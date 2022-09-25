Lara Melanie Saget’s biography: who is Bob Saget’s daughter?

Lara Melanie Saget gained initial fame as the daughter of the late famous actor and comedian Bob Saget. Professionally, she is an artist, curator, educator, and yoga instructor. Her artwork has been displayed in multiple art galleries, and she also shares some of her work on social media.

Lara Melanie Saget’s love for art began when she was young, but she opted to pursue it as a career when she turned 18. She started her art career as a painter, then shifted to sculpturing after she was inspired by her professor Joan Snitzer. She currently thrives in multiple professions.

Profile summary

Full name Lara Melanie Saget Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1989 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sherri Kramer Father Bob Saget Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Barnard College, New York University Profession Artist, curator, educator, yoga instructor Net worth $2 million - $3 million

Lara Melanie Saget’s biography

The artist was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to her parents Sherri Kramer and Robert Lane Saget (deceased). Lara Melanie Saget’s mother, Sherri, is a screenwriter and relationship therapist, while her father was a comedian and actor. Her parents divorced in 1997, and her dad married actress Kelly Rizzo in 2018. Unfortunately, her father passed away on 9 January 2022.

Who is Lara Melanie Saget’s twin? She does not have a twin sibling but has two sisters, Aubrey and Jennifer Belle.

She took her undergraduate studies at Barnard College, Columbia University, between 2008 and 2012. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree specialising in art history and visual art. Later, she obtained a master of fine and studio arts from New York University in 2018.

How old is Lara Melanie Saget?

Bob Saget’s daughter is 32 years old as of September 2022. She was born on 19 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Lara Melaine Saget famous?

She is an artist, yoga instructor, curator, educator, and co-founder of Studio 200 NYC. Lara is passionate about art and has practised it since she was 18. She studied art in college and specialises in glass sculpturing.

Her most notable artwork is The Root of Tuckahoe Marble at Clumber Corner, Brooklyn, New York, USA. She has participated in numerous art exhibitions in different parts of the world.

Besides being an artist, she is a yoga guru and occasionally showcases different yoga postures on her social media pages. She is gradually gaining popularity on Instagram due to her captivating content.

What is Lara Melanie Saget’s net worth?

According to News Unzip, her alleged net worth is between $2 million and $3 million. However, this information is unreliable since the source is unofficial. Even though she has multiple professions, her primary source of income is her art career.

How tall is Lara Melanie Saget?

Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and her weight is 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches (86-71-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Lara Melanie Saget

What is Lara Melanie Saget’s age? The artist is 32 years old as of September 2022. She was born on 19 October 1989. Who are Lara Melanie Saget’s parents? Her parents are the late Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer. Does Lara Melanie Saget have a twin? No. She has two siblings, and none of them is her twin. What does Lara Melanie Saget do for a living? She is an artist, yoga instructor, educator, and curator. How much is Lara Melanie Saget worth? Her net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $3 million. Is Lara Melanie Saget dating? She is seemingly not dating anyone. What is Lara Melanie Saget’s height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Lara Melanie Saget is a bigwig in the art world. She has created several art pieces displaying them on international art exhibition platforms. Furthermore, she is a yoga instructor, curator, and educator.

