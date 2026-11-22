Canada's government revealed reforms to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, with major changes that took effect from November 2026

The reforms extend the maximum LMIA application duration and added early childhood educators to a list of priority sector exceptions

Budget 2026 backed the overhaul with over $230 million in combined funding for programme delivery and migrant worker protections

Canada's federal government has announced a series of reforms to its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, targeting labour shortages in critical sectors while maintaining priority access to jobs for Canadian citizens.

The announcement was made by Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, who outlined changes designed to make the programme more responsive to regional workforce demands.

Canada upgrades it's immigration programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Changes takes effect November 2026

On 6 November 2026, the Low-wage Stream of the TFW Programme saw several immediate adjustments. Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications submitted from that date will be valid for up to two years, doubling the current one-year maximum. Early childhood educators will also be added to the list of priority sectors exempt from the rule that blocks LMIA processing in Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) where unemployment sits at 6% or higher. Healthcare, construction, and food processing already hold this exemption.

Budget 2026 has committed $151.5 million over five years to support and improve service delivery across the programme.

Regional reforms set for March 2027

A second round of changes, contingent on provincial and territorial opt-in, is scheduled for 1 March 2027. These reforms would introduce a tiered access structure based on community size and unemployment rates.

In large CMAs with populations above 250,000 and unemployment below 6%, employers would gain targeted access to occupations identified under the Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS), with provinces and territories able to add or remove specific roles. Similar targeted access would apply to rural areas of large CMAs and smaller CMAs with populations between 100,000 and 250,000. Employers in rural communities, however, would retain full access to all occupations under the Low-wage Stream.

Provinces and territories that opt in could also allow eligible employers to hire temporary foreign workers for up to 15% of their workforce through the Low-wage Stream, up from the current 10% cap. Priority sectors would continue operating under the existing 20% limit.

Budget 2026 separately allocated $82 million over four years to the Migrant Worker Support Programme, which helps temporary foreign workers understand and exercise their rights while living and working in Canada.

Minister Hajdu has indicated she will meet with provincial and territorial counterparts in the coming weeks to align the programme with specific regional labour market needs, particularly in rural communities.

The government also noted that Budget 2026 would give provinces and territories additional spaces under the Provincial Nominee Programme and access to federal economic immigration streams, creating clearer pathways to permanent residence for established workers already in Canada.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 11 major permanent residency pathways available to foreigners.

Canada extends foreign worker hiring approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its updated Temporary Foreign Worker Programme, including a two-year approval period for some hiring applications and four priority sectors.

The changes also add early childhood educators to an exceptions list in areas with high unemployment, easing hiring restrictions as Canada responds to persistent worker shortages.

Source: Legit.ng