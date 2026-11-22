Bishop Mike Okonkwo made a surprise appearance at Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 21, 2026, amid a swirling leadership controversy

The bishop addressed weeks of intense social media criticism, insisting his bond with the church is rooted in a God-ordained covenant

Okonkwo urged the congregation to reject what he called 'lying vanities' as he delivered a sermon titled 'The Glory of the Church'

Bishop Mike Okonkwo has made a dramatic return to the Fountain of Life Church, showing up in person on Sunday, November 21, 2026, to confront the ongoing controversy surrounding the church's leadership head-on.

The visit came after weeks of heated debate on social media, reportedly linked to questions over leadership at the church currently pastored by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Speaking directly to the congregation, Okonkwo acknowledged the turbulence but made clear he had not been indifferent to events unfolding at the church he helped establish.

Bishop Mike has shared the number of calls he got over the leadership crisis in Fountain iof Life Church. Photo credit@mikeokonkow/@iamthatpj/@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

"For the past one or two weeks, we have been literally battered on the social media. There's nothing that has not been said, both the ones that are true and the ones that are not true," he told worshippers.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo: "You can't separate me from Fountain"

Okonkwo pushed back firmly against any suggestion that he had distanced himself from the church during the crisis. He described his connection to the Fountain of Life Church as a divine covenant, not merely an institutional one.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya was at the Fountain of Life Church for Sunday service. Photo credit@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

"You can't separate me from Fountain. It's not possible. You can't, because it is a covenant that God himself created by himself. So what happens to Fountain affects me. So don't think that I just aloof," he said.

The clergyman also revealed that phone calls had poured in from supporters across the country and beyond, with many reaching out to ask about his whereabouts and well-being. In response, he said he turned to God for wisdom before deciding to show up.

Bishop's sermon on "The glory of the church"

Rather than delivering a lengthy address on the controversy itself, Okonkwo chose to speak through scripture. He preached a sermon he titled "The Glory of the Church," drawing from Jonah chapter 2, verse 8, and Second Corinthians chapter 2, verse 14.

Referencing the Jonah passage shared on Instagram and other platforms, he warned against embracing falsehood:

"They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy. When you observe lying vanity, you forsake your own mercy."

Here is the Facebook video of Bishop Mike Okonkwo addressing the Fountain of Life Church congregation:

Members of the public reacted strongly to the bishop's appearance online:

@Adenimosun Olusola wrote:

"Leadership is not only about occupying a position; sometimes, it is about showing up when your presence matters most."

@Sammy King commented:

"Social media is the problem now?"

@P Odika Mmaduabuchukwu said:

"A father needed to intervene."

@Aniogo Bamidele added:

"Thank God for his fatherly presence to calm the storm."

Tayo Faniran writes open letter to Jimmy Odukoya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Tayo Faniran sparked reactions after addressing an open letter to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on Instagram, revisiting their past conversation about faith and wealth in the Church.

He questioned the acquisition of private jets by men of God while followers are encouraged to focus on heavenly rewards.

Faniran also urged the pastor to explore acting, jokingly taking a swipe at his hairline in the process.

Source: Legit.ng