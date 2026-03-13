Where is the Mob Wives' cast now? Keeping up with the ensemble

Since its finale in 2016, the Mob Wives cast members, like Renee Graziano and Karen Gravano, have stayed in entertainment, appearing on reality television and at public speaking events. Others, like Drita D'Avanzo, Natalie Guercio, and Carla Facciolo, have focused on business ventures and family life. In the same year the show ended, Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola passed away.

Where is the Mob Wives' cast now?

The Mob Wives is a VH1 reality show that premiered on 17 April 2011. The show follows the personal and professional lives of women from Staten Island who are connected to the Mafia. Throughout the film, the costars show fans a different perspective of their personal triumphs and struggles.

Renee Graziano

Mob Wives' cast member, Renee Graziano pictured outdoors in front of a swimming pool. Photo: @ReneeGraziano

Full name : Renee Graziano

: Renee Graziano Date of birth: 12 July 1968

12 July 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of March 2026)

: 57 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Author, TV personality, actress

In Mob Wives, Renee Graziano's ex-husband, Hector 'Junior' Pagan Jr., became a government informant. He testified against members of the Bonanno crime family, including her father.

After the show ended in 2016, Graziano continued to be active in the entertainment industry. On 8 April 2014, she released her New York Times bestselling thriller novel, Playing with Fire. She also authored a cookbook, How to Use a Meat Cleaver: Secrets and Recipes from a Mob Family's Kitchen, inspired by her family's recipes.

As an actress, she has received three IMDb credits for Unexposed, What's Cookin' Good Lookin'?!, and Finding Chrissy. Other reality shows she has made appearances on include How to Become a Mob Boss, Big Ang, Love and Hip Hop: New York, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In September 2024, she launched her podcast, CRYsis Queen, available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Drita D'Avanzo

Mob Wives' cast member, Drita D'Avanzo pictured indoors. Photo: @Drita DAvanzo

Full name : Drita Selmani D'Avanzo

: Drita Selmani D'Avanzo Date of birth : 6 February 1976

: 6 February 1976 Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Age : 50 years old (as of March 2026)

: 50 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, makeup artist

Drita D'Avanzo joined Mob Wives in 2011. Her storyline in the reality show focused on her tumultuous marriage to Lee D'avanzo, a member of the New Springville Boys gang. Drita and Lee's marriage, which began in 2000, was rocked by tension caused by his legal troubles and repeated incarceration.

In 2012, after the show, she addressed their separation in a Radar Online interview and said:

My husband and I aren’t together anymore... I just endured too much as a woman of betrayal.

After the series ended in 2016, she launched the Lady Boss by Drita make-up and beauty brand and a physical beauty shop, Just Make Me Over. In 2024, she started the Drita Uncut podcast.

She has appeared on reality shows such as Hip Hop Squares, Scared Famous, and House of Villains alongside cast members such as Wes Bergmann and Tiffany Pollard.

Carla Facciolo

Mob Wives' cast member, Carla Facciolo pictured during the 2015 relaunch party for the restaurant Fresco Da Franco in New Jersey. Photo: @CarlaFacciolo

Full name : Carla Facciolo

: Carla Facciolo Date of birth : 14 January 1967

: 14 January 1967 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Age : 59 years old (as of March 2026)

: 59 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur

Carla Facciolo appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of Mob Wives and later returned for the sixth and final season. She was married to Joseph 'Jo' Ferragamo, who served 88 months in prison for stock fraud. Their relationship ended in divorce after his release.

After the show ended in 2016, Facciolo focused on entrepreneurial ventures and family life. She launched Carla Facciolo Soap and Carla Facciolo Wines, include Prosecco Extra Dry, Prosecco Sparkling White, Trebbiano White, and Montepulciano Red. Facciolo has largely stepped away from reality television and maintain a lower public profile.

Karen Gravano

Karen Gravano pictured for a Mob Wives promotional graphic. Photo: @Karen Gravano

Full name : Karen Gravano

: Karen Gravano Date of birth: 8 May 1972

8 May 1972 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Age : 53 years old (as of March 2026)

: 53 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, author, aesthetician

Gravano is one of the central cast members of the show and is the daughter of former Gambino underboss Salvatore 'Sammy the Bull' Gravano.

After the series, Gravano expanded her media career, co-authoring the memoir Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano, and Me! in 2013 and appearing in the reality series Families of the Mafia on MTV, where she also served as an executive producer.

Other reality shows she has appeared in include Mobsters, Very Scary People, Love and Hip Hop: New York, and Narco Wars, among others. She plays an American mob wife on Chelsea Lately. Gravano hosts The Sitdown Podcast, which often features her daughter, Karina, and her father.

In April 2020, Karen opened a New Jersey pizzeria known as Pizza Nostra. As of 2026, she continues business projects, which include the skincare brand Karen Says.

Ramona Rizzo

Ramona Rizzo pictured at the Barami fashion show held at WIP in New York City on 12 February 2012. Photo: @Ramona Rizzo-Mob Wives

Full name : Ramona 'RaMona' Rizzo

: Ramona 'RaMona' Rizzo Date of birth: 8 March 1972

8 March 1972 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Age : 54 years old (as of March 2026)

: 54 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, wellness advocate

In Mob Wives, Ramona Rizzo joined the cast in season 2 in 2012 and remained through season 3. She is the granddaughter of Bonanno crime family member Benjamin 'Lefty Guns' Ruggiero.

After the show, Rizzo turned her focus primarily to her role as a mother of four children. Speaking about the sacrifices she made for her family in an Emme Magazine interview, she said:

I’m proud of that… I’m a mom, I have 4 kids (and I) basically gave up everything to keep my children.

In the same interview, she also defended her confrontational reputation from the show and explained:

I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done because all I did was stick up for what I believe.

She continues supporting her fiancé, Joseph Sclafani, while focusing on raising her children. Although she stepped away from television and public entertainment after Mob Wives, she is the founder and owner of Spiritual Slinger, a lifestyle and wellness brand.

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola

Mob Wives' cast member, Big Ang. Photo: @Remembering My Love Angela Big Ang Raiola

Full name : Angela Joyce 'Big Ang' Raiola

: Angela Joyce 'Big Ang' Raiola Date of birth : 30 June 1960

: 30 June 1960 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Date of death : 18 January 2016

: 18 January 2016 Age at time of death: 55 years

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola joined the cast in season 2 in 2012. She was the niece of Genovese crime family captain Salvatore Lombardi.

Her popularity from the show led to two spin-off series, Big Ang in 2012 and Miami Monkey in 2013, which followed her life and business ventures. She also opened a bar on Staten Island, The Drunken Monkey.

Raiola married Neil Murphy in 2009 and had two children, Raquel and Anthony A.J. Donofrio, along with six grandchildren. She was diagnosed with cancer in March 2015, and she battled stage four cancer during the final season of Mob Wives. She passed away on 18 February 2016 at the age of 55.

Natalie Guercio

Mob Wives' cast member, Natalie Guercio, pictured during a photoshoot at Lit UltraBar in Philadelphia. Photo: @jaronsuber

Full name : Natalie Elise Guercio

: Natalie Elise Guercio Date of birth: 22 December 1982

22 December 1982 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Age : 43 years old (as of March 2026)

: 43 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, make-up artist

In Mob Wives, Natalie Guercio joined the cast in season 4 in 2014 and became a controversial figure after calling the police on an abusive former partner.

Guercio has one son, Nunzio, whom she has raised as a single mother. In late 2015, she left the show and announced on X (Twitter) that she was moving on to bigger, better, and more positive things.

After leaving reality television, Guercio shifted to business and beauty work. She became an ambassador and co-founder of the organic hair-care brand Hair On Fleek and has worked as a make-up artist.

Alicia DiMichele

Alicia DiMichele-LaScala pictured during an indoor photoshoot. Photo: @mobwivesofficial

Full name : Alicia DiMichele-LaScala

: Alicia DiMichele-LaScala Date of birth: 24 May 1973

24 May 1973 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Age : 52 years old (as of March 2026)

: 52 years old (as of March 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur

Alicia DiMichele joined the cast in season 4 in 2014 as a friend of Karen Gravano. Her marriage to Edward 'Eddie' Garofalo, a mob associate, became part of the storyline as legal problems began to affect their relationship.

In 2014, she spoke publicly about separating from her husband and cited betrayal. She pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges in 2015 and received two years of house arrest.

After Mob Wives, DiMichele largely withdrew from the public spotlight. She later divorced Garofalo and focused on raising their two sons privately. She works as a cosmetologist and lives in New Jersey while maintaining a private life away from the limelight.

Are Drita and Lee still married?

Drita D'Avanzo and Lee D'Avanzo married in 2000. In 2024, Drita revealed that they had been separated for several years. They have not finalised a divorce, but they no longer live together.

Which cast member of Mob Wives died?

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola died at 55 on 18 February 2016. She passed away after complications from stage 4 brain, lung cancer, and pneumonia.

Are Storm and Karen still together?

Karen Gravano and her former boyfriend, Giovan 'Storm,' ended their relationship after appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The couple decided to separate soon after the show. Karen later began a relationship with Xavier Williams.

Where is Carla Facciolo now?

Carla Facciolo lives in Staten Island and focuses on family and business projects. She launched a beauty product line and a wine brand after leaving the reality television show. She keeps a relatively low public profile.

Why was Mob Wives cancelled?

Mob Wives, which followed the families of crime bosses like Salvatore Gravano and Paul Escobar, ended due to declining ratings and production disputes during later seasons. Plans for future projects stalled after industry controversies and network changes. The death of Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola also affected the show's future direction.

What has happened to Mob Wives?

Mob Wives ended after six seasons. The show aired on VH1 from 2011 to 2016. The series still streams on various platforms, but no official reboot has been confirmed.

The Mob Wives' cast brought real-life connections to organised crime into mainstream reality television. Some members, such as Carla Facciolo and Ramona Rizzo, have stepped away from television, while others, like Karen Gravano, continues public careers through books, podcasts, and business ventures.

