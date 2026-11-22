Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressed an alleged injunction filed against him by the board of trustees of his church

The cleric said he had heard about the legal action but had not been formally served with any court papers

Jimmy Odukoya used the moment to reaffirm his commitment to his ministry despite the mounting controversy

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has broken his silence on reports of a lawsuit filed against him, allegedly by the board of trustees of his church, in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

Speaking directly to his congregation, the cleric acknowledged that he had heard about an injunction purportedly taken out against him, but maintained that he had not been formally served with any legal documents.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has spoken about the alleged lawsuit he was slammed by his sister while he was at the church service on Sunday. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He also noted that there had been no substituted service, meaning that, from a legal standpoint, the matter had not yet officially reached him.

"I heard that there was an injunction against me. I heard. I've not seen it. But I heard. But I have not been served, and they said that there was no substituted service, so legally I have not been served," Odukoya told those gathered.

Jimmy Odukoya vows to keep standing

Rather than dwelling on the legal storm swirling around him, the pastor pivoted to a message of faith and resolve.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya worships at the Fountain of Life Church on Sunday amid removal saga. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram video, he drew on scripture and addressed God directly, pledging that he would continue his ministry regardless of the circumstances.

"There is no fountain without you. You are the Fountain of Life. And as long as you have me, I will continue to speak for you. I'll be going to continue to stand with you and as Jesus said he will build his church," he declared before asking his congregation to look at a neighbour and say, "It is well."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the lawsuit:

Fans react to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's address

The video drew significant attention online, with followers weighing in across the comments:

@Liborous Oshoma Gcfr wrote:

"Church full ooo"

@Prince Obiohabuikem Stan commented:

"This is your TRAIL TIMES! Every human go through the trails of life irrespective of their levels and positions."

@Sody Peterside said:

"To God be the Glory"

@Catherine Akawu wrote:

"The Lord will see you through, I want you to adjust and be more careful this time. There's a reason for it"

Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks about Fountain of Life Church crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Mike Okonkwo made a surprise appearance at Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 21, 2026, amid an ongoing leadership controversy and weeks of intense social media criticism.

Addressing the congregation, the bishop reaffirmed his relationship with the church, describing it as a God-ordained covenant.

Preaching on the theme, “The Glory of the Church,” he urged members to reject what he termed “lying vanities” and remain focused on their faith.

Source: Legit.ng