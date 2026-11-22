Moniepoint opened an Abuja regional headquarters, pairing digital banking with face-to-face support to meet regulatory requirements and build customer trust

Digital payments are gaining ground in northern markets, while Moniepoint’s POS network serves businesses across all 774 local government areas

After disbursing over ₦1 trillion in small-business loans in 2025, Moniepoint plans to reach smaller enterprises and expand sector-focused lending

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has opened its North Central regional headquarters in Abuja, giving customers a place to get face-to-face help as the digital lender expands its physical presence across Nigeria.

The opening aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) requirement for nationally licensed microfinance banks to maintain physical locations alongside their digital operations.

Moniepoint opens first physical office amid growing customer base. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Moniepoint already operates offices and service centres in states including Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto. Its point-of-sale network serves businesses across all 774 local government areas.

Speaking at the commissioning on Friday, Moniepoint MFB managing director Babatunde Olofin said the bank plans to replicate the Abuja model in other regions. He said Moniepoint processes more than ₦1 trillion in transactions daily for 21 million customers.

Why Moniepoint is opening physical hubs

Olofin said the hubs would give customers access to relationship managers and help them resolve issues that can be difficult to handle through digital channels alone. He said customers should also be able to get help in a local language they understand.

“Banking is a business of trust,” Olofin said. “We started banking in informal sectors that traditional bankers did not—the people selling spare parts in Ladipo, the women selling corn on the streets.”

The bank plans to keep its hubs small to contain costs. Each location will still require premises and staff, adding to the cost of supporting a business that grew through digital payments and agent banking.

Digital payments spread in northern markets

The Abuja opening comes as digital payments gain ground in parts of northern Nigeria, where cash has long dominated everyday trade.

In some Borno markets, more than 45 per cent of customers preferred digital payments, according to BusinessDay.

Bank transfers accounted for 28.6 per cent, while point-of-sale payments accounted for 17 per cent, according to BusinessDay.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele, said the expansion could help more small businesses access financial services.

“Technology offers speed and reach, but people also need someone who can explain,” Shettima said.

“Moniepoint’s decision to combine digital services with face-to-face assistance responds to an important reality. Its lasting value will be measured by the businesses it helps to grow.”

Moniepoint targets smaller businesses for loans

The bank is also expanding its lending business after disbursing more than ₦1 trillion in loans to small businesses in 2025.

Moniepoint moves into physical banking with a new Abuja regional office. Credit: Moniepoint.

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It plans to extend credit to smaller enterprises and develop lending programmes for agriculture and compressed natural gas initiatives, TechCabal reports.

Moniepoint Chief Business Officer Tobi Amira said businesses that take out its working capital loans record an average 40 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction volume.

“Going into next year, we want to further accelerate that impact by coming further down to even smaller micro-businesses,” Amira said.

The move comes as other digital lenders expand in-person support. Kuda Microfinance Bank has also announced plans to open more customer experience centres after securing a national microfinance bank licence, according to TechCabal.

Kuda Bank sacks 40 workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian digital bank Kuda is preparing to lay off about 40 employees across seven countries in its second round of job cuts in 2026, as the company moves to reduce operating costs and achieve profitability by 2027.

The latest restructuring will affect approximately 7.5% of its workforce, raising fresh concerns about job security in Nigeria's rapidly evolving financial technology industry.

Source: Legit.ng