irreconcilable differences", according to a 1997 article in the Sun-Sentinel. The filing came several months after Saget announced he would not return as host of America's Funniest Videos.

The couple's split does not appear to have been acrimonious, though neither Saget nor Kramer openly discussed it in the years that followed.

Bob Saget's life after Sherri

Actor Bob Saget and wife Sherri Kramer attending the premiere of 'Lord of Illusions' on August 23, 1995 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2018, Saget revealed that he didn't think he'd find love again after his divorce. "I didn't think I'd have a relationship again," he said at the time.

Saget didn't remarry for more than two decades. He met food and travel blogger Kelly Rizzo in 2015 and married her in 2018. He married Kelly Rizzo on 28 October 2018 in Santa Monica, and they remained married until his death on 9 January 2022.

Bob Saget's daughters with Sherri Kramer

Their first child, Aubrey, was born in 1987; their second, Lara Melanie, was born in 1989, while their third child, Jennifer Belle, was born in 1992.

Aubrey and Lara both became visual artists, and Bob described all three of his daughters as artists. Jennifer, the youngest, keeps her career private.

Aubrey Saget — holds a master's degree in fine arts from New York University and lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, where her artwork is featured on her Instagram page and official website.

— holds a master's degree in fine arts from New York University and lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, where her artwork is featured on her Instagram page and official website. Lara Melanie Saget — describes herself as an "artist, curator, and educator" and co-founder of Studio 200 NYC, as well as a yoga instructor.

— describes herself as an "artist, curator, and educator" and co-founder of Studio 200 NYC, as well as a yoga instructor. Jennifer Belle Saget — keeps her Instagram private and is the most private of the three sisters.

Saget was unapologetic about how much his girls meant to him. He gushed:

The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.

Saget also told Us Weekly in 2018:

Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened.

Sherri Kramer now

Sherri has been listed as a licensed marriage and family therapist in California. She has given no interviews and made no public statements in recent years.

It is unknown whether Sherri ever remarried following her split from Bob. She has made no public statements and given no interviews in recent years. Her decision to stay out of the spotlight has been consistent since the mid-1990s.

Latest news

In September 2026, Bob's eldest daughter, Aubrey, made a rare public appearance with her stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, at the Los Angeles premiere of Who Is Martin Mull?, the documentary Bob co-directed before his death. The film streams on Netflix from 7 October 2026.

Ten months after Bob Saget's passing, Aubrey married her long-term partner Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with Bob's widow Kelly Rizzo among the guests, highlighting the continued bond between the family members.

Sherri herself has made no public appearances and has issued no statements since Bob's death in January 2022.

Bob Saget's net worth

Bob Saget was an American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host who had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2022.

His income came from multiple sources:

Full House and Fuller House salaries and residuals

and salaries and residuals Hosting fees from America's Funniest Home Videos

Stand-up comedy tours spanning four decades

Book deals, including his memoir Dirty Daddy

Real estate investments in Los Angeles

In June 2022, Kelly Rizzo listed the couple's Brentwood home for $7.765 million. After a price cut to $6.9 million, it sold off-market in March 2023 for $5.4 million.

Notably, there have been no contested probate filings and no public estate litigation between his widow Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters, a sign that his estate planning was thorough.

FAQs

Who is Sherri Kramer? Sherri Kramer is the ex-wife of the late comedian and actor Bob Saget. She is an American attorney, screenwriter, and marriage and family therapist based in Los Angeles. How long were Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer married? Bob Saget was married to Sherri Kramer for 15 years before they divorced. What was the age difference between Bob Saget and his wife Sherri Kramer? Saget was 25 when he married Sherri Kramer on 16 May 1982, a day before his 26th birthday. Sherri's exact date of birth isn't public, but as high school sweethearts, the two were close in age. Why did Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer divorce? When Sherri filed for divorce, she cited "irreconcilable differences" in court papers. Saget later suggested in a 1998 interview that personal behaviour on his part contributed to the breakdown. How many daughters did Bob Saget have with Sherri Kramer? The couple have three daughters together: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. Did Sherri Kramer speak after Bob Saget's death? No. Sherri Kramer issued no public statement following Bob Saget's death in January 2022 and has maintained her characteristically low profile. What does Sherri Kramer do now? Sherri is listed as a marriage and family therapist in federal records, and HealthGrades indicates she practises in Los Angeles. Who did Bob Saget marry after Sherri Kramer? Bob Saget married Kelly Rizzo, and according to the Fuller House star, his daughters with Kramer loved Rizzo from the start.

We also highlighted facts about Mariska Hargitay’s dating history, including her relationships before marrying actor Peter Hermann.

Their connection began on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002, and Hargitay later recalled knowing during their first date that she would marry him. The couple wed in 2004 and have three children together.

Source: Legit.ng