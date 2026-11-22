Nigerian media personality Farooq Oreagba has opened up about his cancer relapse after more than a decade of battling multiple myeloma.

The 60-year-old said routine medical tests in 2026 raised concerns before a bone marrow biopsy confirmed that the cancer had returned.

Oreagba, who is receiving treatment in Johannesburg, said he has completed six of 16 recommended sessions

Nigerian media personality Farooq Oreagba, popularly known as Mr Steeze or the King of Steeze, has shared an emotional update about his health after suffering a relapse of multiple myeloma.

The social media sensation, who first received a cancer diagnosis in February 2014, explained how routine medical checks earlier in 2026 led to the discovery that the disease had returned.

In a video circulating online, Oreagba recounted how he initially noticed changes in some of his test results before a bone marrow biopsy confirmed the relapse.

Farooq Oreagba says he was told he suffered a cancer relapse in August. Photos: @farooqoreagba/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Oreagba discovered the cancer had returned

According to him, his February tests showed that his M-protein levels were still within acceptable limits, although other readings raised concerns.

Three months later, another test recorded an M-protein reading of eight, which indicated a possible relapse.

He travelled to Johannesburg, South Africa, in August for further medical examinations. A bone marrow biopsy conducted on August 6 confirmed the development.

Recalling the moment his doctor broke the news, Oreagba said he had already sensed something was wrong but remained determined to face the situation.

“I said, doc, don't worry, I got this,” he recalled.

His treatment journey and hope for recovery

Oreagba said his doctor recommended 16 treatment sessions, explaining that he had completed six and was undergoing weekly treatment.

He added that the plan was to move to fortnightly sessions, with January 26, 2027, projected as the date he could be cancer-free, provided everything went as expected.

The media personality was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February 2014. He underwent a stem cell transplant in August that year and entered remission in February 2015.

After eight years of chemotherapy, which ended in August 2022, Oreagba now faces another chapter in his cancer journey with hopes of overcoming the disease.

Watch the X video of Farooq Oreagba talking about his cancer relapse here:

Reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@IamAkintunde stated:

"Omo…God please give us the permanent cure to cancer. Help the researchers, doctors, pharmacist, scientists.. etc. God abeg"

@DanZaddy wrote:

"He had to go to Johannesburg to get treated properly !!"

Farooq Oreagba drives Ojude Oba Festival growth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farooq Oreagba, cultural ambassador and “King of Steeze,” played a pivotal role in expanding the Ojude Oba festival.

Oreagba disclosed that sponsorships and endorsements generated over N2 billion and boosted the local Ijebu economy by about $10 million.

He credited his Airtel endorsement in 2024 for sparking wider corporate interest, leading to partnerships with Goldberg, Polo Avenue, and other brands.

Source: Legit.ng