Joey Swoll — real name Joseph Sergo — is the self-appointed CEO of gym positivity who turned a childhood of bullying into one of the internet's most-watched reform campaigns. A self-described "CEO of gym positivity", he became a prominent account on TikTok in 2022 due to his videos calling out undesirable behaviours in gyms. The Chicago-raised bodybuilder now commands millions of followers across platforms and a sauce brand to boot — but 2025 brought his biggest personal controversy yet.

Joey Swoll posing smiling. Photo: @joeyswoll (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Real name : Joseph Sergo; born 11 January 1983 in the Chicago area.

: Joseph Sergo; born in the Chicago area. He has 5.4 million followers on Instagram and 8.1 million on TikTok.

and He co-founded Taste Flavor Co. , a line of low-calorie sauces and flavour enhancers.

, a line of low-calorie sauces and flavour enhancers. As of 2026, his estimated net worth ranges between $3 million and $5 million.

In July 2025, Swoll faced his biggest backlash after a tribute to Hulk Hogan went viral; he deleted the post, apologised, briefly quit social media following severe threats, and returned shortly after.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Joseph Sergo Stage name Joey Swoll Born 11 January 1983 Age 43 years old (as of 2026) Birthplace Chicago area, Illinois, USA Nationality American Height Reported variously as 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 205–215 lbs (93–98 kg) Partner Crystal Reneau Occupation Fitness influencer, entrepreneur Known for Gym positivity, calling out gym bullies Brands Taste Flavor Co., Shredz (former) TikTok @thejoeyswoll Instagram @joeyswoll

Who is Joey Swoll?

Joey Swoll, whose real name is Joey Sergo, has become a household name in the fitness world not for competitive bodybuilding achievements but for the immense impact he's made through social media and his advocacy for a positive gym culture.

A fitness influencer, bodybuilder, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur, Joey has inspired millions worldwide with his transformative message: fitness is about building not only a strong body but also a strong, supportive community.

From bullied teen to gym advocate

His journey from a bullied teenager to a confident fitness advocate underscores his message of perseverance, hard work, and compassion.

Top five facts about Joey Swoll. Photo: @joeyswoll/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Joey was a college athlete, playing wide receiver on the football team. Despite his involvement in sports, he struggled with self-confidence and personal hardships in his younger years. Weight training became his escape — and eventually his career.

Addiction, mental health, and recovery

Joey Swoll's story is not just about muscles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Swoll confronted a painkiller addiction and mental health struggles in a candid interview for Generation Iron, sharing his path through addiction and recovery to help others facing similar battles.

Fitness personality Joey Swoll battled adversity on his way to promoting gym positivity and wellness. In a YouTube video, he inspired others by discussing his experiences with drug addiction and personal growth.

That became my path. That was how I achieved getting clean and really anything that I've done.

Swoll added:

Yesterday a stranger at the gym I've never met before thanked me and told me my posts about addiction gave them the strength to get clean and helped save their life.

What did Joey Swoll do to become famous?

Joey Swoll attends The FitExpo LA. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Joey began making videos on TikTok in 2020 and gained a larger following in 2022 after viral videos criticising other content creators for how they behave in gym spaces.

What really drove an explosion in Swoll's social media audience in 2022 was his willingness to call out other content creators, laying down lessons on accountability and respect when influencers try to shame or blame others for their own clout.

How the gym bully videos work

Each video follows a familiar format:

Swoll reacts to a clip of someone mocking, filming, or humiliating another gym-goer He identifies the behaviour as unacceptable He addresses the offender directly to camera, calmly but firmly He often follows up with outcomes — membership cancellations, apologies, or bans

In one prominent case, a woman named Allie Singer, known on TikTok as The_rippedbarbie, decided to throw shade at someone for working out at the gym without a shirt on. The bodybuilder was widely praised for his retort to Allie. Social media users quickly sided with Joey after he released his TikTok video.

Swoll has also criticised a woman for filming someone getting changed while naked in the changing room. He said in the same YouTube video.

Man, I get people that send me hundreds of videos every day of this negative bullying culture. Like, do you know what that does to me mentally?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's endorsement

The American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has praised the CEO of Gym Positivity, lending Swoll's movement significant mainstream credibility.

Is Joey Swoll natural?

Joey Swoll has not publicly claimed to compete as a drug-tested natural athlete, and no verified source has definitively confirmed or denied it. While many fitness icons gain their fame through competitive bodybuilding, Joey Swoll chose a different path.

Joey Swoll attends the 2026 Los Angeles FitExpo. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Rather than competing in IFBB Pro events or stepping on the Mr. Olympia stage, Joey has made a name for himself by focusing on fitness as a holistic lifestyle.

Joey Swoll's sauces: What is Taste Flavor Co.?

Beyond the gym content, he co-founded Taste Flavor Co., a line of low-calorie sauces and flavour enhancers targeted at dieters and health-focused individuals.

Taste Flavor Co. from Joey Swoll was completely refreshed and relaunched in 2024 with a family of products offering delicious sauces without the guilt of excess calories. The brand's signature sauce is available in Cherry Smoked BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, and Hot Honey Sriracha, with 10 calories per 15g serving.

The Taste Flavor Co. range sits squarely within the clean-eating niche Swoll has spent years building.

Is Joey Swoll married?

Crystal Reneau and Joey Swoll attend The FitExpo LA. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey Swoll is not married. He is in a relationship with fitness professional Crystal Reneau. The couple keeps their relationship mostly private, although they occasionally post about each other on social media.

How tall is Joey Swoll?

Joey Swoll's height is a frequently searched question. His build is reported as 5'6" (168 cm), weighing between 205–215 lbs (93–98 kg), with a classic V-shaped physique. Some fan sites cite a taller figure, but no verified primary source confirms an exact measurement. His compact, heavily muscled frame contributes to the confusion online.

Joey Swoll's net worth

As of 2026, Joey Swoll's estimated net worth ranges between $3 million and $5 million. Sources of income include:

Taste Flavor Co. — his low-calorie sauce brand

— his low-calorie sauce brand Shredz — the supplement brand he co-founded

— the supplement brand he co-founded Social media monetisation — sponsorships and creator funds across TikTok and Instagram

— sponsorships and creator funds across TikTok and Instagram Online coaching — workout programming and nutritional guidance under his Gym Positivity brand

— workout programming and nutritional guidance under his Gym Positivity brand Public speaking and podcasts

His estimated annual income ranges from $810,000 to $1.2 million across all revenue streams, including social media partnerships, business ventures, and coaching services.

Latest news: the Hulk Hogan controversy

Joey Swoll's biggest crisis arrived in July 2025. Fitness instructor Joey Swoll found himself at the centre of controversy after he posted about idolising Hulk Hogan following the former WWE wrestler's death.

In a since-deleted post, Joey shared a workout video of himself dressed as Hulk Hogan, complete with the signature red-and-yellow feather boa, a headband, and a fake moustache.

Swoll faced backlash for supporting Hogan after the wrestler's past racist comments resurfaced. Swoll announced he was quitting social media because of the hate and threats he received after the controversy. Joey Swoll said in his video, as reported by Green Matters.

I didn't know the extent of all the horrible things that he had done. Since last night, I've done a lot of research. And learned all of the horrible, horrible things that man has done, which is way more than just making a mistake and being human. So because of that, I have taken the videos down, and I apologize to anybody that I have offended.

Renowned fitness influencer Joey Swoll vowed not to be cancelled by critics in his return to social media following the backlash. Swoll was back online — four days after he was run off his platform — calling out gym bullies, telling his 8 million TikTok followers, as reported by Awful Announcing:

Love me or hate me, I am not going anywhere and you are not going to cancel me.

In June 2025, Sergo also visited a young fan involved in a car accident in California, a gesture typical of the off-camera goodwill his supporters point to when defending his character.

Frequently asked questions

What is Joey Swoll's real name? His real name is Joseph Sergo. "Joey Swoll" is his professional stage name and brand moniker, not a legal name change. How old is Joey Swoll? The American entrepreneur was born on 11 January 1983, making him 43 years old as of 2026. How tall is Joey Swoll? His height is widely debated online. His physique stats are reported as 5'6" (168 cm), weighing between 205–215 lbs. Is Joey Swoll married? No. He is in a relationship with fitness professional Crystal Reneau. What happened to Joey Swoll? Joey Swoll faced backlash for posting a workout video paying homage to wrestler Hulk Hogan. After viewers highlighted Hogan's past controversial statements, Swoll deleted the post, issued a public apology, and temporarily stepped away from social media before returning four days later. What are Joey Swoll's sauces? Taste Flavor Co. offers low-calorie sauces including Cherry Smoked BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, and Hot Honey Sriracha, with 10 calories per 15g serving. Is Joey Swoll natural? Joey Swoll has not competed as a verified drug-tested natural bodybuilder and has not made formal public claims regarding drug-tested status. How many followers does Joey Swoll have? He has over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok as of this writing.

Quick facts

His real name is Joseph Sergo ("Joey Swoll" is his brand/stage name).

Amassed over 13 million followers across social media platforms.

Co-founded Taste Flavor Co., a low-calorie sauce brand relaunched in 2024.

Openly discussed battling opioid addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly praised his gym positivity campaign.

Joey Swoll turned painful experiences with bullying into a mission to make gyms more welcoming and respectful. His journey from being targeted by bullies to becoming the internet's unofficial gym police chief shows how one voice can challenge toxic behaviour and encourage others to do better.

We also highlighted facts about Deborah Merlino, the businesswoman who has kept much of her life private despite being married to Philadelphia mob figure Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino.

During her husband's legal battles, Deborah pledged a $575,000 property to help secure his $5 million bail and testified that her business supported him. Discover more about the family's life under intense public scrutiny.

Source: Legit.ng