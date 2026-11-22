Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Reacts to Alleged Lawsuit by Church Board of Trustees
- Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressed an alleged injunction filed against him by the board of trustees of his church
- The cleric said he had heard about the legal action but had not been formally served with any court papers
- Jimmy Odukoya used the moment to reaffirm his commitment to his ministry despite the mounting controversy
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Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has broken his silence on reports of a lawsuit filed against him, allegedly by the board of trustees of his church, in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, 22 November 2026.
Speaking directly to his congregation, the cleric acknowledged that he had heard about an injunction purportedly taken out against him, but maintained that he had not been formally served with any legal documents.
He also noted that there had been no substituted service, meaning that, from a legal standpoint, the matter had not yet officially reached him.
"I heard that there was an injunction against me. I heard. I've not seen it. But I heard. But I have not been served, and they said that there was no substituted service, so legally I have not been served," Odukoya told those gathered.
Jimmy Odukoya vows to keep standing
Rather than dwelling on the legal storm swirling around him, the pastor pivoted to a message of faith and resolve.
In the Instagram video, he drew on scripture and addressed God directly, pledging that he would continue his ministry regardless of the circumstances.
"There is no fountain without you. You are the Fountain of Life. And as long as you have me, I will continue to speak for you. I'll be going to continue to stand with you and as Jesus said he will build his church," he declared before asking his congregation to look at a neighbour and say, "It is well."
Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the lawsuit:
Fans react to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's address
The video drew significant attention online, with followers weighing in across the comments:
@Liborous Oshoma Gcfr wrote:
"Church full ooo"
@Prince Obiohabuikem Stan commented:
"This is your TRAIL TIMES! Every human go through the trails of life irrespective of their levels and positions."
@Sody Peterside said:
"To God be the Glory"
@Catherine Akawu wrote:
"The Lord will see you through, I want you to adjust and be more careful this time. There's a reason for it"
Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks about Fountain of Life Church crisis
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Mike Okonkwo made a surprise appearance at Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 21, 2026, amid an ongoing leadership controversy and weeks of intense social media criticism.
Addressing the congregation, the bishop reaffirmed his relationship with the church, describing it as a God-ordained covenant.
Preaching on the theme, “The Glory of the Church,” he urged members to reject what he termed “lying vanities” and remain focused on their faith.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng