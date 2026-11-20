Yutong plans an Ibadan CNG bus assembly plant after agreeing to supply Nigeria with 300 buses, starting with 100 by December 2026

Government targets a 40% reduction in fares as CNG buses expand, though actual savings depend on deployment and operating costs

Plans for 2,000 additional CNG refuelling units aim to support cheaper transport, local manufacturing and job creation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's drive to reduce transportation costs has received a boost as Chinese automotive manufacturer Yutong prepares to establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus assembly plant in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The agreement, reached with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), will see the company initially supply 300 CNG-powered buses to Nigeria.

Innoson gets a new rival as Chinese firm signs deal to open vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The first batch of 100 buses is expected to arrive in Lagos before the end of December 2026.

The development is part of the Federal Government's efforts to provide affordable public transportation, strengthen local vehicle manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported buses.

Ibadan assembly plant to create jobs

Under the agreement, subsequent buses will be assembled locally through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive facility in Ibadan.

The project is expected to revive existing industrial infrastructure while creating employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other skilled workers.

Yutong, one of the world's largest bus manufacturers, sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025 and operates across several international markets.

The investment follows President Bola Tinubu's invitation to the Chinese manufacturer to support Nigeria's transition towards affordable, gas-powered mass transportation.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the initiative will also encourage technology transfer and strengthen Nigeria's automotive industry.

FG targets 40% reduction in fares

The Federal Government expects the deployment of additional CNG buses to reduce transportation fares by approximately 40% on designated routes.

The target forms part of the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), designed to ease the financial burden on commuters.

Tinubu explained that millions of Nigerians depend on public transportation for work, education, business and other essential activities.

He stressed that savings from cheaper CNG fuel must translate into lower fares rather than benefit transport operators alone.

According to the President, affordable transportation would enable households to spend more on food, healthcare, education and other necessities.

However, the projected fare reduction remains a government target, with actual savings depending on deployment, operating costs and participating transport operators.

Government plans more CNG stations

To support the expansion, the Presidency disclosed plans to strengthen Nigeria's gas-refuelling infrastructure.

The interventions include Mobile Refuelling Units and a presidential directive to establish 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide.

Implementation will involve Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and private investors.

Tinubu also directed ministries, departments, agencies and state governments to eliminate unnecessary investment bottlenecks.

More competition for Innoson as a Chinese firm moves to begin a vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria. Credit: Innoson Motors

Source: Facebook

He emphasised that economic reforms must deliver measurable improvements in living standards, employment and industrial development.

The government believes expanding CNG infrastructure alongside local bus assembly will help make cheaper public transportation accessible to more Nigerians.

The success of the initiative will ultimately depend on timely delivery of the buses, operational refuelling facilities and actual reductions in passenger fares.

FG opens five new filling stations in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has commissioned five additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations in Lagos State, offering motorists and commercial transport operators more opportunities to reduce their dependence on expensive petrol.

The facilities, developed by the Lagos State-owned Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation in partnership with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), are located in Abule Egba, Ajah, Oko-g, Idimu and Ogolonto.

Source: Legit.ng