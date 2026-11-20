Ireland's Department of Enterprise announced changes to its occupations lists, opening up new pathways for foreign workers seeking permits in the country

The update added roles across multiple sectors, including construction, agriculture, the games industry, and eye care

Among the occupations added to the Critical Skills Occupation List are agronomists, geospatial surveyors, and intellectual property professionals

Ireland has expanded its foreign worker permit eligibility by adding 17 occupations to its approved occupations lists in 2026, creating fresh opportunities for skilled workers looking to live and work in the country.

The Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment announced the changes in May 2026, outlining recommended additions to both the Critical Skills Occupation List and the General Employment Permit Occupation List.

Ireland mentions the jobs for foreign worker permits in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Jobs added to Ireland's critical skills list

Several roles were added specifically to the Critical Skills Occupation List, which grants access to higher-tier permits and is typically reserved for roles where demand significantly outpaces the available local workforce.

Six occupations were added to the Critical Skills Employment Permit list. They include:

1. Agronomist

2. Construction Planner/Scheduler

3. Community Eye Care

4. Intellectual Property Professionals

5. Geospatial Surveyor (also known as Land Surveyor and Geomatics Surveyor)

6. Riggers (within the Games Industry)

Nine occupations are eligible for General Employment Permits without a quota. They include:

7. Pharmaceutica@l Technicians (Healthcare specific)

8. Dentistry - Dental Hygienist

9. Plastic Lining Technicians

10. Steel Fixers

11. Fencing Operators / Erectors

12. Curtain Wallers

13. Printers

14. Industrial Machine Knitter

15. Concrete Pump Operator

Two occupations made eligible under newly established quotas. They include:

16. Fish Filletiers

17. Seafood Operative

Sectors covered by the 2026 update

Ireland operates two main permit categories for foreign workers. The Critical Skills Employment Permit targets highly skilled roles with clear shortages, while the General Employment Permit covers a broader range of positions. Both categories were affected by the 2026 update.

For workers from Nigeria and other African countries considering relocation to Ireland, the expanded list represents a practical entry point. Professionals in land surveying, agronomy, or the games industry, in particular, may now find a clearer route to securing a legal work permit in the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland listed six documents foreigners must have before applying for citizenship.

Ireland announces closure of foreign-worker permit application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland announced its decision to close General Employment Permit applications for furniture makers and craft woodworkers after their quotas were filled.

Pending applications for the two occupations will be rejected, and no new submissions will be considered. For Nigerians hoping to use skilled trades as a route to Ireland, the closure could mean finding another eligible job or waiting for the quotas to change.

Source: Legit.ng