Insight into Tom Schwartz's dating history: From Katie Maloney to Kiana Carroll

Since debuting on the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz's dating life has continued to attract attention. He is currently dating Kiana Carroll and was previously in brief romances with Sophia Skoro, Jo Wenberg, and Raquel Leviss. Before these relationships, he was married to Katie Maloney.

Schwartz pictured for a Vanderpump Rules Season 5 portrait (L). The reality star at the 2016 DailyMail.com holiday party (R). Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU, Noam Galai/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tom Schwartz is in a confirmed relationship with fashion model Kiana Carroll.

Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married for more than a decade between 2011 and 2022 .

were married for more than a decade between . The former couple had two wedding ceremonies , including one that Lisa Vanderpump officiated.

, including one that Lisa Vanderpump officiated. After the divorce, Tom Schwartz dated Sophia Skoro, Jo Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz's dating history

Tom Schwartz's love life has unfolded largely in front of the cameras. Since his divorce from Katie in 2022, the American actor, who briefly appeared on Two and a Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, has been linked to Jo Wenberg, Sophia Skoro, and Kiana Carroll. Here is a closer look at his dating history.

Kiana Carroll (2025–present)

Tom pictured in a press portrait for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules (L). Kiana Carroll pictured modelling for Mister Zimi (R). Photo: @doseofmorningchisme on Facebook, @ashleapenfold on Instagram

Source: UGC

Tom Schwartz has been dating model Kiana Carroll since October 2025. Carroll appeared on his podcast, Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz, in November 2025; the fashion model revealed that she had been modelling for almost seven years.

Tom first revealed that he was dating someone during an October 2025 appearance on Lala Kent's podcast. He officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram the following month by posting a photo of himself holding Kiana's hand in the back of a car. A few days later, Schwartz shared another photo that revealed her face for the first time.

Tom publicly confirmed the relationship at BravoCon 2025 in November while speaking during the Peaks and The Valley panel.

She's the love of my life. She's amazing. I'm happy; I feel like I'm under a love spell right now. And it's a great place to be. I've got the rose-coloured lenses on.

The couple later got matching tattoos. Tom, a longtime friend of Tom Sandoval and Peter Madrigal, has also spoken openly about the possibility of marriage.

I mean, I would love to (marry Kiana). I don't know if she wants to marry me. But if I could be so lucky. I feel like I hit the life lottery with her, you know what I mean? She's not like one in a million; that's an insult. (She's) one in a billion.

Sophia Skoro (2024–2025)

Tom Schwartz pictured during BravoCon 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Sophia Skoro pictured modelling for Shop Socko (R). Photo: @bravodailydish, @sophiaskoro

Source: Instagram

Tom first met media planner Sophia Skoro at TomTom in 2023. Their meeting happened by chance, and Sophia made the first move. During an April 2024 appearance on The Viall Files, she recalled:

I was like, 'He's looking hot,' so I just told him. I simply just told him, and that was it.

He first hinted that he was seeing someone during a February 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, although he kept her identity private. The American reality star spoke warmly of Sophia in March 2024.

We love each other. One of the coolest human beings on earth... She's got this unconventional sense of humour. She's sharp as hell, super successful.

The couple later went public with their relationship and enjoyed trips to Puerto Vallarta and other destinations together. The relationship eventually came to an end in 2025. Tom confirmed the breakup during a February 2025 interview with Us Weekly.

Honestly, I am not dating anyone; I am just hanging out. So there is not much to say about my love life.

Jo Wenberg (2022)

Tom Schwartz pictured at Tom Tom, a bar and restaurant (L). Jo Wenberg pictured during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @twschwa, @jomygosh

Source: Instagram

Jo Wenberg is a hairstylist and a former friend of Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, through whom she first met Tom. During Tom and Katie Maloney's divorce, Jo found herself without stable accommodation. Tom let her stay in his spare bedroom for four days before she moved into her own apartment.

Their living arrangement gradually developed into something more complicated. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Tom explained (as recorded on Bravo),

It did evolve into a situationship, or like a friends-with-benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries. We were both coming out of long-term relationships, and for a minute there, we were each other's happy places.

In episode 11 of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Tom Schwartz and Jo's relationship officially ended. Throughout the season, she pushed for more clarity about where they stood. During one scene, the reality TV star said (as recorded on Bravo),

I know the truth, and the truth is that we are still hooking up. We've said I love you to each other. It bothers me that he doesn't really want to share this relationship with his friends.

Tom maintained that he was not ready for a serious relationship. Later, he accused Jo of lying, sharing private messages, making public accusations against him, and contacting his family behind his back. He said those actions broke his trust and ultimately ended the relationship.

Katie Flood (2023)

Katie Maloney pictured at the Clubhouse studio during filming for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: @katiefloody

Source: Instagram

In October 2023, Schwartz made an appearance in season 3 of Winter House as a single man. While on the show, he developed a crush on Kate Chastain's castmate and fellow chief stew on Below Deck, Katie Flood. The pair also shared a kiss in an episode of the show.

While the early stages of the budding relationship seemed blissful for the pair, the similarities between Katie Flood and Katie Maloney's names put an end to it. Additionally, both reality stars shared the same middle name, Marie.

During a Winter House confessional, Tom Schwartz expressed hesitation about their romance (as reported on Bravo's The Daily Dish),

I don't regret the kiss; it was awesome, but at the same time, I guess I'm worried about the optics of it. I don't want to hurt my former Katie anymore.

A month later (3 November 2023), Schwartz confirmed his single current relationship status during a Vanderpump Rules cast panel at BravoCon.

Raquel Leviss (2022)

Rachel Leviss pictured at the SUR Restaurant & Lounge in West Hollywood in 2021. Photo: @sur_rules

Source: Twitter

In Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, news broke that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss had shared a kiss. While the reality TV stars did not have a full-fledged relationship, this was Tom's first romantic engagement after the divorce.

The kiss that took place during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding on 23 August 2022, in Cancún, Mexico, became a contentious subject after it came to light. This is because Schwartz and Katie had agreed not to date anyone in their shared friend group.

Leviss, however, did not share the same commitment to the agreement and revealed her feelings during a confessional, saying (as recorded on Bravo),

My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie.

What happened with Tom Schwartz and his wife?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz pictured at their forest-themed wedding ceremony in August 2016. Photo: @twschwa

Source: Twitter

Tom and Katie began dating in 2011, and viewers followed the highs and lows of their relationship throughout the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules. He gave her a promise ring in 2014, although she famously did not react well to it.

On 17 August 2016, the couple married in Northern California, where Lisa Vanderpump officiated the ceremony. Katie told Bravo at the time,

I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband. Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience.

The pair legally remarried in Las Vegas in 2019 after discovering they had never filed the official paperwork from their first wedding. Their second ceremony aired in Season 8, Episode 15 of Vanderpump Rules.

Their divorce became official on 12 October 2022. Despite the split, Katie and Tom have maintained a cordial co-parenting arrangement for their dogs, Butter and Gordo.

Katie was later rumoured to be dating Love Island USA star Connor Newsum but is now in a relationship with American businessman Nick Martin.

FAQs

In what episode do Katie and Tom get divorced? The couple's divorce became a major storyline in the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on 8 February 2023. Who is Tom Schwartz dating now? Tom Schwartz is currently dating model Kiana Carroll. Did Katie and Tom Schwartz have a baby? Katie Maloney and Tom do not have children together. Is Tom Schwartz still friends with Katie Maloney? While Katie and Tom are divorced, they remain on good terms and co-parent their dogs, Gordo and Butter. How long did Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro date? Tom met Sophia in the summer of 2023 and confirmed their relationship in February 2024, meaning they dated for just over a year. Has Tom Schwartz spoken about wanting to get married again? The reality TV star revealed that he would love to marry Kiana Carroll in May 2026. Did Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent ever date? Despite public speculation, Lala Kent dismissed the idea, saying she was not interested in a romance with Schwartz. Did Tom Schwartz lose money after his divorce? Tom said he lost between $600,000 and $700,000 during the difficult period following his divorce and the closure of Schwartz & Sandy's.

Tom Schwartz's dating history has run the full range from reality TV drama to quietly private romance. He moved through a decade of televised love with Katie Maloney, a blurry post-divorce situationship with Jo Wenberg, a genuine connection with Sophia Skoro, and now what he calls his greatest relationship yet with Kiana Carroll.

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