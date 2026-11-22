Argentina and 2022 World Cup winner Leandro Paredes collapsed during a live post-match TV interview after Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana

Paredes had been substituted in the second half as extreme heat and humidity of around 80% battered players in Barranquilla, Colombia

Boca Juniors manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena revealed the midfielder had been struggling with dizziness from as early as the first half of the final

Leandro Paredes, the Argentine midfielder who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, collapsed on live television moments after Boca Juniors lifted the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The 32-year-old was giving a post-match interview when he lost consciousness and dropped to the floor, with the journalist beside him moving quickly to break his fall before medical staff arrived.

Leandro Paredes collapsed while giving a post-match interview minutes after winning a trophy with Boca Juniors. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

The final, played at the Estadio Metropolitano, was contested in punishing weather. Forecasts for the day projected temperatures of around 32 degrees Celsius alongside humidity levels of approximately 80 per cent, creating an oppressive environment for players on both sides.

Paredes, the former Paris Saint-Germain star, began to show signs of distress late in the first half, BBC Sport reports.

His manager, Rodolfo Arruabarrena, confirmed as much in his own post-match interview.

"He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling."

The midfielder was eventually substituted in the 57th minute, replaced by Tomas Belmonte.

By that point, Boca Juniors were already leading 2-0 and in control of the tie.

Boca beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in the final

The Argentine club secured the trophy with goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel against Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

Belmonte helped the team manage the closing stages and protect the lead as Boca claimed a historic victory.

It was a result of enormous significance for the Buenos Aires club.

The win ended an 18-year wait for international silverware and, by lifting their 19th international cup, Boca Juniors became South America's most decorated club since 1960, overtaking domestic rivals Independiente, who have 18 titles to their name.

Paredes reassures fans after collapsing

Despite the alarming scenes broadcast live to viewers, Paredes recovered quickly, talkSPORT reports.

Medical staff attended to him at the pitchside interview zone, and he was able to walk to the dressing room under his own power, joining his teammates in their celebrations shortly afterwards.

The midfielder later broke his silence on Instagram, writing:

"Thanks to everyone for the messages, it was just dizziness from so many turns together." He also posted a separate message celebrating the win:

"We are champions."

The victory marks a significant personal milestone for Paredes, who began his professional career at Boca before making the move to Europe in 2015.

He also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in the final to claim the title.

FIFA sanctions Argentina World Cup star

Legit.ng previously reported about FIFA’s bans and fines for Argentina and Spain players and officials after a brawl at the 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s future with the national team is also uncertain after the defeat—a loss he admitted would hurt for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng