The NFSP grant portal requests applicants’ NINs, family details, employment records and supporting documents

Federal Government authorisation of the registration platform has not been independently confirmed

Nigerians are urged to verify the programme with the Youth Development Ministry before sharing sensitive information

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians interested in the advertised ₦100,000 family support grant have been advised to verify the authenticity of its registration platform before submitting sensitive personal information.

The Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP) operates an online portal requesting applicants' National Identification Numbers (NIN), family information and employment details.

FG unveils N100,000 support for Nigerian families, names key documents to access portal Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the Federal Government's authorisation of the platform has not been independently confirmed through official ministry communications reviewed in the source report.

Information requested during registration

According to the NFSP website, prospective applicants are expected to create accounts using their names, email addresses and passwords.

The registration process also requests personal identification details, household information, employment records and supporting documents.

Applicants are subsequently instructed to submit their information, retain their registration numbers and download acknowledgement slips.

The programme advertises nfsp.ng/signup as its registration address.

However, the existence of a functioning registration website does not establish that it is an authorised government application channel.

Why independent verification matters

The NFSP website presents the programme as an initiative coordinated under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Nevertheless, independent confirmation of the ministry's approval of the platform remains outstanding.

This raises important questions about the handling and protection of personal information submitted by applicants.

The National Cash Transfer Office has separately warned Nigerians about fraudulent platforms impersonating government cash-transfer programmes.

Although that warning concerns an existing intervention and does not establish that NFSP is fraudulent, it highlights the importance of verification.

How to access FG's N100,000 family grant with NIN and other documents. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

What Nigerians should confirm

Prospective applicants should obtain confirmation directly from the Federal Ministry of Youth Development regarding the programme's approval, coordinating organisation and authorised registration channels.

The ministry's published contact email, according to the source report, is info@fmyd.gov.ng.

Until these questions are resolved, Nigerians should avoid submitting their NIN, banking information or supporting documents through an unverified platform.

FG issues selection process for N100,000 grant.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has outlined the process for selecting beneficiaries of its N100,000 family support grant, explaining how poor and vulnerable households will be identified for the financial assistance.

The intervention, known as the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), is designed to support households facing economic hardship, rising food prices and the effects of economic reforms.

Source: Legit.ng