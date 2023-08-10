Georgia Hassarati: her life before and after Perfect Match

Georgia Hassarati is a social media influencer, Instagram star, model, TV personality and professional midwife from Australia. She first rose to fame after appearing on the Netflix reality TV show, Too Hot to Handle. She also garnered more fame when she was featured in the reality dating series Perfect Match which premiered on 14 February 2023.

Georgia Hassarati attends the Too Hot To Handle photocell at Westfield Stratford on January 22, 2022, in London, England. Photo: John Phillips (modified by author)

Georgia Hassarati is a model and social media personality with a huge following on social media. She posts most of her modelling pics on her Instagram page, where she has over 1.5 million followers. The reality TV star has been a brand ambassador for various fashion brands, such as Beginning Boutique, Princess Polly and White Fox Boutique.

Profile summary

Full name Georgia Hassarati Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1996 Age 26 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Saggitarius Place of birth Brisbane, Australia Current residence Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in centimetres 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Suzanne Louise Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Midwife, reality TV personality Instagram @georgiahassarati TikTok @georgiahassarati

Georgia Hassarati's biography

The reality TV star was born in Brisbane, Australia. She grew up alongside her three sisters, Savannah Louise, Priscilla and Emma Jayne. Georgie is of mixed ethnicity; her father is Lebanese, while her mother, Suzanne Louise, is Australian. She has a degree in midwifery.

What is Georgia Hassarati's age?

Georgia from Perfect Match is 26 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 5 December 1996. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Georgia Hassarati famous?

She is best known for her appearance in two Netflix reality series, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. Hassarati appeared in Too Hot to Handle's third season. Even though she did not win the season, she finished in third place.

On 14 February 2023, she was among the 23 contestants of the Netflix dating series Perfect Match. The show features singles who previously appeared on different Netflix shows, such as The Circle, Ultimatum, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Selling Tampa, who pair up and compete in different challenges. Georgia and Dom emerged as the winner.

She appeared on Perfect Match alongside contestants such as Dom Gabriel, Chloe Veitch, Shayne Jansen, Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow.

The reality TV star is also active and famous on TikTok, where she boasts over 1 million followers with more than 26 million likes as of this writing. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with over 5 thousand followers.

On 18 September 2018, Hassarati launched her self-titled YouTube channel, although she has yet to be active. She has only currently uploaded only one video.

Hassarati is also a certified midwife. She is also involved in modelling.

Who is Georgia Hassarati's boyfriend?

She is currently single. Georgia and Dom's relationship ended after the show. The couple stated that the main reason for the split was distance, as Hassarati lives in Australia while Dom resides in Canada.

However, Dom revealed that they broke up as a result of unfaithfulness. He claimed that Georgia cheated on him with Harry Jowsey, a season one of Too Hot to Handle star.

It was after Georgia went on Harry Jowsey's podcast, Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall in Love. Georgia denied the allegations and claimed Dom also went on a dinner date with Ines Tazi, a fellow Perfect Match star.

The midwife also dated Harry Jowsey. They started dating in mid-2022, but they had an on-and-off relationship. On June 2023, she said she was single during an interview with Cosmopolitan. On August 2023, she disclosed that Harry had accused her of cheating.

Georgia Hassarati's height and weight

Georgia from Too Hot to Handle stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 126 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Georgia Hassarati is a reality TV star, model, midwife and social media influencer. She is widely recognised for participating in Netflix's reality dating shows Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. She commands a massive fanbase on Instagram.

